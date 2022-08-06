Jordan Pefok scored from an impossible angle on his Bundesliga debut

Jordan Pefok seems to be loving life with Union Berlin so far.

Just days after scoring an acrobatic overhead kick on his competitive debut for the club , Pefok netted a header from a nearly impossible angle in his Bundesliga debut on Saturday.

The USMNT striker, who joined from Swiss outfit Young Boys in the offseason, opened the scoring for Union against city rival Hertha Berlin midway through the first half.

Pefok looked like he may be too far inside the near post when he met a cross from the left, but expertly glanced a header across the face of goal to score his side’s first goal of the season.

Union went on to win 3-1, marking a perfect start to the season for the club and for its newest addition.

Watch Pefok’s debut goal

