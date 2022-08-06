Here’s How Ethereum (ETH) Can Help Bitcoin (BTC) Raise Its Dominance Level, According to Top Crypto Analyst

Read full article on original website
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Ethereum Pullback – Here’s His Downside Target
The crypto strategist who accurately predicted the bottom for Bitcoin (BTC) during the 2018 bear market is issuing a warning to Ethereum (ETH) holders. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Smart Contracter tells his 210,300 Twitter followers that leading smart contract platform Ethereum appears to be en route for an exhaustion rally to around $2,000 before losing over 36% of its value from the high.
Crypto Firms Raised Over $30,000,000,000 in First Six Months of 2022 Despite Bear Winter: Analytics Company
New data from crypto analytics firm Messari reveals that money is pouring into crypto projects in defiance of falling markets. According to a new report compiled with fundraising tracker Dove Metrics, Messari shows that crypto firms raised over $30 billion in nearly 1,200 rounds during the first half of 2022.
Vitalik Buterin Issues Rare Ethereum Price Prediction As Highly Anticipated Merge Approaches
The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) says that the market still hasn’t priced in the network’s long-anticipated transition to proof-of-stake slated for next month. In a recent interview, Vitalik Buterin says that Ethereum’s delayed merge to its Beacon Chain is currently affecting investor sentiment, but he thinks the overall narrative will turn positive after the transition is complete.
Top Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) About To Rip, Calls One Exchange Token an ‘Actual Tank’
A popular crypto strategist says that a breakout rally is in sight for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH). The crypto analyst known in the industry as Kaleo tells his 531,000 Twitter followers that Ethereum has broken out of its diagonal resistance against Bitcoin (ETH/BTC), and the pair looks primed for a new leg up.
Macro Guru Raoul Pal Sets Price Target for Ethereum (ETH), Predicts Slowdown of Inflation
Real Vision chief executive Raoul Pal is laying out a potential roadmap for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH). Pal tells his Twitter followers that most traders are holding at a low volume because they’re looking for a cheaper entry zone. “I still think the path of pain is...
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
$5,100,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund CEO Says ‘New Rally’ Incoming, Ethereum and Altcoins Set To Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead thinks the crypto market has passed the bottom of the cycle and is about to start rebounding. In a new interview with Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal, the crypto hedge fund executive says his firm was “heavy” on Bitcoin (BTC) in May, June and July because the top crypto asset goes down less in times of market stress.
Trading Bot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Chooses Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC) and Chainlink (LINK)
A robot that’s earned a reputation for outperforming the markets is unveiling its latest altcoin allocations as most cryptocurrencies give up their recent gains. Every week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys in order to generate algorithmic portfolio assessments that reveal a “hive mind” consensus. The bot’s...
Here Are Three Indicators Supporting the Bull Case for Bitcoin, According to Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen says three indicators show that Bitcoin (BTC) bulls are in a solid position to take control of the market. In a new strategy session, Cowen tells his 762,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin is trading in its “lower logarithmic regression band,” which he says is a “point for the bulls.”
$5,000 Ethereum? Crypto Analyst Nicholas Merten Makes the Case for ETH Rally Heading Into The Merge
Popular crypto analyst Nicholas Merten says Ethereum (ETH) has a solid shot at rallies in the coming months as the top smart contract platform approaches its highly anticipated transition to proof of stake. In a new video update, the host of DataDash addresses a recent prediction from BitMEX founder Arthur...
Crypto Trader Says Potential Ethereum Airdrop Makes Him ‘Incredibly Bullish’ on NFTs – Here’s Why
A closely followed crypto analyst says that the potential for a new fork of Ethereum (ETH) makes him very bullish on the non-fungible token (NFT) sector. The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 530,000 followers that he’s got his eye on Ethereum’s upcoming merge to its Beacon Chain, which already runs the proof-of-stake model.
FTX.US President Brett Harrison Says Crypto Winter Fading Away As Institutional Demand Picks Up
The president of crypto exchange FTX’s US arm says buzzing new activity in the industry is hinting that crypto spring is nigh. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, FTX.US president Brett Harrison was asked what he thought of the recent deal between Coinbase and BlackRock. “It does seem...
3 Cryptocurrencies To Invest In for Retirement
Cryptocurrency and retirement plans don't necessarily go hand in hand. However, if you've built a well-diversified portfolio that is on track to sustain you through retirement, a small allocation to...
Crypto Markets To Face Biggest Test of 2022 This Week, According to Analyst Justin Bennett – Here’s Why
Financial analyst Justin Bennett says that the inflation data coming out this week will be the biggest test of the year so far for crypto markets. In a new video, update the popular trader says that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Producer Price Index (PPI) data could rattle the macro environment and significantly affect crypto.
Technical Analyst Predicts Big Run for Stocks, Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto – Here’s His Timeline
A closely followed crypto analyst says that equities and crypto markets are set to rally in tandem on another upcoming leg up for risk-on assets. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev, known for longer-term technical analysis, tells his 399,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin (BTC) and the stock market are still in a bullish impulse that he thinks will continue in 2023.
History shows the bear market is almost over as length of most declines are typically 21% of the prior bull run, Fundstrat says
A "buy the dip" regime is back in the stock market, and it's likely to generate strong returns for investors going forward, according to Fundstrat.
Avalanche Rally Not Over Yet as One Large-Cap Coin Presents Massive Opportunity: Top Analyst
A popular crypto strategist is predicting rallies for Ethereum (ETH) rival Avalanche (AVAX) while keeping a close watch on one large-cap digital asset. Michaël van de Poppe tells his 620,800 Twitter followers that AVAX looks primed for a strong rally after taking out resistance at $26. “Avalanche looks ready...
USDC-Maker Circle Moves To Ban Tornado Cash Addresses After US Treasury Blacklists the Crypto Mixer
USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle has blacklisted wallet addresses associated with popular crypto-mixing service Tornado Cash. On August 8th, the US government said it was banning Americans from using Tornado Cash, citing national security threats. Following the sanction, a slew of wallet addresses linked to Tornado Cash were placed on...
Mark Cuban Reveals Low-Cap Altcoin Portfolio, Including ApeCoin (APE) and Five Additional Crypto Assets
Billionaire Mark Cuban is laying out his latest altcoin picks as the crypto markets push through and continue to show signs of life. In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, the Shark Tank investor tells hosts Aaron and Austin Arnold about half a dozen low-cap crypto assets in his portfolio, including Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) offshoot ApeCoin (APE).
Top Crypto Strategist Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says BTC at Risk of Major Breakdown
A closely followed crypto analyst and trader is warning Bitcoin holders that BTC is about to flash a signal that could lead to the reversal of its recent uptrend. Crypto strategist Kevin Svenson tells his 112,300 Twitter followers that he’s keeping a close watch on BTC’s relative strength indicator (RSI) on the one-day chart.
