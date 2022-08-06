Help prepare children for success with a literacy sponsorship

Read on griceconnect.com
Get your Tasting Statesboro the United Way tickets now and save
Tasting Statesboro the United Way is one of the most popular social events held annually. In addition to giving you an opportunity to try dishes from your favorite restaurant, you get to attend a fun event supporting a wonderful local organization. Who knows you might even find a new restaurant...
RECAP | Statesboro City Council – 8/2/22
The following is a recap of actions taken during Tuesday, August 2, 2022 regular meeting of the Statesboro Mayor and City Council. Stay connected with Grice Connect for in-depth coverage of the news that matters most to you. Tankersley honored with key to the city. Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar and...
Georgia Ports Authority off to accelerated start in new fiscal year
The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) kicked off its new fiscal year with the fastest start ever, handling 530,800 twenty-foot equivalent container units in July, an increase of 18%. Since January, GPA has moved 3.4 million TEUs, up 231,400 or 7% over its performance during the same period in 2021—a record...
Cheryl Small Digiovanni
Cheryl Small DiGiovanni, age 73, died Monday, August 8, 2022 at St Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah. The Savannah native was the daughter of the late Luther and Delores Small. She graduated from St. Vincent’s Academy in 1967 and also studied at Armstrong State University. Cheryl began her career at St Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah while she was in high school and retired as a Healthcare Administrative Manager after 40 years of dedicated service.
Natasha Canty
It is with great sorrow, we announce the passing of Ms. Natasha Canty, who entered rest, Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah, Georgia. She will greatly be missed by her family and friends. We extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences at this time. Final...
Statesboro to host 2nd community meeting on zoning updates
The City of Statesboro is embarking on a process to update its zoning and other development regulations and combine them into a Unified Development Code that will regulate all new construction in the city. The process is being facilitated by Atlanta-based consultants TSW and is expected to run through mid-2023.
Larry T. Deal
Mr. Larry T. Deal, age 75 passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Piedmont Newnan Hospital in the care of Hospice after a long illness. He was the son of Emit C. and Lucile Roberts Deal of Statesboro. The Bulloch County native was a 1965 graduate of Statesboro High School...
This summer was bananas for Eagle athletic training students
Over the summer, seven Georgia Southern athletic training graduate students have been helping the hometown Savannah Bananas. In addition to acquiring hands-on experiences with the local ball club, students are having the most fun summer with the most fun team in baseball. “I have definitely been using it for bragging...
Second COVID vaccine pop-up will be set up at the Library Aug. 6
COVID vaccines, for ages five and up, will be available on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library. The Library is located at 124 S. Main Street in Statesboro. Squashing the Spread Bulloch, a group made up of community members that work to...
Weekly COVID Report | Monday, August 08, 2022
In the weekly COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status decreased to LOW by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide status remains at HIGH. Positive cases have increased significantly over the past few weeks. While hospitalizations remain low, the CDC recommends masking indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Kiwanis Club distributes meals at Rebecca’s Café lunch program
Prior to Covid-19, the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro enjoyed assisting with the hot meals event at Rebecca’s Café for several years. That program was suspended for over two years, and resumed earlier this year as a sack lunch program. The Kiwanis Club and other organizations that participate really...
Margaret “Maggie” Lucille Shipes
Margaret “Maggie” Lucille Shipes, 86, of Statesboro passed away August 7, 2022, at home surrounded by her family, friends and her dog, Taco. Maggie was a member of Merrywood Baptist Church but also visited Clito Baptist Church. Born in Terre Haute, Indiana on July 23, 1936 to Paul...
Daniel “Dan” Lawrence Deal
Daniel “Dan” Lawrence Deal, a lifelong resident of Bulloch County, passed away at East Georgia Regional Medical Center on August 6, 2022. Dan was born to the late Carter Lewis Deal and Marie Franklin Deal. He left home only to proudly serve his country in the U. S. Army and then afterward, he returned to his roots.
Bulloch County goes back to school
This morning, Bulloch County Schools welcomed back more than 11,000 students and 2,100 employees across its 15 schools and learning programs. Most students are learning on campus in a traditional, face-to-face setting, and 350 Bulloch students are participating in the Virtual Learning Program. The district is also welcoming 225 new employees this year, with 70 of those being new teachers.
Vera McMillan Scott
Mrs.Vera McMillan Scott, age 72, passed into rest, Tuesday August 02, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mrs. Vera McMillan Scott...
Nuclear Regulatory Commission 103(g) finding marks a critical step leading up to Vogtle Unit 3 fuel load
Georgia Power announced today a historic milestone in the completion of Vogtle Unit 3 near Waynesboro, Ga. – the receipt of the 103(g) finding from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). This finding was confirmed in an official letter received by Southern Nuclear and signifies that the new unit has been constructed and will be operated in conformance with the Combined License and NRC regulations. No further NRC findings are necessary in order for Southern Nuclear to load fuel or begin the startup sequence for the new unit.
Michael Wyman Owen Sr.
Mr. Michael Wyman Owen Sr., age 68, passed away on Tuesday, August 2nd 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is...
Mr. Lonnie E. Morris
Mr. Lonnie E. Morris, age 65, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah. The Register, Georgia native was the son of the late Ivey and Alice Attaway Morris. He worked on the family farm for many years until beginning his career as a carpenter and electrician, until becoming disabled in 2005. He was currently a resident of Garfield, Georgia.
Savannah doctor earns MBA to be a better physician, advocate for patients
For Savannah doctor Timothy Connelly, earning a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree wasn’t about advancing his career in the business world. Instead, he saw it as an opportunity to grow in his current career. “I did not get my MBA to look for a different job, a better...
