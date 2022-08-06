ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Tisha Campbell: What To Watch If You Like The Uncoupled Star

By Jason Wiese
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

Emmy-winning former How I Met Your Mother cast member Neil Patrick Harris may be the lead of the Uncoupled cast (and serves as executive producer), but many agree that Tisha Campbell has effectively stolen the show. She stars on the new Netflix original, romantic dramedy as Suzanne Prentiss — the business partner and close friend of Harris’ character whom she helps re-enter the dating world after his longtime boyfriend suddenly dumps him.

The actor, comedian, singer, and dancer may be the reason some decided to give Uncoupled a try in the first place, while others might have even discovered her for the first time through her hilarious performance on one of the biggest 2022 Netflix TV schedule shows. If the latter describes you, it looks like you have a lot of homework to do, but we can help you catch up quick by recommending our picks for the best Tisha Campbell movies and TV shows on streaming or for digital rental below — starting with the iconic sitcom she is best known for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2heTPY_0h7e3A0Q00

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Martin (HBO Max, BET+)

A boisterous radio and TV personality (co-creator Martin Lawrence) balances his professional career with his relationship with his girlfriend (Tisha Campbell) and his friends while encountering a rotation of bizarre characters (often played by Lawrence) along the way.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tisha Campbell: One of Campbell’s first major roles on a TV series (and the one she is, arguably, recognized most for) was Gina Waters-Payne (née Waters) on Martin — the hilarious hit ‘90s TV show whose full cast would reunite for a 30th anniversary special on BET.

Stream Martin on HBO Max .
Stream Martin on BET+ .
Buy Martin on Amazon .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mgWN1_0h7e3A0Q00

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

The House Party Movies (HBO Max)

A grounded high school student (Christopher “Kid” Reid) sneaks out to attend a wild get-together thrown by his best friend (Christopher “Play” Martin), who later collaborates with him on a pajama party in college and plans a wicked a bachelor party for him.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tisha Campbell: Two years before she was cast on Martin , Tisha Campbell first starred alongside Martin Lawrence in writer and director Reginald Hudlin’s acclaimed 1990 comedy, House Party — the quintessential example of the party movie genre — as Sidney, a role she would later reprise in the 1991 sequel, and in 1994’s House Party 3, as well.

Stream the House Party movies on HBO Max .

Rent/Buy House Party on Amazon .
Rent/Buy House Party 2 on Amazon .
Rent/Buy House Party 3 on Amazon .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ajrCK_0h7e3A0Q00

(Image credit: Paramount)

Boomerang (HBO Max)

What goes around comes back around for a sexist, commitment-phobic advertising agent (Eddie Murphy) when his attractive new boss (Robin Givens) emotionally and romantically manipulates him with the same sort of moves he uses to play women.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tisha Campbell: Two years after she was cast in the first House Party movie, Tisha Campbell also reunited with Martin Lawrence and director Reginald Hudlin for his thought-provoking, 1992 romantic comedy classic, Boomerang — one of the best Eddie Murphy movies from the decade and one of Halle Berry’s best movies , as well.

Stream Boomerang on HBO Max.
Rent/Buy Boomerang on Amazon .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1It9l4_0h7e3A0Q00

(Image credit: Paramount)

Another 48 Hrs. (Paramount+)

Years after reluctantly enlisting his help to track down a murderer, a hard-nosed detective (Nick Nolte) once again pairs up with a street-wise former convict (Eddie Murphy) to help him look for a deadly San Francisco drug lord.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tisha Campbell: Two years before she was cast in Boomerang , Tisha Campbell also appeared alongside Murphy in Another 48 Hrs. — director Walter Hill’s fun 1990 sequel to his smash hit 1982 buddy cop comedy that turned Murphy into one of Hollywood’s hottest stars.

Stream Another 48 Hrs on Paramount+ .
Rent/Buy Another 48 Hrs on Amazon .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47cBjP_0h7e3A0Q00

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Little Shop Of Horrors (Tubi)

A poor, lovelorn florist (Rick Moranis) discovers a strange plant that begins to make him and his boss’ business famous, but could also mean his downfall and become a threat to the human race after he learns it has an insatiable craving for human blood.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tisha Campbell: Years before the titles above really began to make her a star, Tisha Campbell made her feature film debut in director Frank Oz’s Little Shop of Horrors as Chiffon — a member of the Motown-style “Greek Chorus” who help narrate this uproarious, 1986 adaptation of the the hit stage musical which, itself, was based on Roger Corman’s campy 1960 B-movie.

Stream Little Shop Of Horrors on Tubi .
Rent/Buy Little Shop Of Horrors on Amazon .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CNmHG_0h7e3A0Q00

(Image credit: Sony)

School Daze (Tubi)

A plucky college freshman (Spike Lee) calls upon the help of his politically active older cousin (Laurence Fishburne) when the leader of a popular fraternity he wants to pledge (Giancarlo Esposito) demands that he find a date to the upcoming homecoming dance to prove his worth.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tisha Campbell: In 1988, for her first major big screen follow-up to Little Shop of Horrors , Tisha Campbell was cast in another uproarious (but not quite as morbid) and satirical musical comedy from writer, director, and star Spike Lee, called School Daze, as leading sorority sister, Jane Toussaint.

Stream School Daze on Hulu .
Stream School Daze on Tubi .
Rent/Buy School Daze on Amazon .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1REYHZ_0h7e3A0Q00

(Image credit: Paramount)

The J Team (Paramount+)

A quirky, energetic dance prodigy (teen internet sensation JoJo Siwa playing a fictionalized version of herself) is kicked off of her team by the demanding new coach (Tisha Campbell), but learns to rediscover her passion for the art and for being unique when she forms her own new squad.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tisha Campbell: In 2021, Campbell was cast in a more family-friendly musical comedy — the Paramount+ exclusive, Nickelodeon original movie, The J Team — as JoJo Siwa’s new ruthless dance instructor, Coach Poppy.

Stream The J Team on Paramount+ .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VarX4_0h7e3A0Q00

(Image credit: LIonsgate)

Blindspotting (Starz, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel)

As his probationary period is nearing its end, a former inmate and furniture mover (Tony Award-winning Hamilton star Daveed Diggs) begins to reevaluate his relationship with his troublesome co-worker and childhood best friend (Rafael Casal) after witnessing a traumatizing event.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tisha Campbell: In 2018, Tisha Campbell was cast in the scene-stealing role of sassy Oakland hairdresser Mama Liz in Blindspotting - a far more serious and thought-provoking comedy (that is not a musical but often erupts into poetic storytelling) from co-writers and stars Diggs and Casal.

Stream Blindspotting on Starz .
Stream Blindspotting on Pluto TV .
Stream Blindspotting on The Roku Channel .
Rent/Buy Blindspotting on Amazon .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UHlp5_0h7e3A0Q00

(Image credit: Trimark)

Sprung (Tubi, The Roku Channel)

After a serial womanizer (Joe Torry) deceives and makes enemies with a woman seeking a rich husband (Paula Jai Parker), they eventually become partners in a scheme to break up their mutual friends (Tisha Campell and Rusty Kundieff) after they fall in love and begin to discuss the possibility of marriage.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tisha Campbell: In 1997, Campbell would take center stage in another uproarious and romantic satirical comedy (but also not a musical) from writer, director, and star Rusty Kundieff called Sprung .

Stream Sprung on Tubi .
Stream Sprung on The Roku Channel .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45izS9_0h7e3A0Q00

(Image credit: ABC)

My Wife And Kids (Hulu)

The owner and operator of a trucking company (Damon Wayans) struggles to maintain the same sort of stability at home with his day-trader wife (Tisha Campbell), underachieving eldest son (George Gore II), demanding teenage daughter (Jazz Raycole, and later, Jennifer Freeman), and smart-mouthed youngest daughter (Parker McKenna Posey).

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tisha Campbell: From 2000 to 2005, Campbell reclaimed her place as sitcom royalty as the female lead of My Wife and Kids — a hilarious and heartfelt ABC original comedy that star Wayans also co-created with Emmy nominee, Don Reo.

Stream My Wife And Kids on Hulu .
Buy My Wife And Kids on Amazon .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rQIn_0h7e3A0Q00

(Image credit: ABC)

Dr. Ken (Crackle, The Roku Channel)

A goofy, absent-minded doctor (Ken Jeong) struggles to diagnose to how maintain an ideal life at home with his psychiatrist wife (Suzy Nakamura), quirky young son (Albert Tsai), and rebellious teenage daughter (Krista Marie You).

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tisha Campbell: One of Tisha Campbell’s next major sitcom roles was that of hospital office manager Damona on Dr. Ken — another fun ABC original comedy that is based on star and co-creator Jeong’s real-life, pre-fame career in medicine.

Stream Dr. Ken on Crackle .
Stream Dr. Ken on The Roku Channel .
Buy Dr. Ken on Amazon .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1flC76_0h7e3A0Q00

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

After she is suddenly dumped by her clownish criminal boyfriend, a former criminal psychologist turned psychologically disturbed criminal (Kaley Cuoco) makes feeble attempts to make it on her own as a high-quality supervillain, often with the help of her fellow dastardly peers.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tisha Campbell: Among the many animated comedy series that Tisha Campbell has leant her voice to, one of the funniest and most acclaimed is Harley Quinn — one of the best DC TV shows on HBO Max — on which she actually plays two characters: Gotham City news reporter Tawny Young and ruthless government functionary, Amanda Waller.

Stream Harley Quinn on HBO Max .

Whether she acting, singing, or dancing, you know you are in for some fun if Tisha Campbell is on the screen.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria marries actor Michael Xavier

July 11 (UPI) -- Eddie Murphy's artist daughter Bria has married The Expanse actor Michael Xavier. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills in front of 250 guests Saturday, People.com reported Sunday. Eddie Murphy walked the 32-year-old bride down the aisle. ETOnline said Bria wore...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Martin Lawrence's Daughter, Who's Dating Eddie Murphy's Son, Caught Bouquet At Bria Murphy's Wedding

Check out Eric Murphy's response to his girlfriend catching the bouquet at sister Bria's nuptials. If the belief about catching the bouquet at weddings has any truth to it, then Jasmin Lawrence, the daughter of Martin Lawrence, may be getting married soon. She is dating Eric Murphy–Eddie Murphy’s son–and recently caught the bouquet at his sister Bria’s wedding.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise

It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reginald Hudlin
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Daveed Diggs
Person
Neil Patrick Harris
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
Martin Lawrence
Person
Frank Oz
Person
Tisha Campbell
TheWrap

Chris Rock Speaks Out After Will Smith’s Video Apology: ‘Everybody Is Trying to Be a F–ing Victim’

Chris Rock’s reaction to Will Smith’s emotional video apology for that Oscars slap? A shrug and a new nickname for the “King Richard” star: “Suge Smith.”. Rock took the stage for a show at the Fox Theatre Atlanta, Georgia just hours after Smith released the video, where, according to People, he didn’t address the apology, but told the crowd, “Everybody is trying to be a f—ing victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith… I went to work the next day, I got kids,” he said, referencing jailed Death Row Records cofounder Suge Knight.
ATLANTA, GA
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suddenly Cut Off as Show Abruptly Goes To Commercial

Viewers of “The View” took notice on Thursday (July 28th) when co-host Joy Behar was suddenly cut off as the daytime talk show abruptly went to commercial. According to The Sun, “The View” co-hosts have been giving their book recommendations this week. Just as Behar was set to share her recommendation, she was cut off. This was due to her running out of time. She didn’t have a chance to recommend both her books. The first book is Mark Seal’s “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.” The book is about the making of the iconic 1972 film “The Godfather.”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Tv#Hbo Max#Pluto Tv#Warner Bros
101.1. The Wiz

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
Popculture

Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78

Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

William “Poogie” Hart Dies: Lead Singer Of Hit-Making ’70s Group The Delfonics Was 77

William Hart, the lead singer of the hit-making Philly Soul group the Delfonics, died Thursday at a Philadelphia hospital following complications from surgery. He was 77. Hart, known to friends and fans as Poogie, was a founding member and chief songwriter of the group, and had one of the purest falsettos in the Philadelphia-based soul music of the late 1960s and ’70s. His aching, heartfelt tones were demonstrated on the group’s classic hits “La-La Means I Love You” (1968) and, perhaps most enduringly, the Grammy-winning “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time” (released in 1969, a hit in 1970).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HipHopWired

Instagram Model With Celeb Ties Has AIDS, Twitter Contact Traces

There is no messiness like celebrity messiness. This case can involve some perilous consequences as an Instagram model tied to some notable names recently revealed she has been diagnosed with AIDS, and she isn’t aware exactly how long she’s had the debilitating and incurable disease. Gena Tew is the IG model in question, and she […]
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
139K+
Followers
36K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy