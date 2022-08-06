Ross Franklin Just Destroyed What I Thought Was Even Possible In A Food Truck Holy Cannoli Batman!!!

We celebrated Margarita Monday at Tonno on Main St in Gloucester last week and think you might want to consider the same for tonight. It’s always a pleasure to go to Tonno for the delicious food, excellent service and friendly atmosphere. We had made a reservation but decided to go early and sit at the bar so we could have something from the Bar Bite menu. We were accommodated with an easy smile and enjoyed our time at the bar among old friends and new.

