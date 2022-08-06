ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

mynbc5.com

Heavy Rain Monday Night Pushes Away Humidity

Showers and embedded heavy downpours are expected overnight, especially over northern NY and Vermont. More clouds move in everywhere Tuesday, capping temperatures in the 60s and 70s north and 80s south with lingering showers likely. The air slowly turns less humid Tuesday, with sunshine returning to the forecast Wednesday as...
WMUR.com

Video: Temperatures to drop in New Hampshire Tuesday after Monday storms

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in New Hampshire Monday evening. Intense heat and humidity continues through Monday before the temperatures start to drop by Tuesday, likely into the 70s by mid-week. Storms and showers will slowly provide the relief. Much more comfortable air will arrive in time for the second half of the week.
#Humid
mynbc5.com

Higher Rain Chances Monday Into Tuesday

A few showers and thunderstorms will impact areas near the Canadian border this evening and into the overnight hours. Areas to the south will be mainly dry, but still muggy and warm in the 70s. A drastic temperature difference will exist from north to south during the day Monday as...
WSBS

MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter

As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
Syracuse.com

Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees

Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Syracuse.com

Farmers Almanac predicts snowy winter in Upstate NY, with ‘significant shivers’

Summer’s not over yet, but winter’s never too far away in Upstate New York. The Farmers’ Almanac released its winter 2022-2023 forecast on Wednesday, predicting a slushy, icy and snowy season throughout most of the Northeastern U.S., including annual Golden Snowball Award favorites like Syracuse and Buffalo. “Significant shivers” are also ahead, suggesting winter could be colder than last year.
WCAX

Beware of wild parsnip: How you could get burned by this pretty plant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters beware! Wild parsnip is in full bloom. It may look pretty but the reaction can be ugly. “If they stop on the side of the road and a beautiful patch of yellow flowers, they should certainly avoid touching the plants or picking any of those flowers,” Vt. State Toxicologist Sarah Vose advised.
101.5 WPDH

Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind

There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recenlty after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to offcials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
WCAX

Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts couple seriously injured in ATV rollover crash in New Hampshire

BERLIN, N.H. — A Massachusetts couple was seriously injured when the ATV they were riding flipped over at a state park in New Hampshire. Emergency crews responding to a report of an ATV crash in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin on Friday afternoon found Robert and Melissa Totaro, both 41, of Auburn, suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the New Hampshire Fish Game Law Enforcement Division.
