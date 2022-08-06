Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and ReturnedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious awardAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America
Frisco may be the home base of the Dallas Cowboys, the richest team in the NFL, but it’s also home to some of the richest people in the country. A recent ranking from data provider HomeSnacks puts Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the U.S.
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in Years
Texas has no income tax but property taxes are usually a complaint from homeowners. This year, Dallas City Council wants to give homeowners a break. A Dallas homeowner with a $410,000 single-family home would have a property tax bill of $2,123 under the new proposal - this is a saving of $79. This 2.75% decrease is the largest decrease in 37 years.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Texas using data from Zillow.
dallasexpress.com
Subsidy Approved for New Wells Fargo Regional Hub
Irving City Council approved a $30 million-plus taxpayer-funded incentive package on Thursday for Wells Fargo to build a lakeside office campus in Las Colinas. The deal calls for Wells Fargo to complete its $200 million regional office campus by 2026. Located near Las Colinas Boulevard and Promenade Parkway, the site...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plano asks residents to increase water conservation efforts
The city of Plano is urging residents and businesses to conserve water. (Courtesy Pexels.com) The city of Plano is requesting that residents conserve water over the next 45 days. North Texas is facing an extremely hot and dry summer with little rain which increases drought conditions, according to the city.
dallasexpress.com
Home Showings Down 30% in DFW
Some would-be-homebuyers shied away from the North Texas housing market in June, resulting in a 30% decline in home showings. Even though they remain above pre-pandemic levels, DFW’s decline in home showings in June ’22 compared to June ’21 was 11.3% greater than the national average rate, according to a ShowingTime report.
Fort Worth proposes slightly lower property tax rate as property values continue rise
FORT WORTH, Texas — The City of Fort Worth proposed its new budget Tuesday afternoon, aiming to lower the property tax rate by 2 cents as property values continue rising. The proposed tax reduction is to 71.25 cents per $100 valuation, meaning someone with a $200,000 home would pay $1,425 to the city in property taxes.
Yes, It’s Hot Enough! What’s the Highest Temp on Record in Texas?
We’re all feeling the heat this summer. Although we finally did break our streak of 100-degree temperatures in Central Texas, we also just entered the hottest month of the year. We do have a chance for some rain this week, but the heat isn't going anywhere for a while....
IN THIS ARTICLE
starlocalmedia.com
Allen ISD sells last working farm to city
A property once home to one of Allen’s last working farms will now be fully owned and cared for by Allen Parks and Recreation. A 16-acre portion of the Molsen Farm property was purchased in 2016 by Allen Independent School District. Recently, Allen ISD determined the land was not necessary to meet future needs. The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved the land sale on July 25; Allen City Council approved the purchase during its July 26 meeting.
ketr.org
Hunt County commissioners expected to approve senior property tax freeze
In Greenville today, Hunt County commissioners will, among other business, review items to be placed on local ballots in the Nov. 8 general election. The Greenville Herald-Banner reports a senior tax freeze for Hunt County homeowners is expected to be approved for ballots. The measure would freeze property taxes for homestead properties for people 65 years old or older. People with disabilities would also qualify for the tax freeze. A homestead property is the legal term for one’s primary residence. A similar measure was approved by City of Greenville voters in 2020. Today’s regular meeting of the Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled for 10 a.m.
City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox
In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Five Small Cities Link to DFW Airport After Receiving Federal Grant
DFW International Airport is picking up service to five small cities as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s program to strengthen service to regional airports. The federal government’s Small Community Air Service Development Program gave $3.65 million combined to airports in Rochester, MN; Great Falls, MT/; Natchez, MS.; Pasco, WA., and Charleston, WV, to start flying non-stop routes to DFW International Airport. Some of the flights still need final approval between the airlines and the airport before they are officially scheduled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dallasexpress.com
City Approves West Dallas Development Subsidy
West Dallas will receive more funding for a new low-income rental development, thanks to a recent unanimous vote by the Dallas City Council. The city council voted unanimously on June 22 to approve funds for the Builders of Hope Community Development Corporation’s (BOHCDC) Trinity West Villas project, with construction set to begin in the coming months. The City of Dallas announced the vote on July 25 in a press release.
dallasexpress.com
Nonprofit Looking for ‘Reading Partners’
The national non-profit organization Reading Partners North Texas is looking for volunteers to help children learn and improve their reading skills. The organization works with school-aged children who struggle with reading and need individual help to achieve grade-level reading by the fourth grade. Volunteers conduct an hour-long tutoring session with...
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious award
In 2011, Dallas billionaire Lyda Hill pledged to give away most of her billion-dollar fortune. It's a pledge she is doing her best to keep, and her generosity has been recognized this week.
Former North Texas mayor, land developer husband sentenced for public corruption convictions
The former mayor of Richardson, Texas, and a land developer whom she married after the federal investigation began, have been sentenced for their public corruption convictions in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Laura Jordan, also known as Laura Maczka, 57, and Mark Jordan, 55,...
Meat market coming to Flower Mound
Wild Fork Meat Market is coming to Flower Mound. Wild Fork Foods is renovating a former bank building in the southeast corner of Dixon Lane and FM 2499 in Flower Mound, according to town documents. The in-store and online meat and food shop is expanding the existing building and will sell pre-packaged food items, according to documents submitted to the town.
Plano City Council sets property tax rate ceiling, calls for public hearing
Plano City Council members set its property tax rate ceiling at $0.4265 per $100 valuation during a general meeting Aug. 8. (Screenshot courtesy city of Plano) Plano City Council members set its property tax rate ceiling at $0.4265 per $100 valuation during a general meeting Aug. 8. The proposed rate...
The Most Expensive Listing In Texas Is in Bluffview, Other Dallas Homes Make The Top 10 For July
Everything’s bigger in Texas, and Dallas is home to four of the most expensive active single-family home listings in the state, according to a new report issued by the Houston Association of Realtors. Topping the list is the $24.5 million mansion at 5411 Surrey Circle. It’s been on the...
Dallas Observer
Oncor Earned a Lot of Dough While Texas Fried
It’s not the Observer’s job to tell you it’s hot. At this point, it’s not even news. What is interesting though, is how Oncor, Dallas-based and and Texas’ largest energy delivery company, increased revenue because of it. According to an Aug. 4 press release, the...
Comments / 0