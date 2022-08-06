ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Tom Handy

Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in Years

Texas has no income tax but property taxes are usually a complaint from homeowners. This year, Dallas City Council wants to give homeowners a break. A Dallas homeowner with a $410,000 single-family home would have a property tax bill of $2,123 under the new proposal - this is a saving of $79. This 2.75% decrease is the largest decrease in 37 years.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Subsidy Approved for New Wells Fargo Regional Hub

Irving City Council approved a $30 million-plus taxpayer-funded incentive package on Thursday for Wells Fargo to build a lakeside office campus in Las Colinas. The deal calls for Wells Fargo to complete its $200 million regional office campus by 2026. Located near Las Colinas Boulevard and Promenade Parkway, the site...
IRVING, TX
dallasexpress.com

Home Showings Down 30% in DFW

Some would-be-homebuyers shied away from the North Texas housing market in June, resulting in a 30% decline in home showings. Even though they remain above pre-pandemic levels, DFW’s decline in home showings in June ’22 compared to June ’21 was 11.3% greater than the national average rate, according to a ShowingTime report.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen ISD sells last working farm to city

A property once home to one of Allen’s last working farms will now be fully owned and cared for by Allen Parks and Recreation. A 16-acre portion of the Molsen Farm property was purchased in 2016 by Allen Independent School District. Recently, Allen ISD determined the land was not necessary to meet future needs. The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved the land sale on July 25; Allen City Council approved the purchase during its July 26 meeting.
ALLEN, TX
ketr.org

Hunt County commissioners expected to approve senior property tax freeze

In Greenville today, Hunt County commissioners will, among other business, review items to be placed on local ballots in the Nov. 8 general election. The Greenville Herald-Banner reports a senior tax freeze for Hunt County homeowners is expected to be approved for ballots. The measure would freeze property taxes for homestead properties for people 65 years old or older. People with disabilities would also qualify for the tax freeze. A homestead property is the legal term for one’s primary residence. A similar measure was approved by City of Greenville voters in 2020. Today’s regular meeting of the Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled for 10 a.m.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
Tom Handy

City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox

In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Five Small Cities Link to DFW Airport After Receiving Federal Grant

DFW International Airport is picking up service to five small cities as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s program to strengthen service to regional airports. The federal government’s Small Community Air Service Development Program gave $3.65 million combined to airports in Rochester, MN; Great Falls, MT/; Natchez, MS.; Pasco, WA., and Charleston, WV, to start flying non-stop routes to DFW International Airport. Some of the flights still need final approval between the airlines and the airport before they are officially scheduled.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

City Approves West Dallas Development Subsidy

West Dallas will receive more funding for a new low-income rental development, thanks to a recent unanimous vote by the Dallas City Council. The city council voted unanimously on June 22 to approve funds for the Builders of Hope Community Development Corporation’s (BOHCDC) Trinity West Villas project, with construction set to begin in the coming months. The City of Dallas announced the vote on July 25 in a press release.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Nonprofit Looking for ‘Reading Partners’

The national non-profit organization Reading Partners North Texas is looking for volunteers to help children learn and improve their reading skills. The organization works with school-aged children who struggle with reading and need individual help to achieve grade-level reading by the fourth grade. Volunteers conduct an hour-long tutoring session with...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Meat market coming to Flower Mound

Wild Fork Meat Market is coming to Flower Mound. Wild Fork Foods is renovating a former bank building in the southeast corner of Dixon Lane and FM 2499 in Flower Mound, according to town documents. The in-store and online meat and food shop is expanding the existing building and will sell pre-packaged food items, according to documents submitted to the town.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Dallas Observer

Oncor Earned a Lot of Dough While Texas Fried

It’s not the Observer’s job to tell you it’s hot. At this point, it’s not even news. What is interesting though, is how Oncor, Dallas-based and and Texas’ largest energy delivery company, increased revenue because of it. According to an Aug. 4 press release, the...
TEXAS STATE

