Talbot County, MD

WBOC

The Upper Ferry is Expected to Be Down for a Few More Months

Earlier this year the ferry was expected to be down for a few months for repairs. Now, months later people are still adding extra time to their daily commute. Mary Jo Perry says her daughter's commute to work is much longer now. "It's been over two months," Perry said. "She...
fox5dc.com

Severe flooding in Prince George's County causing delays for commuters

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Water rescues were conducted in Prince George's County after nearly three inches of rain fell Monday causing flash flooding along roadways. A flash flood warning was issued for the entire Prince George's County until 7:00 p.m. and FOX 5's meteorologists believe there could be more flash flooding headed our direction Tuesday.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Dover northbound EZ-Pass lanes to close Wednesday

The northbound EZ-Pass highway speed lane through the Dover Toll Plaza will be closed from Wednesday. Aug. 10 from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. The closure of the northbound lane will allow for loop and sensor replacement and preventative maintenance, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation. All traffic will use the cash lanes with no ... Read More
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Georgetown East Gateway Project is Completed

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Local leaders marked the completion of the $19.1 million project on Tuesday. The Georgetown East Gateway project include more turn lanes, signal enhancements, pavement resurfacing and bike lanes. This project began in spring 2020. Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski was joined today by U.S. Senator Tom Carper along with other Delaware government officials.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Nottingham MD

Medevac responding to serious Belair Road crash in Fallston

FALLSTON, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious Monday night crash in Fallston. The crash was reported at just after 8 p.m. in the 2000-block of Belair Road, just past MD 152. Four vehicles were involved in the crash and at least one person was reportedly ejected into...
FALLSTON, MD
WBOC

Request Of Cameras In Cambridge Parks

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Neighbors in Cambridge want cameras in the city parks. They say they're tired of nighttime crime and think the cameras would be a good deterrent. During last night's Cambridge City Commission meeting, neighbor's gave a number of concerns. One of those being nighttime activity at their parks. One specific park being the Gerry Boyle Park at Great Marsh.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
The Dispatch

Renovations Still Underway At Main Street Storefronts

BERLIN – While residents are eager to see renovations completed at the Main Street storefronts currently under construction, plans are still being finalized. Since the revitalization of the structures from 19 N. Main St. to 7 N. Main Street was approved by the Berlin Historic District (HDC) this spring, town staff have fielded countless inquiries from residents and business owners asking when the work will be done.
BERLIN, MD
Nottingham MD

Injuries reported in Perry Hall crash

PERRY HALL, MD—Crews responded to a serious crash in Perry Hall on Monday afternoon. The collision was reported at just after 12:30 p.m. on Honeygo Boulevard at Sunni Shade Court (21128). The crash resulted in multiple injured patients, including a pediatric patient with serious injuries. Three ambulances responded to...
PERRY HALL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Baltimore County and Baltimore City under Flash Flood Warning

BALTIMORE -- Strong storms Thursday battered central Maryland, felling trees and cutting power to some. We could see similar severe weather Friday night. A wide swath of central Maryland is under a flood watch until 11 p.m.Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Howard, Harford, and Montgomery counties and Baltimore City are under watch alerts, the National Weather Service said. There's a Flash Flood Warning for Caroline, Queen Anne's, and Talbot counties until 11:30 p.m.Additionally, Baltimore County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 9:15 p.m. Meanwhile, St. Mary's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. And Prince George's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 8 p.m.A Flood Watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Prince George's, and St. Mary's Counties until 11:00 p.m.    Localized heavy rainfall in those areas could cause rapid rises in creeks and streams, as well as urban flash flooding, the National Weather Service said. Unlike Thursday, we won't be seeing the same kind of intense heat and humidity earlier in the day, but it will be partly sunny with a high near 92. Even more afternoon rain is expected Saturday and Sunday. 
BALTIMORE, MD
The Dispatch

Cottage Court Site Plan Approved For Route 611

SNOW HILL– The Worcester County Planning Commission approved a site plan for a rental cottage development in West Ocean City. Last Thursday, the commission voted 5-0 to approve the site plan for a 52-unit rental cottage development. The project will be located on Route 611. “This is a cottage...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
wmar2news

Updated hurricane forecast for the Atlantic Basin

BALTIMORE — The new updated forecast for the rest of the Atlantic basin hurricane season was released August 4th. The update has trended downward some, as both the National Atmospheric and Oceanographic Administration and Colorado State University reduced the number of named storms, and hurricanes expected this season. This...
BALTIMORE, MD
WGMD Radio

Tensions over Rehoboth Tour Bus Parking Result in Arrest

Rehoboth Beach police have had some difficulties this summer with charter or “tour” buses arriving in town unannounced with the intentions of loading and unloading typically at the bandstand horseshoe, especially on Saturdays. Police have routinely redirected the buses to the area behind the firehouse where two 15-minute parking spaces are reserved for buses to load and unload.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WUSA9

12 injured in Glen Burnie deck collapse

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from 2021, related to a different deck collapse. Firefighters are investigating what caused a 20 foot by 30 foot deck attached to an Anne Arundel County home to collapse over the weekend. The collapse happened just before midnight on...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Local girl spends day as City Administrator

SALISBURY, Md. – Maura Ennis of Salisbury got the chance to be City Administrator for the day on Thursday. She had a full plate signing documents, attending meetings, and even having lunch at the brand new Riverwalk Game Park. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD

