Love Hot Chicken? Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens 2nd Location in Massachusetts

These Are 10 of the Best Vegetarian Restaurants in New Hampshire
May as well opt for full transparency here: this writer is not vegetarian and can't relate to the struggles that present themselves for those who are, especially when it comes to grabbing a bite out. What is clear, however, is that it isn't fun to be the one to chimes...
Local Dunkin’ giving away free coffee for a year on Wednesday
QUINCY, Mass. — Dunkin’ will be giving away free coffee for a year on Wednesday when it officially unveils the recent remodel of its original location in Quincy. A commemorative ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the Canton-based coffee chain’s restaurant at 543 Southern Artery at 10:15 a.m. with exclusive giveaways and games.
Owners of popular restaurant announce closure of longtime location, refer people to 2 new eateries
CHELSEA, Mass. — A popular eatery known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is closing its Chelsea restaurant and referring customers to two new locations. In a Facebook post, Floramo’s announced that its Chelsea location will be closing on Sept. 9. The restaurant has been a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984.
Is the Famously Delicious, Mouthwatering In-N-Out Burger Chain Coming to Boston?
Oh please, please, PLEASE come to New England! In-N-Out is not just one of the most famously delicious, popular burger chains in the country, it's also one of the pickiest when it comes to opening up its simple, mouthwatering fast food chains, which are so phenomenally incredible. YUM, I love!
Yummy Frozen Dinner Sold in Massachusetts is on the Recall List (photo)
One place that I don't get to eat at too often, due to the fact that we don't have one in Berkshire County, is P.F. Chang's. I think I actually only ate there once years ago. Granted, I prefer that Berkshire County continues to have locally owned restaurants but I have to admit P.F. Chang's is delicious.
New York Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
We all love it when our home state gets recognition for the amazing food we have. New York is known to have such a diverse food selection. There is truly no food that you won't be able to find when you look near or far. That's why whenever you see...
Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State
Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
Looking for a Laugh? Comedy Club Opens in Downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire
When strolling around downtown Portsmouth, it’s hard not to peek into the shops and eateries and liken it to Harvard Square or New York City’s Greenwich Village. And now, Portsmouth has yet another attraction for which said other neighborhoods are famous for: a comedy club. The Music Hall...
Iconic Maine Business Posts They’re ‘Now Hiring Blueberry Pies’
According to Indeed, there are well-over 36,000 jobs up for grabs in the entire state of Maine. From being a utility pole inspection foreman, to a work-from-home healthcare customer service representative, to an administrative assistant and so much more, the jobs are out there for those Mainers willing to work.
North Jersey Shop is Top Sandwich Spot in the State
Yelp has shared their picks for the Top sandwich spots in every state ( ). It was compiled in time for August which is National Sandwich Month. The list was culled by identifying businesses in the food and restaurant category on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning sandwich. Those were then ranked by the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning the dish.
Ride Around on Tiki Hut Bar Boats on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire
Motorized Tiki Bar boats! I'm not sure I want to be the driver, but I'll most definitely be a passenger. This just makes me smile and laugh, because I can totally picture the absolute insanity and hilarious fun that would ensue with friends or family on one of these contraptions.
15 Places in Southern Maine to Get Some Seriously Delicious Donuts
Once upon a time in New England, the popularity of donuts was tied directly to the season. In the fall, during apple and pumpkin harvests, donuts would be flowing at farm stands and bakeries throughout the region. But people fell in love with the tasty treat and over the last several decades, donuts have become a year-round necessity.
Is Parking At Nahant, MA Beach Always Out Of Control, Or Was It Just Super Hot This Weekend?
I was in Lynn visiting family over the weekend and spent some time at the beach. Man, was it HOT! Record temperatures in Boston during the last few days, it was 98 degrees on Sunday. I ran Lynn beach on Sunday morning and could barely do 4 miles it was...
This Historic $3M Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Home Has a Private Gym
“You can’t help but admire its curb appeal with signature cobalt blue shingles, dramatic gambrel roofline and elegant front porch,” according to one description from Sotheby's International Realty about the property. The historic district of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is something else. From the elegant homes to the brick...
The Top 10 Best Roast Beef Sandwiches in New England
Beef. This is a sensitive topic for many. If you are reading this, you are likely in one of two categories. Person 1). You understand why it's so sensitive. You are a beef person. You know that a roast beef sandwich is NOT just a roast beef sandwich. You know that there are certain places that do the three-way roast beef sandwich far better than others. And yes, it matters.
Baby wheel in Dorchester Bay
You really need spell checking and proof reading before you post. Seriously multiple articles has had many errors in simple spelling, like the article about the baby wheel, it's whale, just look before you settle for what it say and you might have a chance at writing articles that people read for news, rather than to make fun of you.
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
5 Beach Boys Connections to New England You Never Knew About
2022 marks the 60th Anniversary of The Beach Boys. But despite promises of grand celebrations and perhaps even reunion events…well, as The Boys sang themselves, “It won't be long ‘til summertime is through…”. The band did release an expanded version of its “Sounds of Summer” compilation,...
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
The Historic Library Restaurant in Portsmouth, NH, Could Be Yours for $3.4M
A popular restaurant and historic landmark in Portsmouth, NH, is on the market. The Library Restaurant is located within the Rockingham House at 401 State Street #103, just a short walk away from downtown. According to the Restaurant's website, they call themselves "one of the finest steak houses in New Hampshire" and offer "traditional New England fare, while surrounded by architectural treasures of an era gone by."
