Tisha Campbell: What To Watch If You Like The Uncoupled Star

Emmy-winning former How I Met Your Mother cast member Neil Patrick Harris may be the lead of the Uncoupled cast (and serves as executive producer), but many agree that Tisha Campbell has effectively stolen the show. She stars on the new Netflix original, romantic dramedy as Suzanne Prentiss — the business partner and close friend of Harris’ character whom she helps re-enter the dating world after his longtime boyfriend suddenly dumps him.

The actor, comedian, singer, and dancer may be the reason some decided to give Uncoupled a try in the first place, while others might have even discovered her for the first time through her hilarious performance on one of the biggest 2022 Netflix TV schedule shows. If the latter describes you, it looks like you have a lot of homework to do, but we can help you catch up quick by recommending our picks for the best Tisha Campbell movies and TV shows on streaming or for digital rental below — starting with the iconic sitcom she is best known for.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Martin (HBO Max, BET+)

A boisterous radio and TV personality (co-creator Martin Lawrence) balances his professional career with his relationship with his girlfriend (Tisha Campbell) and his friends while encountering a rotation of bizarre characters (often played by Lawrence) along the way.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tisha Campbell: One of Campbell’s first major roles on a TV series (and the one she is, arguably, recognized most for) was Gina Waters-Payne (née Waters) on Martin — the hilarious hit ‘90s TV show whose full cast would reunite for a 30th anniversary special on BET.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

The House Party Movies (HBO Max)

A grounded high school student (Christopher “Kid” Reid) sneaks out to attend a wild get-together thrown by his best friend (Christopher “Play” Martin), who later collaborates with him on a pajama party in college and plans a wicked a bachelor party for him.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tisha Campbell: Two years before she was cast on Martin , Tisha Campbell first starred alongside Martin Lawrence in writer and director Reginald Hudlin’s acclaimed 1990 comedy, House Party — the quintessential example of the party movie genre — as Sidney, a role she would later reprise in the 1991 sequel, and in 1994’s House Party 3, as well.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Boomerang (HBO Max)

What goes around comes back around for a sexist, commitment-phobic advertising agent (Eddie Murphy) when his attractive new boss (Robin Givens) emotionally and romantically manipulates him with the same sort of moves he uses to play women.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tisha Campbell: Two years after she was cast in the first House Party movie, Tisha Campbell also reunited with Martin Lawrence and director Reginald Hudlin for his thought-provoking, 1992 romantic comedy classic, Boomerang — one of the best Eddie Murphy movies from the decade and one of Halle Berry’s best movies , as well.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Another 48 Hrs. (Paramount+)

Years after reluctantly enlisting his help to track down a murderer, a hard-nosed detective (Nick Nolte) once again pairs up with a street-wise former convict (Eddie Murphy) to help him look for a deadly San Francisco drug lord.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tisha Campbell: Two years before she was cast in Boomerang , Tisha Campbell also appeared alongside Murphy in Another 48 Hrs. — director Walter Hill’s fun 1990 sequel to his smash hit 1982 buddy cop comedy that turned Murphy into one of Hollywood’s hottest stars.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Little Shop Of Horrors (Tubi)

A poor, lovelorn florist (Rick Moranis) discovers a strange plant that begins to make him and his boss’ business famous, but could also mean his downfall and become a threat to the human race after he learns it has an insatiable craving for human blood.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tisha Campbell: Years before the titles above really began to make her a star, Tisha Campbell made her feature film debut in director Frank Oz’s Little Shop of Horrors as Chiffon — a member of the Motown-style “Greek Chorus” who help narrate this uproarious, 1986 adaptation of the the hit stage musical which, itself, was based on Roger Corman’s campy 1960 B-movie.

(Image credit: Sony)

School Daze (Tubi)

A plucky college freshman (Spike Lee) calls upon the help of his politically active older cousin (Laurence Fishburne) when the leader of a popular fraternity he wants to pledge (Giancarlo Esposito) demands that he find a date to the upcoming homecoming dance to prove his worth.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tisha Campbell: In 1988, for her first major big screen follow-up to Little Shop of Horrors , Tisha Campbell was cast in another uproarious (but not quite as morbid) and satirical musical comedy from writer, director, and star Spike Lee, called School Daze, as leading sorority sister, Jane Toussaint.

(Image credit: Paramount)

The J Team (Paramount+)

A quirky, energetic dance prodigy (teen internet sensation JoJo Siwa playing a fictionalized version of herself) is kicked off of her team by the demanding new coach (Tisha Campbell), but learns to rediscover her passion for the art and for being unique when she forms her own new squad.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tisha Campbell: In 2021, Campbell was cast in a more family-friendly musical comedy — the Paramount+ exclusive, Nickelodeon original movie, The J Team — as JoJo Siwa’s new ruthless dance instructor, Coach Poppy.

(Image credit: LIonsgate)

Blindspotting (Starz, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel)

As his probationary period is nearing its end, a former inmate and furniture mover (Tony Award-winning Hamilton star Daveed Diggs) begins to reevaluate his relationship with his troublesome co-worker and childhood best friend (Rafael Casal) after witnessing a traumatizing event.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tisha Campbell: In 2018, Tisha Campbell was cast in the scene-stealing role of sassy Oakland hairdresser Mama Liz in Blindspotting - a far more serious and thought-provoking comedy (that is not a musical but often erupts into poetic storytelling) from co-writers and stars Diggs and Casal.

(Image credit: Trimark)

Sprung (Tubi, The Roku Channel)

After a serial womanizer (Joe Torry) deceives and makes enemies with a woman seeking a rich husband (Paula Jai Parker), they eventually become partners in a scheme to break up their mutual friends (Tisha Campell and Rusty Kundieff) after they fall in love and begin to discuss the possibility of marriage.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tisha Campbell: In 1997, Campbell would take center stage in another uproarious and romantic satirical comedy (but also not a musical) from writer, director, and star Rusty Kundieff called Sprung .

(Image credit: ABC)

My Wife And Kids (Hulu)

The owner and operator of a trucking company (Damon Wayans) struggles to maintain the same sort of stability at home with his day-trader wife (Tisha Campbell), underachieving eldest son (George Gore II), demanding teenage daughter (Jazz Raycole, and later, Jennifer Freeman), and smart-mouthed youngest daughter (Parker McKenna Posey).

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tisha Campbell: From 2000 to 2005, Campbell reclaimed her place as sitcom royalty as the female lead of My Wife and Kids — a hilarious and heartfelt ABC original comedy that star Wayans also co-created with Emmy nominee, Don Reo.

(Image credit: ABC)

Dr. Ken (Crackle, The Roku Channel)

A goofy, absent-minded doctor (Ken Jeong) struggles to diagnose to how maintain an ideal life at home with his psychiatrist wife (Suzy Nakamura), quirky young son (Albert Tsai), and rebellious teenage daughter (Krista Marie You).

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tisha Campbell: One of Tisha Campbell’s next major sitcom roles was that of hospital office manager Damona on Dr. Ken — another fun ABC original comedy that is based on star and co-creator Jeong’s real-life, pre-fame career in medicine.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

After she is suddenly dumped by her clownish criminal boyfriend, a former criminal psychologist turned psychologically disturbed criminal (Kaley Cuoco) makes feeble attempts to make it on her own as a high-quality supervillain, often with the help of her fellow dastardly peers.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tisha Campbell: Among the many animated comedy series that Tisha Campbell has leant her voice to, one of the funniest and most acclaimed is Harley Quinn — one of the best DC TV shows on HBO Max — on which she actually plays two characters: Gotham City news reporter Tawny Young and ruthless government functionary, Amanda Waller.

Whether she acting, singing, or dancing, you know you are in for some fun if Tisha Campbell is on the screen.

