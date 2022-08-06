ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Tigers Unranked in Coaches Preseason Poll

The quote/unquote ever important preseason coaches poll was released Monday and Brian Kelly’s squad is on the outside looking in of the initial top 25. For the first time since 2000, LSU will open the season unranked. The Tigers are in the others receiving votes group, with 143 points. In the others group LSU is behind Iowa, Penn State Tennessee, and BYU. Florida State, LSU’s season opening opponent, received a total of one vote.
Pretty good tree dog looking for a home Baton Rouge Area

I'm looking to give away my coon dog to somebody who will hunt him. He's a 9 year old english coonhound redtick. He was an extremely good coon dog and a pretty good squirrel dog back when I hunted him alot. He's just been a pet for the past 2 or 3 years other than a squirrel hunt here and there. He'd be great for somebody who wants a good hunting pet. I dont think he'll win any hunts now since he's so rusty and a little fat, but he still trees the hell out of squirrels and will lay around on the porch with you in the evenings.
Has your wife bought the “Baton Rouge” scented candle yet?

On Aug. 2, Homesick will share its interpretation of the bouquet of Baton Rouge when the company launches its newest College Towns collection of candles, described as representing "beloved alma mater memories through fragrance." quote:. And how does Homesick describe the scent of the Baton Rouge candle? As follows: "Crisp...
$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
Tributes pour in after former Louisiana congressman Buddy Leach dies at 88

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Louisiana congressman and longtime state lawmaker Buddy Leach died Saturday (Aug. 6) in Baton Rouge at age 88, family members said. Tributes for the former chairman of the state’s Democratic Party began pouring in Sunday, including a statement from Gov. John Bel Edwards, who called Leach “a friend, a mentor and a true gentleman.”
BRPD to offer concealed handgun permit class in Zachary

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department will offer a concealed handgun permit class in Zachary on August 20 at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center located at 999 W. Irene Road. The class is open to anyone 21 years of age and older. Participants will...
Traffic Closures, Improvements Set to Happen Across Lafayette

Over these next two weeks, city and state DOTD crew members are working to make traffic improvements across Lafayette that are expected to not only improve the condition of the roadways but also to help traffic flow on them. DOWNTOWN LAFAYETTE. Let's start in Downtown Lafayette as local officials seeking...
