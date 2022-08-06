Would it be possible for the city of Birmingham to make another bid at hosting the Olympic Games

Well i have heard this debate and i think it would be really tough to have para athletes competing in the Olympics like how they have done it at the Commonwealth Games as they there are more sports for a start which means more morning finals especially in the Athletics also the Olympics would have to be extended to at least three weeks. So i think having a separate Paralympics would be a better showcase for the competitors as they would get a lot more attention as if it was merged with the Olympics then there would be more focus on the able bodied athletes so im against having one Olympic Games for able bodied and para athletes.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO