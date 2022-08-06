Read full article on original website
Update on LSU's Quarterback Competition
The LSU quarterback battle is in full swing, fall camp starting to ramp up
Tigers Unranked in Coaches Preseason Poll
The quote/unquote ever important preseason coaches poll was released Monday and Brian Kelly’s squad is on the outside looking in of the initial top 25. For the first time since 2000, LSU will open the season unranked. The Tigers are in the others receiving votes group, with 143 points. In the others group LSU is behind Iowa, Penn State Tennessee, and BYU. Florida State, LSU’s season opening opponent, received a total of one vote.
Pretty good tree dog looking for a home Baton Rouge Area
I'm looking to give away my coon dog to somebody who will hunt him. He's a 9 year old english coonhound redtick. He was an extremely good coon dog and a pretty good squirrel dog back when I hunted him alot. He's just been a pet for the past 2 or 3 years other than a squirrel hunt here and there. He'd be great for somebody who wants a good hunting pet. I dont think he'll win any hunts now since he's so rusty and a little fat, but he still trees the hell out of squirrels and will lay around on the porch with you in the evenings.
'House Hunters': Catch Baton Rouge couple on tonight's 9 p.m. episode
If you're an HGTV fan, you know the "House Hunters" drill: 30 minutes, three houses, one decision. Viewers can go along on Chris and Zach Fiore's search for an abode in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night's 9 p.m. episode of the long-running series. "We certainly were looking to live in...
Louisiana woman featured on ‘American Pickers’
A Lafayette woman will be featured on this Saturday's episode of the hit television series, American Pickers.
Has your wife bought the “Baton Rouge” scented candle yet?
On Aug. 2, Homesick will share its interpretation of the bouquet of Baton Rouge when the company launches its newest College Towns collection of candles, described as representing "beloved alma mater memories through fragrance." quote:. And how does Homesick describe the scent of the Baton Rouge candle? As follows: "Crisp...
$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana
The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
Tributes pour in after former Louisiana congressman Buddy Leach dies at 88
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Louisiana congressman and longtime state lawmaker Buddy Leach died Saturday (Aug. 6) in Baton Rouge at age 88, family members said. Tributes for the former chairman of the state’s Democratic Party began pouring in Sunday, including a statement from Gov. John Bel Edwards, who called Leach “a friend, a mentor and a true gentleman.”
Gas below $3 per gallon? Some stations in Baton Rouge are already there
NEW ORLEANS — Gas prices have been falling fairly quickly in Louisiana and around the country since peaking at extremely high levels in mid-June. In addition, several relative “bargains” can be found with at least 4 stations in Baton Rouge listing prices below $3 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.
Top Restaurants in Acadiana that Have the Best Chicken
CJ and I spend a lot of time talking about food and one of our favorites is Chicken. We love Chicken, any kind of Chicken, we aren’t picky. So I took to social media to find out the best places to get Chicken in Acadiana. Here are the results:
Youngsville woman greeted with surprise wedding during surprise 40th birthday party
It didn't come as a surprise to anyone that Brandon Bahlawan and Lacie Poirrier would get married, but few people aside from Bahlawan knew that the wedding would happen over the weekend. "I woke up one morning and was like 'I'm going to throw a surprise birthday for her and...
Three Acadiana men caught with 49 red snapper in Vermilion Parish, authorities say
Three Acadiana men were cited by Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents for illegally possessing 49 red snapper and an undersized cobia, authorities said. Craig Hebert, 63, of Maurice, Eric Couvillion, 67, of Breaux Bridge, and Matthew Dehart, 31, of Abbeville, were cited FRiday for fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
Lafayette Attorney portrayed in docuseries about patients being euthanized during Hurricane Katrina
As the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina get closer, what happened at Memorial Medical Center when a doctor was accused of euthanizing patients in an effort to make evacuating easier is being turned into a a docuseries.
BRPD to offer concealed handgun permit class in Zachary
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department will offer a concealed handgun permit class in Zachary on August 20 at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center located at 999 W. Irene Road. The class is open to anyone 21 years of age and older. Participants will...
Traffic Closures, Improvements Set to Happen Across Lafayette
Over these next two weeks, city and state DOTD crew members are working to make traffic improvements across Lafayette that are expected to not only improve the condition of the roadways but also to help traffic flow on them. DOWNTOWN LAFAYETTE. Let's start in Downtown Lafayette as local officials seeking...
Entergy announces some customers could be eligible for $150 credit towards power bills
NEW ORLEANS — Some Entergy customers can apply for credits to go towards their power bills. According to Entergy, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana has committed nearly $4.4 million to Louisiana United Ways for bill payment assistance. According to Entergy, starting Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson,...
Road closure near Mt. Bethel Lane in Donaldsonville; 18-wheeler stuck in ditch
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Ascension Parish authorities say an 18-wheeler crashed and got stuck in a ditch in Donaldsonville Tuesday (August 9) evening. As of 4 p.m., this resulted in the temporary closure of Mt. Bethel Lane to Harris Lane. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) says area...
Entergy and United Way to give away $150 electric bill credit, here is how to apply
Entergy New Orleans and the United Way of Southeast Louisiana partnered to bring help to Entergy customers struggling to pay high electricity bills. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson, St.
New Iberia Restaurant Receives Alarming Inspection Report After Multiple Customers Complain They Got Sick After Eating There
A local Japanese steakhouse and sushi bar in New Iberia has received major inspection violations after the Louisiana Board of Health received complaints from customers who say they got sick after eating food from the restaurant.
KC Road in Ascension Parish to close for three weeks for bridge repairs
KC Road, an important cut-through between La. 621 and La. 74 north of Gonzales, will be closed for three weeks starting Tuesday, Ascension Parish officials said. Ascension government began work Monday to repair the KC Road bridge over Bayou Narcisse, just south of La. 621, parish officials said in a statement.
