Would it be possible for the city of Birmingham to make another bid at hosting the Olympic Games

How would you feel if all Para sports were intergrated with the Olympics like the Commonwealth Games
Well i have heard this debate and i think it would be really tough to have para athletes competing in the Olympics like how they have done it at the Commonwealth Games as they there are more sports for a start which means more morning finals especially in the Athletics also the Olympics would have to be extended to at least three weeks. So i think having a separate Paralympics would be a better showcase for the competitors as they would get a lot more attention as if it was merged with the Olympics then there would be more focus on the able bodied athletes so im against having one Olympic Games for able bodied and para athletes.
Birmingham CWG Day 11: Monday 8 August 2022: Live Discussion Thread
Last day - medals all the way. Thank you for posting the schedules every day, ClarksonCourt. But only 3 days after that and it's more multi sport mayhem. But only 3 days after that and it's more multi sport mayhem. Is there a reason there is no todaybat the games...
European Championships (multi-sport / aquatics), Munich / Rome 2022 (11-21 August)
So, here we are for another mid-cycle European multi-sport fest; as a consequence of the pandemic and where the Commonwealth Games were held, the turnaround is a rather short one. Technically neither the aquatics championships nor their associated medals are bundled, but the overarching dates match so we may as well talk about them in the same thread.
Homeless families housed in Birmingham hotels moved ahead of Commonwealth Games
City council admits up to 20 families sent to Coventry to make space for visitors to the games
BBC
Boxing: Cardiff man found dead days after amateur fight
The brother of a Cardiff man who died days after taking part in an amateur boxing match said his family were devastated. Morhib Mohamed Miah's body was found in his flat on Wednesday, 3 August. The 32-year-old took part in a fight on the previous Saturday, arranged by the club...
Britain are producing more talented middle distance runners but hardly any quality one lap athletes
I find it really surprising that we are now producing so many talented middle distance runners when the cupboard was bare after Coe, Cram and Ovett retired but it now means Britain are hardly producing any quality four hundred metre runners anymore like we did twenty years ago when we used to have so much strength in depth in the event. Are we now seeing more youngsters wanting to compete in middle distance races and are not interested in running over one lap.
Channel 4HD regions
So I read on RXTV that the channel 4hd regions are testing on Sky, as yet not showing in the programme guide. Once out of testing on sky - will that mean that it will move to 104 on Freesat rather than 126 as is currently? Drives me insane since it does not ask if you want to record the programme selected in HD and need to flick to 126 to record in HD.
Are You The One? UK season 1 – Meet the cast of singletons looking for their match
The British are coming and are on the hunt for their perfect match with the first ever season of Are You The One? UK. After eight seasons, the US reality show is now setting their sights on scientifically matchmaking their cast with their perfect fit. The only catch is, each...
Katie Sadleir: Birmingham has been like Disneyland on steroids
Birmingham’s hosting of the Commonwealth Games has “gone beyond expectations”, according to the chief executive of the Games’ federation.The event drew to a close on Monday and has been a riot of colour and excitement throughout.As well as some stellar performances from the athletes, the warm welcome of volunteers and local residents will live long in the memory of those who covered the Games.The event’s mascot, Perry the Bull, has been a huge hit with younger spectators and the opening ceremony’s Raging Bull has been surrounded by people taking photos after it was moved to Centenary Square in the centre...
Temporary use of old white sky+ box
A quick question please guys and gals, my Black Sky+ HD box went belly up at the weekend, I have been booked in for a new sky Q box but it won't be fitted for 3 weeks. I've found my old white sky+ box in my attic that is working for watching the sky channels live with my card, however I get upgrade messages with any recordings and cannot view them.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Birmingham breathes life into Games
The Commonwealth Games ended on Monday with a familiar look. Australia topped the medals table, with England second - just as they did four years ago. Once again the Games' twin superpowers hoovered up close to half the golds on offer. Together, they won 124 of the 280 on offer.
UFC champion Jiri Prochazka on samurai, spirituality, and weathering storms in and out of the Octagon
With waves swirling around him, and his motor flickering and faltering, Jiri Prochazka was caught in a storm and staring into the darkness.That’s no metaphor, even if it conveys the tempestuous nature of the Czech’s title fight with Glover Teixeira at UFC 275. Instead, it is the very real scene of a recent incident that saw Prochazka, 29, stranded at sea with his friends after their boat’s engine died.“That was a weird situation,” Prochazka recalls. “The boat’s engine stopped, and there was a storm which came to us. The sea... there were some big waves, and the night was...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Warwick plays host to road racers
Some of the world's top road racers were greeted by thousands of enthusiastic cycling fans on a sun-kissed Sunday in Warwickshire. The penultimate day of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games saw Warwick and Royal Leamington Spa host both the men's and women's road races. "This is a celebration, this is a...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Scotland chairman says country could host again in alternative format
Date: Tuesday, 9 August Time: 22:00 BST Broadcast:BBC Scotland Channel. Scotland could host the Commonwealth Games again - but the format would have to change, says the country's Games chair, Paul Bush. Birmingham stepped in to host this summer when Durban was unable to do so and the Australian state...
BBC
Eurovision: Nottingham not bidding to host 2023 contest
Event organisers in Nottingham have decided the city will not submit a bid to host Eurovision next year. The show, which has a worldwide television audience of more than 180 million people, will be staged in the UK in 2023 due to the war in Ukraine. Nottingham City Council had...
Is Strictly the be all and end all for dancers?
Excluding those who are really busy with their competitive career or are high up in the dance world in any other way, would you say that Strictly is the be all and end all for the average ballroom/latin dancer? Was thinking about this because we have such an international cast of pros which is great and I hope that continues with future hires but in some of their home countries, there is a version of the show. So that makes me wonder if there is something special about Strictly that attracts dancers to it above any other version of the show. Obviously getting to dance on TV is a big attraction for many.
BBC
Cardiff 10K: Runners get refunds as backlash sparks U-turn
Refunds are being offered to some runners of the shelved Cardiff 10k race after organisers said they had received "horrendous abuse". Entrants were told on Friday that Front Runner Events could not "defer, transfer or offer refunds to runners", with money already spent or committed. Bosses have since said they...
NME
London club The Cross set to reopen next month
The Cross, the popular central London club, is set to reopen next month. First opened in King’s Cross in 1993, the club – which “served the glitterati, snuffed the paparazzi and had cult-like queues as long as York Way,” according to its website – closed its doors in 2007.
The Guardian view on Birmingham’s Commonwealth Games: a bullish experience
They were nothing if not eclectic. The 2022 Commonwealth Games opened with a message from the human rights activist Malala Yousafzai, who completed her school years in Edgbaston, and an appearance by a giant animatronic bull. The closing ceremony finished with fireworks, bursts of flame and Ozzy Osbourne sporting a gothic black cape, shouting: “Birmingham for ever!” In between, a city that has much to be proud of pulled off a show that will further boost its growing self-confidence.
