2 Florida Restaurants Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.
Two Florida chains were featured on LoveFood's list of the "Most Surprising Drive-Thrus in America." This list highlights drive-thru and drive-in restaurants that bring their own charm and attract customers locally and nationally. The first Florida spot mentioned on the list is Grown! The eatery's focus on organic foods and...
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana
Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
Black Knight Magnum at Iowa State Fair
The Iowa State Fair is quickly approaching, August 11th through the 21st. Throughout that time, CASE IH will have the Black Knight Magnum 380 on display. This will be featured near the gate entrance by the tractor pull area on the fairgrounds. A fun fact about this tractor is that the tires are made by Titan Tire only about a mile away from the Iowa State Fairgrounds! Be sure to check it out, as well as give Bob and Andy a listen on The Big Show on the 16th and 17th of the fair when they are stationed in front of the tractor pull.
Colorado Is Home To One Of The Best Small Towns In America
Small towns offer charm, neat cultural activities, history, and other fun stuff to do. You also get that cozy feeling while not worrying about the hustle and bustle of a big metro city like New York City, Seattle, or Houston. Smithsonian Magazine also wanted to share their love of small towns by finding the top 15 ones in the country.
Nebraska Game and Parks Announces Closures and Schedule Changes
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Game and Parks announces a few closures and schedule changes for northwest, north-central Nebraska parks. On September 6th, the state's tallest waterfall will be closed until May 2023. Smith Falls State Park will be getting a new 500-foot walkway, leading to the site of the waterfall.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In North Carolina
Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
Oregon Hospitals Lose Over $100 Million In First Quarter 2022
Data released by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) show hospitals across the state are struggling with sharp growth in operating expenses. This has impacted operating margins throughout the state, resulting in over half of Oregon’s hospitals reporting operating losses on the quarter. Net patient revenue (NPR) was $3.78 billion...
Eerie Figure Encountered in Kentucky Woods
A creepy video circulating online shows an unsettling figure walking along a trail in Kentucky while dressed in what appears to be a hooded black robe. Vivian Hoffman shared the very weird footage on a Facebook group devoted to strange happenings in the state and explained that she had received it from the unfortunate witness who encountered the mysterious stranger. "Not much info other than they drove past it walking in wooded area," she explained, noting that the eerie individual "wasn't there upon return within a few minutes." Sadly, the short video only provides a brief glimpse of the peculiar person at the end of a trail as the witness is frantically trying to run away from the stranger.
Reward For Wolf Killed In NE Oregon
The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the person(s) responsible for shooting and killing a wolf in the Pine Creek Wildlife Management Unit. On August 5, 2022, Fish and Wildlife Troopers received information from ODFW that a collared wolf, OR112, may...
Connecticut Animal Control Officer Battles Cancer
Connecticut Animal Control Officer Battles Cancer: ACO Judy Umstead, diagnosed with Stage 3 Lymphoma, has been unable to do the work she loves, helping animals and also visiting those in need with her comfort dog Lola. Help Judy fight Lymphoma #teamjudy CLICK HERE to donate!. “My name is Judy Umstead...
Kentucky Gov. Moves Away as Biden Coughs and Coughs During Press Conference
President Biden is promising ongoing federal support for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. After talking with affected residents in one neighborhood, Biden said -- "We never give up, we never stop, we never bow, we never bend; we just go forward." Biden also talked about federal aid during an earlier stop and...
Utah Man Arrested For Stealing Excavator And Digging Up Store Parking Lot
A Utah man was taken into custody for allegedly stealing an excavator from a construction site. The Salt Lake City Police Department said that the suspect, 46-year-old Omar Ortega, found the excavator, which had been left running, at a construction site and drove it about a mile to a grocery store parking lot.
Louisiana State Police First In Nation Approved To Use Rapid DNA Technology
The Louisiana State Police is the first agency in the nation to receive FBI approval for rapid DNA operations. The technology allows DNA samples from a qualifying arrested suspect to be rapidly compared with evidence samples. The 90-minute process is intended to keep a wanted suspect from being released before...
