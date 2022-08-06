Read full article on original website
Related
WBOC
The Upper Ferry is Expected to Be Down for a Few More Months
Earlier this year the ferry was expected to be down for a few months for repairs. Now, months later people are still adding extra time to their daily commute. Mary Jo Perry says her daughter's commute to work is much longer now. "It's been over two months," Perry said. "She...
fox5dc.com
Severe flooding in Prince George's County causing delays for commuters
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Water rescues were conducted in Prince George's County after nearly three inches of rain fell Monday causing flash flooding along roadways. A flash flood warning was issued for the entire Prince George's County until 7:00 p.m. and FOX 5's meteorologists believe there could be more flash flooding headed our direction Tuesday.
Dover northbound EZ-Pass lanes to close Wednesday
The northbound EZ-Pass highway speed lane through the Dover Toll Plaza will be closed from Wednesday. Aug. 10 from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. The closure of the northbound lane will allow for loop and sensor replacement and preventative maintenance, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation. All traffic will use the cash lanes with no ... Read More
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Maryland
NWS: Smith Island in Somerset County was hit with an EF-1 tornado carrying winds that reached 100 miles per hour
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore Co. addresses safety concerns along major thoroughfare
After two years of working to make their neighborhood safer, Baltimore County has solved several concerns for people who live or travel along Pot Spring Road.
WTOP
‘Really horrifying’: People rescued from their vehicles after flash flooding in Prince George’s Co.
Some people were briefly trapped after major flooding hit the region Monday afternoon in Prince George’s County, Maryland. The Riverdale area got the brunt of the flooding in the afternoon. Olufunmi Lola Johnson told WTOP’s Kyle Cooper that she was working in an office building in the 6000 block...
WBOC
Georgetown East Gateway Project is Completed
GEORGETOWN, Del.- Local leaders marked the completion of the $19.1 million project on Tuesday. The Georgetown East Gateway project include more turn lanes, signal enhancements, pavement resurfacing and bike lanes. This project began in spring 2020. Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski was joined today by U.S. Senator Tom Carper along with other Delaware government officials.
Nottingham MD
Medevac responding to serious Belair Road crash in Fallston
FALLSTON, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious Monday night crash in Fallston. The crash was reported at just after 8 p.m. in the 2000-block of Belair Road, just past MD 152. Four vehicles were involved in the crash and at least one person was reportedly ejected into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBOC
Request Of Cameras In Cambridge Parks
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Neighbors in Cambridge want cameras in the city parks. They say they're tired of nighttime crime and think the cameras would be a good deterrent. During last night's Cambridge City Commission meeting, neighbor's gave a number of concerns. One of those being nighttime activity at their parks. One specific park being the Gerry Boyle Park at Great Marsh.
U-Haul Destroyed After Going Up In Flames Following Collision In Hughesville
The driver of a rented U-Haul in Maryland was able to escape harm, but his truck didn't fare well when an engine fire sparked following a collision, officials announced. In Charles County, first responders in Hughesville responded to a stretch of Prince Frederick Road in Hughesville near the intersection of Brandywine Road for a reported crash over the weekend.
The Dispatch
Renovations Still Underway At Main Street Storefronts
BERLIN – While residents are eager to see renovations completed at the Main Street storefronts currently under construction, plans are still being finalized. Since the revitalization of the structures from 19 N. Main St. to 7 N. Main Street was approved by the Berlin Historic District (HDC) this spring, town staff have fielded countless inquiries from residents and business owners asking when the work will be done.
Nottingham MD
Injuries reported in Perry Hall crash
PERRY HALL, MD—Crews responded to a serious crash in Perry Hall on Monday afternoon. The collision was reported at just after 12:30 p.m. on Honeygo Boulevard at Sunni Shade Court (21128). The crash resulted in multiple injured patients, including a pediatric patient with serious injuries. Three ambulances responded to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wbaltv.com
Residents gather to discuss solutions to increasing drag racing in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Md. — Howard County is tackling drag racing issues in their communities. A Clarksville board held a town hall Monday night to address what they call increasing problems. At the meeting, Howard County police said they've seen a significant increase in car rallies since October 2020. And there...
Maryland Weather: Baltimore County and Baltimore City under Flash Flood Warning
BALTIMORE -- Strong storms Thursday battered central Maryland, felling trees and cutting power to some. We could see similar severe weather Friday night. A wide swath of central Maryland is under a flood watch until 11 p.m.Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Howard, Harford, and Montgomery counties and Baltimore City are under watch alerts, the National Weather Service said. There's a Flash Flood Warning for Caroline, Queen Anne's, and Talbot counties until 11:30 p.m.Additionally, Baltimore County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 9:15 p.m. Meanwhile, St. Mary's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. And Prince George's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 8 p.m.A Flood Watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Prince George's, and St. Mary's Counties until 11:00 p.m. Localized heavy rainfall in those areas could cause rapid rises in creeks and streams, as well as urban flash flooding, the National Weather Service said. Unlike Thursday, we won't be seeing the same kind of intense heat and humidity earlier in the day, but it will be partly sunny with a high near 92. Even more afternoon rain is expected Saturday and Sunday.
Contractor, Home Struck By Lightning In Baltimore During Storm
Both a contractor and a home were struck by lightning during heavy storms in the Baltimore area, authorities say. The contractor was allegedly struck in the overnight hours of Thursday, Aug. 4, in the 8400 block of Walther Boulevard, according to Baltimore Fire officials. The victim was rushed to the...
The Dispatch
Cottage Court Site Plan Approved For Route 611
SNOW HILL– The Worcester County Planning Commission approved a site plan for a rental cottage development in West Ocean City. Last Thursday, the commission voted 5-0 to approve the site plan for a 52-unit rental cottage development. The project will be located on Route 611. “This is a cottage...
wmar2news
Updated hurricane forecast for the Atlantic Basin
BALTIMORE — The new updated forecast for the rest of the Atlantic basin hurricane season was released August 4th. The update has trended downward some, as both the National Atmospheric and Oceanographic Administration and Colorado State University reduced the number of named storms, and hurricanes expected this season. This...
WGMD Radio
Tensions over Rehoboth Tour Bus Parking Result in Arrest
Rehoboth Beach police have had some difficulties this summer with charter or “tour” buses arriving in town unannounced with the intentions of loading and unloading typically at the bandstand horseshoe, especially on Saturdays. Police have routinely redirected the buses to the area behind the firehouse where two 15-minute parking spaces are reserved for buses to load and unload.
12 injured in Glen Burnie deck collapse
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from 2021, related to a different deck collapse. Firefighters are investigating what caused a 20 foot by 30 foot deck attached to an Anne Arundel County home to collapse over the weekend. The collapse happened just before midnight on...
WMDT.com
Local girl spends day as City Administrator
SALISBURY, Md. – Maura Ennis of Salisbury got the chance to be City Administrator for the day on Thursday. She had a full plate signing documents, attending meetings, and even having lunch at the brand new Riverwalk Game Park. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Comments / 0