Charleston County, SC

The Post and Courier

Town awarded trail grant for Mount Pleasant Way segment

Get your sneakers on, Mount Pleasant. The Town was awarded a $100,000 grant for the Hamlin Trail project, a multi-use path for non-motorized vehicles along Rifle Range Road. The Hamlin Trail project received the maximum grant amount of $100,000 from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. Hamlin Trail is one of eleven projects in the state chosen to receive funding from the federal Recreational Trails Program.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Final phase of Berlin G. Myers Parkway in Summerville begins

SUMMERVILLE — The $137 million project to build 3.9 miles of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway began its final phase on Aug. 8. Through this project, the S.C. Department of Transportation, the town of Summerville and the Dorchester County Transportation Authority are delivering a new four-lane roadway as well as a multipurpose pathway along the Sawmill Branch Trail for bicycle and pedestrian users.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

New volunteer fire station to cut down insurance costs

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction is underway for a new fire station in Dorchester County. Officials say the new station will increase fire protection in the rural areas of the county and decrease the cost of homeowners insurance for those in the area. The Sandridge Fire Station is a...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Mount Pleasant takes next step with noise ordinance

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant leaders voted Tuesday night to advance a town-wide noise ordinance. Town Council’s first reading of the proposed ordinance passed in a 6-2 vote. This comes after a 90-day pilot program ended last week. Council members said the most complaints under the 55-decibel...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Charleston Press

No injuries were reported in the Tuesday morning structure fire on Jedi Street in North Charleston

North Charleston, South Carolina – Tuesday morning, a fire in North Charleston brought the North Charleston Fire Department crews to the scene. According to the information provided by the dispatch, crews with the North Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene in the 2000 block of Jedi Street just after 4:40 a.m. following a 911 call in regards to a report of a structure fire.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Developers looking to bring mixed use project to Goose Creek

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek City Council is set to meet this evening and one topic of discussion is an ordinance to modify the official zoning map of the city. If approved, developers are looking to bring some new mixed-use developments to the area. Developers are referring to...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Carolina Park Elementary re-zone plans concern parents

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - As Mount Pleasant continues to grow, the Charleston County School District is figuring out how to assign each neighborhood’s population to a nearby school. A re-zone plan currently in the works has some Carolina Park parents pushing back. The Charleston County Constituent District 2...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston's Dewberry hotel settles long-running bar fight with the city

The city of Charleston and The Dewberry have finalized a settlement that ends a long-running legal battle over the downtown hotel's rooftop bar. Among other conditions, the luxury lodging will pay to rebuild a failing historic brick containment wall at the nearby Second Presbyterian Church, as The Post and Courier reported earlier this year.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

“No Drone Zone” areas announced on Kiawah Island: U.S. Secret Service

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Secret Service will implement restrictions for drone flight operations on Kiawah Island, starting August 10. The drone flight restrictions will be in effect from August 10 through August 16, in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration. “This restriction applies to all aircraft and pilots, including drone pilots,” […]
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
counton2.com

Community back-to-school event planned for Aug 13 in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A community back-to-school event will be held Saturday in North Charleston. Organizers say 1,000 bookbags filled with school supplies, 200 new sneakers, and 200 new school uniforms will be given away to local children in low-income communities. Those who attend can also seek free...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry Food Bank giveaway happening Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is hosting a food distribution for families in need Thursday afternoon in North Charleston. The giveaway will be held at Macedonia Church Of Our Lord Jesus Christ located at 7362 Old Hertz Road, starting at 4 p.m. and will go on while supplies last. The event […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. Schools to put 1% sales tax on November ballot

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County voters will soon get to decide if they want to increase the sales tax to fund school improvement projects. The Berkeley County School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to put a one percent sales tax on November’s ballot. “It’s not just Berkeley County...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

