Former Oklahoma standout Gabe Ikard adds more detail on Cale Gundy resignation
Late Sunday night, longtime Oklahoma Sooners staffer Cale Gundy resigned. In a statement that Gundy released, he admitted to using “one particular word,” which he was “horrified” about. This happened when he took a player’s iPad and read aloud what was on the screen. Oklahoma...
Breaking: Oklahoma Coach Cale Gundy Is Stepping Down
Oklahoma Sooners assistant football coach Cale Gundy announced late on Sunday night that he is stepping down from his position with the program. Gundy, taking to social media, revealed that he said a word during a team meeting that he never should have said. The longtime Oklahoma Sooners assistant coach...
Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation
On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
COMMENTARY: Brent Venables' Actions Are Backing up His Words at Oklahoma
In accepting Cale Gundy's resignation this weekend, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables reinforced that no one person is bigger than OU's program.
Pittsburgh linebacker 'in shock' after new WVU offer
Pittsburgh linebacker discusses his new WVU offer. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Country’s No. 12 overall prospect plans to return to Ohio State for Notre Dame game
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
Lincoln Riley had great offenses at Oklahoma, but O-line recruiting was a bumpy ride
There’s a complicated story to tell about offensive line recruiting and development at Oklahoma under Lincoln Riley. It’s not a bad story, but it’s not a story in which the offensive line always flourished. It’s a story which will require multiple conversations. In this post, Oklahoma...
The Block: The Cale Gundy situation at Oklahoma escalates
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the latest surrounding the departure of the Sooners' WR coach after uttering a "racially-charged word".
Nick Saban Admits Standout Transfer's Had 'Difficult' Transition
It's not always easy to transfer for a new program, particularly when you're coming off injuries. On Sunday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked how LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks has adjusted to life in Tuscaloosa. After a strong freshman season with the Tigers in 2020, Ricks was physically limited in 2021.
Ole Miss tempers flared, QB battle raged on in Day 5 of fall camp
David Johnson and Jared Redding of 247Sports talk Day 5 of Ole Miss football fall camp, a new week of practice.
Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal
Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
Oklahoma’s Brent Venables gives strong statement after coach’s resignation
On Sunday night, Oklahoma Sooners wide receivers coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation from the team, saying he did not want to be a distraction after he read a “shameful and hurtful” word aloud off a player’s iPad during a film session last week. During his resignation...
Brent Venables Reveals What Really Happened With Cale Gundy
Longtime Oklahoma Sooners assistant coach Cale Gundy stepped down from his position on Sunday night. Gundy, who has been a part of the Sooners program since his playing days in the early 1990s, admitted that he said a word he should "never say" during a team meeting with players. The...
Swinney’s Stern Message Resonated with Clemson’s Wiggins
CLEMSON, S.C. — When Dabo Swinney met with Nate Wiggins following spring practices, he delivered a stern message to his sophomore cornerback.
Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy repeats 'shameful' word at team meeting, resigns
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Cale Gundy, a longtime assistant football coach at Oklahoma, saw a "shameful" word on the screen of a player's iPad, read it out loud at a team meeting and resigned from the program, he announced on social media. Gundy announced his resignation late Sunday on Twitter....
Iowa basketball four-star center target JP Estrella announces commitment date
Brewster Academy (NH) 2023 four-star center JP Estrella has announced a commitment date. On Monday, Estrella announced via social media that he will make his college decision on Sept. 2 at XL Sports in Saco, Maine, which is near his hometown in Maine. Estrella has recently taken official visits to...
Team To Finish With More Wins: Pittsburgh vs. Steelers
Emory Hunt joins Amanda Guerra to break down which team will finish with more wins between Pittsburgh and the Steelers.
SEC Analyst Has Surprise Pick For Conference's No. 2 Quarterback
College football analyst Matt Stinchcomb broke down his top-five SEC quarterbacks. While there was no debate over Alabama's Bryce Young garnering the top spot, his next choice will raise some eyebrows. Perhaps a bit biased in his selection, the former Georgia offensive lineman went with Stetson Bennett as his runner-up.
Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
How Jerry Schmidt Has Already Changed the Oklahoma Football Program
By taking the Sooners to "some tough, dark places," Brent Venables said Schmidt has already had "the same kind of impact that he had when we all got here in 1999.”
