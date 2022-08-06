ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jordan Pefok scored from an impossible angle on his Bundesliga debut

By Seth Vertelney
 3 days ago

Jordan Pefok seems to be loving life with Union Berlin so far.

Just days after scoring an acrobatic overhead kick on his competitive debut for the club , Pefok netted a header from a nearly impossible angle in his Bundesliga debut on Saturday.

The USMNT striker, who joined from Swiss outfit Young Boys in the offseason, opened the scoring for Union against city rival Hertha Berlin midway through the first half.

Pefok looked like he may be too far inside the near post when he met a cross from the left, but expertly glanced a header across the face of goal to score his side’s first goal of the season.

Union went on to win 3-1, marking a perfect start to the season for the club and for its newest addition.

Watch Pefok’s debut goal

Brenden Aaronson doesn't quite score Leeds winner in Premier League debut

Christian Benteke leaves Crystal Palace for MLS in club record deal for D.C. United

Matt Miazga's Chelsea odyssey finally ends as defender joins FC Cincinnati

Matt Miazga has no regrets about joining Chelsea’s loan army

Matt Miazga knows what people say about his move to Chelsea. Though the appeal of joining a Premier League power was undeniable, the perception is that the defender bit off more than he could chew when joining the Blues from the New York Red Bulls at age 20. In six years, Miazga made a grand total of two appearances for Chelsea. Disappointing? Sure. Surprising? Not at a club notorious for signing players and sending them on a never-ending series of loans until they are either sold or their contracts run out. Miazga, who signed with FC Cincinnati last week, has heard all of...
Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara out for up to six weeks - sources

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will be out of action for up to six weeks because of injury, sources have told ESPN. The Spain international limped off the pitch early in the second half with a suspected hamstring strain during Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Fulham. - Premier League team-by-team...
Romelu Lukaku’s second stint at Chelsea has left him angry

Romelu Lukaku is back at Inter with a point to prove, saying his second spell at Chelsea has left him “angry.” Lukaku joined Chelsea from Inter last summer in a £98 million move, with the Blues spending exorbitantly in the hopes the Belgian would be the answer to their goalscoring issues. Though Lukaku started strongly he would finish the season with eight Premier League goals, which did not come close to justifying Chelsea’s massive outlay. The Belgian returned to Inter this summer on loan and has explained that after his first stint at Chelsea between 2011 and 2014 saw him barely feature for...
Man United withdraw interest in Bologna's Marko Arnautovic - sources

Manchester United have withdrawn their interest in Marko Arnautovic, sources have told ESPN. The club were in talks with Bologna about a deal for the former Stoke City and West Ham United striker but sources have told ESPN the Italian side's demands scuppered any hope of an agreement. - Premier...
Kenny Miller column: 'Rangers can turn Champions League qualifier around'

Champions League third qualifying round, second leg: Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise (0-2) Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 9 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers trail Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 going into the second leg...
Argentina defender Senesi joins Bournemouth from Feyenoord

LONDON (AP) — Argentina defender Marcos Senesi signed for Bournemouth on Monday two days after the newly promoted club made a winning start in the English Premier League. Bournemouth said the 25-year-old Senesi signed a four-year contract but did not state the transfer fee it paid Feyenoord. The price was reported as 15 million euros ($15.3 million).
Onana Everton shirt number revealed

Everton have announced the signing of midfielder Amadou Onana on a five-year contract. The Belgium international will turn 21 in less than a fortnight and is the fourth Blues signing of the summer transfer window, joining James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre and Dwight McNeil, the latter pair being confirmed last week. The total sum is said to be close to £35 million, with Lille putting a 20% sell-on clause should the Blues choose to move him on later.
Dynamo Kyiv reaches Champions League playoffs; PSV advances

GENEVA (AP) — Dynamo Kyiv’s unlikely run toward the Champions League continued with an extra-time win over Sturm Graz in the third qualifying round on Tuesday. The Ukrainian club is now two games away from making the lucrative group stage of the Champions League as it faces a playoff against Benfica over the next two weeks.
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland

At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
Transfer rumours: Silva, Aubameyang, Sarr, Morata, Tonali, Fofana

Manchester City have dismissed claims that they have accepted a bid from Barcelona for Portugal playmaker Bernardo Silva, 28. (Mail) Reports from Spain suggested a fee of between £42m and £46.5m had been agreed for Silva between the Premier League champions and La Liga giants. (Managing Barca) After...
