Indianapolis, IN

IN WFO INDIANAPOLIS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

 3 days ago
A Flood Watch for tonight; cooler temperatures for the rest of the week

A Flood Watch has been issued for southwestern Indiana from 8pm this evening through 5am Tuesday. A slow moving cold front will move into the state tonight. As the front moves south of I-70, storm motion will slow down, and this will increase the chance for an extended period of heavy rain over the southern part of the state. 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected and the runoff will cause flooding. Rain will be heavy at times but severe storms are not expected.
INDIANA STATE
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Muggy Meter due for a drop

INDIANAPOLIS — A very warm and humid air mass continues today with highs in the low 90s and heat indices topping out at 95-100°. We stay mainly dry today with rain chances increasing from northwest to southeast after 5 p.m. Scattered showers will be possible overnight and out...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Steamy weekend with isolated storms

INDIANAPOLIS — A very warm and humid air mass is expected this weekend with heat indices topping out at 95-100 degrees. Stay well hydrated if you have outdoor plans today. Skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon as temperatures top out near 90 degrees. Clouds will develop with the heat of the afternoon, and there will be enough excess energy in the atmosphere to fuel a few afternoon pop-up storms. Severe storms are not expected.
Louisville Water Company helping rebuild water infrastructure after flooding in Hazard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A team from the Louisville Water Company is helping parts of eastern Kentucky rebuild the water infrastructure that was damaged during flooding. The crew spent days surveying the hard-hit northeastern part of Hazard, Kentucky. They located and assessed broken or exposed water mains. They hope to help Hazard leaders plan the best and fastest ways to make repairs.
LOUISVILLE, KY
I-465 construction projects, lane restrictions, begin this week and will last three years

Indianapolis native and former WBST staff announcer Dave Letterman once said Indiana has two seasons: Winter and Construction. For motorists commuting between Indianapolis and Anderson and Muncie, that joke becomes reality, starting soon. Access to Interstate 465 from Binford Boulevard on the Indianapolis north side will be restricted beginning this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
3 new TARC routes begin in southern Indiana, Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is expanding its services in Kentuckiana. Two new routes from Louisville will now go to the River Ridge Commerce Center in southern Indiana. The first route starts in east Louisville from the Westport Road area, and will be the first...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville airport still navigating delays and cancellations amid staffing shortages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The masks are off and social distancing is no longer required on planes but airlines aren't exactly operating as usual. "People want to travel, they want to get out, there's definitely the demand," Natalie Chaudoin, a spokesperson for the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, said. "We're seeing capacity at about 90-95% of where we were in 2019, which was our best year ever."
LOUISVILLE, KY
4 injured in 11-vehicle crash on I-69 near Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Four people were injured in an 11-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on I-69 northbound near Anderson that caused heavy traffic and multiple lane closures. The incident occurred when 10 passenger cars were stopped on I-69 NB between Rangeline Road and Markleville Road, an area just south of Anderson, for a smaller crash a little […]
ANDERSON, IN
6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis

It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fatal crash kills one, injures another in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis woman has died and a Marshall, Ill. man was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Clark County Sunday evening. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on Illinois Route 1 near Douglas Road at approximately 5:21 p.m. Sunday. According to investigating officers, a van driven by Jeremiah […]
CLARK COUNTY, IL

