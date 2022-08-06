Man fatally stabbed wife, raped teen in Selma, officials say

Read on www.wbrc.com
Fallen Bibb County deputy’s daughters escorted on first day of school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputy Brad Johnson was killed in the line of duty earlier this summer. On Tuesday, his daughters were escorted to their first day of Kindergarten and Middle School. Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were part of the escort. Sheriff Jody Wade with...
Woman accused of impersonating Walmart employee to steal phone in Millbrook
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman is accused of pretending to be a Walmart employee in order to steal a phone, according to the Millbrook Police Department. Millbrook Investigators released photos of the person wanted for Felony Theft of Property. Officers said she walked into Walmart at 145 Kelley Boulevard...
Low gas prices in Alabaster
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - I drove around alabaster in search of low gas prices and came to find prices as low as $3.08 at the Neighborhood Walmart on Highway 119 in Alabaster. On Highway 119 in Alabaster, you’ll find gas prices lower than $3.30, however, other parts of Alabaster show prices $3.30 and above.
Alabaster Fire Department changes hiring requirements
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabaster Fire Department recently changed their job description for hiring potential firefighters. In the past, Alabaster Fire could only hire those already certified as a firefighter and EMT, now that is not the case. To help with their growth, diversity and recruiting, Alabaster Fire can...
Selma police confiscate guns, arrest six in raid at former Dripz Lounge downtown on Friday
Selma police arrested six people and confiscated 11 guns during a business compliance check Friday night at the former Dripz Lounge on Water Avenue. The club, which has been the center of complaints from other downtown businesses, has been temporarily shut down after police found several business license violations as well as guns and drugs during a routine compliance check.
Alabama program rallies communities to foster children in time of need
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As children head back to school, a statewide program encourages people to foster children through a week-long rally. The staff of Embrace Alabama Kids traveled across the state to inform people about fostering and group homes. Rebecca Morris, vice president of the group, says they are...
