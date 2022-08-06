ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s How Ethereum (ETH) Can Help Bitcoin (BTC) Raise Its Dominance Level, According to Top Crypto Analyst

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 3 days ago
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Ethereum Pullback – Here’s His Downside Target

The crypto strategist who accurately predicted the bottom for Bitcoin (BTC) during the 2018 bear market is issuing a warning to Ethereum (ETH) holders. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Smart Contracter tells his 210,300 Twitter followers that leading smart contract platform Ethereum appears to be en route for an exhaustion rally to around $2,000 before losing over 36% of its value from the high.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Vitalik Buterin Issues Rare Ethereum Price Prediction As Highly Anticipated Merge Approaches

The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) says that the market still hasn’t priced in the network’s long-anticipated transition to proof-of-stake slated for next month. In a recent interview, Vitalik Buterin says that Ethereum’s delayed merge to its Beacon Chain is currently affecting investor sentiment, but he thinks the overall narrative will turn positive after the transition is complete.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Trader Says Potential Ethereum Airdrop Makes Him ‘Incredibly Bullish’ on NFTs – Here’s Why

A closely followed crypto analyst says that the potential for a new fork of Ethereum (ETH) makes him very bullish on the non-fungible token (NFT) sector. The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 530,000 followers that he’s got his eye on Ethereum’s upcoming merge to its Beacon Chain, which already runs the proof-of-stake model.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyhodl.com

Technical Analyst Predicts Big Run for Stocks, Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto – Here’s His Timeline

A closely followed crypto analyst says that equities and crypto markets are set to rally in tandem on another upcoming leg up for risk-on assets. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev, known for longer-term technical analysis, tells his 399,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin (BTC) and the stock market are still in a bullish impulse that he thinks will continue in 2023.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Mark Cuban Reveals Low-Cap Altcoin Portfolio, Including ApeCoin (APE) and Five Additional Crypto Assets

Billionaire Mark Cuban is laying out his latest altcoin picks as the crypto markets push through and continue to show signs of life. In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, the Shark Tank investor tells hosts Aaron and Austin Arnold about half a dozen low-cap crypto assets in his portfolio, including Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) offshoot ApeCoin (APE).
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Strategist Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says BTC at Risk of Major Breakdown

A closely followed crypto analyst and trader is warning Bitcoin holders that BTC is about to flash a signal that could lead to the reversal of its recent uptrend. Crypto strategist Kevin Svenson tells his 112,300 Twitter followers that he’s keeping a close watch on BTC’s relative strength indicator (RSI) on the one-day chart.
CURRENCIES

