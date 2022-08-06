ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Nearly 1.4 million saws recalled after multiple laceration injuries

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Jared Gans
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cUvcq_0h7dyiBV00

( The Hill ) — A power tool and hand tool manufacturer issued a recall for almost 1.4 million saws on Thursday following reports of consumer laceration injuries while using the product.

DeWALT issued the recall for the 12-inch sliding compound miter saws after the company learned that the rear safety guard can break or detach, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The flaw can cause projectiles to hit users or bystanders and could also pose a laceration hazard for anyone who comes in direct contact with the blade.

US agency probes Tesla crashes that killed 2 motorcyclists

A notice on the CPSC’s website states that consumers should stop using the recalled saws immediately and contact DeWALT for information on how to purchase a free repair kit or take their saw to a service center for a free repair.

The agency states that DeWALT received 571 reports of the rear safety guard assembly or components breaking or detaching, including nine reports of laceration injuries.

The product was sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot and hardware stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon and other websites, between April 2019 and May 2022. An additional 118,600 saws were sold in Canada.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

17-year-old sentenced in fatal St. Albans shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A 17-year-old has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in March. Court officials say Eli Nelson will be held in a juvenile detention facility until he turns 18 in January. At that time, he will be resentenced in order to be moved to an […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laceration#Consumer Goods#The Recall#Cpsc#Home Depot#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

South Charleston man asks for more time for murder trial

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A South Charleston man charged with murder asked a Kanawha County Judge to reschedule his trial date on Monday. Fahim Adbul-Majeed is accused of shooting and killing Lee Davis of Charleston in February 2021. Majeed’s defense and the prosecution had a plea agreement worked out, but instead, the defense asked to […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston shooting now a homicide investigation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man who was shot in the head in Charleston on Friday has died. Charleston PD says that 42-year-old James Hambrick, of Charleston, died at a local hospital on Sunday. On Friday, Aug. 5, Charleston PD responded after multiple shots were fired in the 500 block of Hunt Ave. in Charleston. Mr. Hambrick […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston fire shuts down MacCorkle Avenue

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a structure fire in Charleston. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out around 9:44 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in the 5600 block of MacCorkle Avenue SE near the Captain D’s. Dispatchers say the fire has shut down MacCorkle Avenue between 55th and 57th Streets […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested after Olive Hill fight leads to stabbing

OLIVE HILL, KY (WOWK) – A man has been taken to the hospital with severe injuries after an alleged early morning fight this weekend in Olive Hill, Kentucky. According to Olive Hill Police Department Chief Bruce Palmer, officers responded to a call early Sunday morning regarding a fight that began downtown. Palmers says both parties […]
OLIVE HILL, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man charged after pursuit on I-77 in Jackson County, WV

UPDATE (7:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022): A man was charged after he led law enforcement on a chase in the Medina area of Jackson County on Monday. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy engaged the driver after someone reported a person was “acting a fool, driving like an idiot, and […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-64 back open after crash involving KRT bus

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A crash involving a KRT bus and several other vehicles caused some traffic delays Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. near the eastbound Charleston split on I-64. No one was injured, and no passengers were on the KRT bus. The interstate was shut down to one lane for about […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Bed bugs take over public housing complex in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We have all heard the nursery rhyme, “Don’t let the bed bugs bite,” but what happens when that becomes your reality? For Charleston-Kanawha Housing residents like Chad Robinson, it so happens that bed bugs are real, and they have taken over his own home. “They jump on you, and they stay […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Former Kanawha County Clerk employee accused of pocketing $21,000 of tax-payer money

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A former Kanawha County Clerk’s Office employee was arrested for embezzlement for allegedly taking over $21,000 in cash from people paying back taxes on property they owned. According to a criminal complaint, Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44 of Elkview, was charged with embezzlement. The complaint says Sampson worked in the Delinquent […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Teens displaced from WV treatment facility after DHHR investigation

MARTINSBURG, WV (WBOY) — Teens who were housed at a behavioral treatment center in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle have been displaced following an investigation of the facility. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the Bureau for Social Services initiated an investigation at the Board of Child Care in Martinsburg, […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in West Virginia

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment […]
ECONOMY
WOWK 13 News

One dead after shooting in Wayne County, WV

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A teenager shot and killed an adult on Sunday in Wayne County, West Virginia. Investigators say the teen was the victim of domestic violence incidents throughout the day. That is according to West Virginia State Police, who say the 14-year-old is now in the care of Child Protective Services as […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

80 dogs rescued from condemned home in Ohio

(NewsNation) — Dozens of chihuahuas and Shih Tzus were found living in a condemned house in Ohio. All of the dogs, who were found by a probation officer, needed serious help with flea infestations and skin infections, among other issues. The Licking County Humane Society in Heath, Ohio, took...
HEATH, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy