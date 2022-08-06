ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nearly 1.4 million saws recalled after multiple laceration injuries

By Jared Gans, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gMauh_0h7dy6vG00

(The Hill) — A power tool and hand tool manufacturer issued a recall for almost 1.4 million saws on Thursday following reports of consumer laceration injuries while using the product.

DeWALT issued the recall for the 12-inch sliding compound miter saws after the company learned that the rear safety guard can break or detach, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The flaw can cause projectiles to hit users or bystanders and could also poses a laceration hazard for anyone who comes in direct contact with the blade.

A notice on the CPSC’s website states that consumers should stop using the recalled saws immediately and contact DeWALT for information on how to purchase a free repair kit or take their saw to a service center for a free repair.

The agency states the DeWALT received 571 reports of the rear safety guard assembly or components breaking or detaching, including nine reports of laceration injuries.

The product was sold at Lowe’s, the Home Depot and hardware stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon and other websites, between April 2019 and May 2022. An additional 118,600 saws were sold in Canada.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Man convicted for stabbing, dumping ex-girlfriend’s body on street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Keedrin Coppage, 25, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times and leaving her body at the corner of a Memphis intersection, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The incident happened in January 2020. A press release states Coppage became angry and aggressive […]
MEMPHIS, TN
MyArkLaMiss

High school teacher arrested; tried to date 15-year-old Concordia Parish minor, deputies say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 7, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a male adult who allegedly initiated online contact with a 15-year-old minor for sexual purposes. According to deputies, the conversations consisted of the male adult discussing “dating” the minor […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laceration#Consumer Goods#The Recall#Cpsc#The Home Depot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
MyArkLaMiss

Trump says FBI raided Mar-a-Lago

(The Hill) – The FBI executed a search warrant on former President Trump’s home in Florida on Monday, the ex-president said, lashing out at law enforcement for what he called “political persecution.”. “My beautiful home Mar A Lago in Palm Beach, Florida is currently under siege, raided...
PALM BEACH, FL
MyArkLaMiss

Viral video of arrest involving MHP trooper sparks investigation

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured on Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the […]
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for trafficking meth

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 50-year-old Eddie Dean McBride Jr. of Magnolia, Ark. was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for distributing methamphetamine in Columbia County, Ark. According to court documents, agents and investigators with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Columbia […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Two Concordia Parish escapees apprehended by deputies; still searching for one other escapee

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until guilty. UPDATE (08/05/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On August 5, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they apprehended Ryan McKinney. As of now, deputies are still searching for Carlos Ramos. UPDATE (08/04/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, one of the inmate escapees, Thor Teal, has […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

55K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy