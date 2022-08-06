Editorial: It’s your voice: Sign Rec Center sales tax petition

Read on nptelegraph.com
New property tax hearing means longer local ‘budget season’
North Platte’s imminent local government “budget season” will last longer starting this year to fit in a new public hearing — if it should be needed. A state law passed in 2021 and modified this year mandates a joint hearing on property tax requests in late September by any or all of each county’s biggest tax consumers: cities, counties, school districts and community colleges.
Rec Center petition drive gains 750 signatures in 4 days, organizer says
Some 750 North Platte residents have already signed petitions to make the City Council put a half-cent sales tax to upgrade the city’s Recreation Complex on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Petition drive organizer Brock Wurl disclosed the estimated number late Monday afternoon, four days into the fast-track...
CRA meeting Thursday suggests beef-plant groundbreaking near
A Monday announcement of plans to finalize a retired North Platte sewer lagoon’s sale signaled the nearing of groundbreaking on the long-awaited Sustainable Beef LLC plant. The city’s Community Redevelopment Authority will meet in City Hall at 9 a.m. Thursday, with adoption of a resolution executing the $142,500 sale to beef-plant organizers listed as the last order of business.
Letter to the editor: Let the people decide on Rec Center tax
It has been said over and over in this town (this town I love so much) that we are dying. What are we doing to grow? What are we doing to retain young talent? Why do you even bother going to meetings? Why do you bother trying to change the mindset? North Platte won’t grow. (Sigh.) Enough.
Commissioners reject nominee for veterans services officer
Lincoln County commissioners on Monday rejected the Veterans Services Committee’s selection to replace retiring Paul Cooper as veterans services officer. Joe Wiezorek and Jeff Florom presented the committee’s choice to the commissioners. Brookley Baker, a former North Platte city councilman, was one of three finalists interviewed by the committee after the field was narrowed down from 12 applicants.
School board approves policy for selecting and reviewing library items
The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education approved the Selection and Review of Library Media policy recommended by the KSB School Law firm in Lincoln. The policy is not currently mandated by the state Legislature, but board chairman Skip Altig said it will likely become a requirement in the future. Superintendent Todd Rhodes said a review committee will be formed to discuss any new media coming into the district’s libraries.
Generous donation for Teammates
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
Work starts on I-80 near Sutherland and Gothenburg
Work started today on Interstate 80 near Sutherland and Gothenburg, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Watts Electric Co., of Waverly is the prime contractor. Work includes installing overhead electronic message signs. Anticipated completion is fall 2022. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to...
NPPS teachers, staff celebrate return to school
Featured speaker W. Lee Warren, neurosurgeon at Great Plains Health, challenged the teachers and staff at North Platte Public Schools to remember how important their role is in students' lives. The "Get Your Teach On" event Tuesday morning celebrated the return of school. “I didn’t get to be a practicing...
Crime committed as a teen, Saathoff will be in her 30′s when released
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - She has served 635 days in jail since stabbing and killing her 20-year-old boyfriend Bryce Wood of North Platte. Now, a judge says Harlie Saathoff will spend well into her thirties before she is released. Sentenced in a Lincoln County District Courtroom Monday, Saathoff is...
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for August 9
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph.
Judge sentences Harlie Saathoff to 15 to 18 years for stabbing death
A Lincoln County judge sentenced Harlie E. Saathoff to 15 to 18 years in state prison Monday for the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old North Platte man in November 2020. As she was being led out of the courtroom, Saathoff, 21, who pleaded no contest to manslaughter in May for Bryce D. Wood’s death, looked back toward family members, friends and supporters who attended the short hearing in Lincoln County District Court.
North Platte woman sentenced to 15 to 18 years in prison for stabbing death of boyfriend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — A North Platte woman has been sentenced to years behind bars for the 2020 stabbing death of her boyfriend. Harlie Saathoff, 21, was sentenced Monday to 15 to 18 years in prison on one count of manslaughter. She was given credit for 635 days served.
Sand volleyball tournament among Maxwell Heritage Day events on Saturday
MAXWELL — A midday sand volleyball tournament is among the highlights of the Maxwell Heritage Day celebration this weekend. Saturday’s village festival carries the theme of “Celebrating the red, white and blue in ‘22.”. The volleyball tournament is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. at Brittenham...
