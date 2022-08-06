Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
American Airlines passengers were left sobbing on hot planes for six hours
Passengers aboard an American Airlines flight were stuck on hot planes in a nearly six-hour delay on Sunday afternoon, prompting complaints and panic attacks from those aboard. A flight from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina to John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, was scheduled...
Southwest Airlines Allows “Lady In Red” To Fly In Revealing Attire But Throws Off Seatmate Who Defended Her
Another dress code story on Southwest Airlines, this time with a new twist: it wasn’t the “lady in red” wearing a corset that got thrown off, it was the older lady onboard who chose to defend her. Southwest Airlines Throws Off Woman Who Defended “Lady In Red”...
You’ll No Longer Need to Show TSA Your Boarding Pass at These Airports
It seems like a simple enough request—be ready to show the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer your boarding pass and a government ID when you get to the front of the security line at the airport. And yet, sometimes you’ve tucked the paper boarding pass into a pocket, and you can’t remember which. Or decided to fold it up into your wallet and need dig it out. Or it’s on your phone, which is now locked.
Southwest Airlines Introduces A Perk Customers Will Love
The airline industry, as well as the world at large, was grounded once covid hit in March of 2020. Eventually some flights were available in 2020 with enhanced safety precautions, but relatively few people felt like taking the risk. So it was no surprise when the The International Air Transport Association confirmed that 2020 was the industry's worst year on record.
Delta Passenger Documents "Horrifying” Experience When Plane Turns Around Mid-Flight
Airline travel can be extremely stressful even if everything goes smoothly and according to plan. You have to worry about getting to the airport on time, checking your luggage and ensuring it's under the weight limit, giving yourself enough wiggle room to get through security, and then finding your gate and actually boarding the plane and hoping it'll take off at its correct time.
Delta Air Lines CEO just revealed a harsh truth about why your flight was canceled
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. So far, travel this summer has been characterized by long lines at airports, a spate of flight delays and cancellations, and unprecedented amounts of lost luggage. All of which make for one of the most chaotic travel seasons in recent memory.
A flight attendant says he's seeing cabin crew 'voluntarily dropping shifts, not coming to work' amid travel chaos
A flight attendant says the current travel chaos has led to some crew members calling out. Others are switching to other airlines that pay better leaving some flights short-staffed, George Connelly, told Insider. Shortages or delays on one flight impact others. As flight cancellations and delays continue, a flight attendant...
A Delta Air Lines flight had to make a U-turn over the Atlantic and return to New York because of a fuel problem
One passenger said in a YouTube video the captain walked down the aisle to look out the window at the wings before saying the plane would turn around.
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now
Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
Food & Wine
Airline Passenger Fined Over $1,800 Over a Couple of McMuffins in His Luggage
There are a lot of reasons why you don't want to forget a pair of McDonald's Egg and Sausage McMuffins at the bottom of your backpack — but the possibility of a four-figure government fine has to be near the top of the list. An as-yet-unidentified air traveler was hit with an AUD$2,664 ($1,846) "infringement notice" after a Darwin airport sniffer dog detected his leftover McMeal when he flew from Bali, Indonesia to the northern Australian city.
A Delta flight attendant who says workers were abused by passengers calls for a better sick policy to help them recover from the stress
The Atlanta-based worker told The Guardian that she and her colleagues put up with being "abused by passengers, verbally and physically."
Good News Network
Mother and Daughter Become Co-pilots on Southwest Flight: ‘It’s been a dream come true’
Southwest Airlines announced its first-ever mother/daughter pilot duo, after Captain Holly Petitt joined First Officer Keely Petitt in the cockpit. Mother Holly Petitt started her aviation career fresh out of college as a flight attendant working for another carrier. After riding the jumpseat in the flight deck, she realized she wanted to learn to fly planes. She then got to work training and obtaining her certifications.
More than 500 US flights canceled and more than 2,000 delayed on Monday
Following a miserable weekend for travel, Monday isn't looking much better. Another wave of airline cancellations and delays is taking its toll on passengers across the United States on Monday.
People
Jason Momoa Surprises Passengers, Serves Drinks on Hawaiian Airlines Flight: 'It's a Dream Come True'
Jason Momoa made a very special trip this week from Los Angeles to Hawaii on Hawaiian Airlines to celebrate the airline's partnership with his water company Mananalu. The 42-year-old actor surprised unsuspecting passengers by personally handing out aluminum bottles filled with the purified water. TikTok user @livinglikekylee posted a video...
marketplace.org
Determined to woo customers, airlines offer more flexibility
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that it is taking public comments on a proposal aimed at boosting protections for airline passengers seeking refunds for tickets. The department said since the start of the pandemic, it’s been flooded with complaints from consumers with non-refundable tickets who couldn’t travel because of flight cancellations or personal health concerns.
AOL Corp
travelnoire.com
Disability Advocate 'Forced' To Deplane American Airlines Flight Without Her Wheelchair
Last week, Andraéa LaVant, a disability advocate and Impact Producer for Netflix’s Crip Camp, took to Twitter to share an incident that she experienced while flying with American Airlines. LaVant, who is mobility impaired and depends on a wheelchair to get around, was traveling on August 2 when...
