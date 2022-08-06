Read full article on original website
Related
The Most Underrated Hunting Dog Breeds
As an owner and breeder of a rare hunting dog breed, the Deutsch Langhaar, I get plenty of questions from fellow bird hunters who have never heard of, nor seen, the gun dogs I follow behind each fall in pursuit of grouse, Hungarian partridge, chukar, quail, and other birds. I like that my dog is equally at home on a steep mountainside or in a salt marsh.
Puppies and Dogs Are Members of Many Families
The Puppy(Image by B. Mori) Many people have dogs for pets. They may get them when they are small puppies and watch them grow. Puppies grow up as small children do, but they do it much quicker. They can be full grown when they are a year old or even six months for some smaller dogs.
Can dogs eat cherries? What's safe for your hound
This popular and tasty fruit is a sweet ingredient for people but the question is: can dogs eat cherries, too?
These are the five dog breeds a TikTok vet says she would never own
A veterinarian has gone viral on TikTok after naming the five dog breeds she would never own due to the cost of their maintenance or temperaments.Dr Whitney Terrell, who is based in Alabama, sparked controversy on the video sharing app for choosing fan favourite breeds as ones she would not pick for herself.In a video that has been viewed more than 8.4m times, she named Chinese Crested, chihuahuas, any flat-faced breeds such as pugs or Shih Tzus, German Shepherds and Goldendoodle, as dogs she would never own.Explaining why she would not own a Chinese Crested or other hairless breed types,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Dogington Post
Caring Tips For Pet Owners With Senior Dogs
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Dogs age at varying rates. Normally, knowing if your dog is a senior depends on their size, if they are a larger or smaller breed. But looking for indicators that your dog is getting old is one way to tell. Some signs include loss of vision, going deaf, changes in weight, bad breath and overall slowing down.
Co-worker spiked sandwich so lunch thief will stop stealing lunches
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a large corporation can have its pros and cons. One of the major cons was becoming a huge issue among my co-workers. Someone was stealing lunches out of the refrigerator. Since we only had 30 minutes for lunch, this was quite annoying. We had to spend part of our time searching for another lunch, usually at a fast food place packed full of other people in quest of a lunch.
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
pawtracks.com
How to tell if your cat is a Maine Coon mix (and why you should care)
There are plenty of cat breeds that tend to be big and fluffy, but one of the best-known breeds fitting this description is the Maine Coon. These cats are not only impressive in size, but they tend to have fantastic personalities that make them beloved family pets, too. While purebred Maine Coons are a little more uncommon in rescues and shelters, it’s possible that you adopted a Maine Coon mix that still has some of the breed’s distinctive characteristics. While telling exactly which breeds your cat is can be a little tricky, it’s worth doing some investigative work to better understand your cat’s background and what that might mean for the care he needs during his life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
People
Fluffy Frenchie Overcomes His 'Disgusting' Past to Help Rescue Dogs from Puppy Mills
Stanley the fluffy French bulldog has earned the nickname Stanley Smiles because of his big, natural grin, but just a few months ago, this adorable dog was found in "deplorable conditions." Today, Stanley resides at Roadogs Rescue, a nonprofit in Los Angeles that specializes in assisting and adopting out "bulldog...
topdogtips.com
Border Sheepdog Dog Breed Profile
The Border Sheepdog is an alert dog who makes a great, active companion. Learn more about living with this fairly new designer breed!. The beautiful Border Sheepdog breed is a crossbreed from mixing the Border Collie with a Shetland Sheepdog. He goes by the names Sheltie Border and Border Sheltie.
topdogtips.com
30 Healthiest Dog Breeds with Long Lifespans
This healthy breed has found its way into the hearts of many. A traditional hunting dog, many people prize the Beagle just for its friendliness. The Beagle can be found in homes with kids all over the world. These pups love to bark and howl and will need training to...
Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine
To celebrate wild Maine blueberries, I thought I would share two of my recipes that will not only beat the heat and cool you down but will also let you enjoy wild Maine blueberries. If you can't find wild Maine blueberries, you can, of course, substitute them for regular blueberries and still enjoy these recipes. If you would like to pick your own Maine blueberries check out the list of Maine farms that offer pick your own.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
akc.org
Working Dogs: The Blue-Collar Dog Breeds
The Working Group contains the blue-collar, lunch-bucket bruisers of dogdom, those breeds that guard flocks and families, pull carts, haul freight, perform rescues, fight wars, and do other dirty work in the service of humankind. The size and strength of these big guys make it imperative that they be bred responsibly, not only for their physical traits but for sound, stable temperament.
psychologytoday.com
Does Activity Level Predict Trainability in Dogs?
A dog low in energy level will not test many behaviors and may be slow in the responses that trainers want him to learn. A dog high in activity level will act in a berserk manner and miss cues and behaviors that are important for proper learning. Energy and activity...
topdogtips.com
Chiweenie Dog Breed Profile
The Chiweenie is a mixed breed dog that goes by several names. This dog is commonly called the Choxie, German Taco, Mexican Hotdog, and Weeniehuahua. This petite hybrid dog is frequently called a designer breed. These dogs are a product of breeding first-generation (F1) purebred Chihuahua with F1 purebred Dachshund.
Americans say they would burn their homes rather than live with bugs
One in three Americans have seriously considered burning down their own home after experiencing a bug infestation, according to a new survey. The study of 2,000 adults found that 34 percent would burn their own home, while 66 percent are willing to do “nearly anything” to get rid of bugs at home — including fumigating their entire home (51 percent), putting glue traps in every corner (46 percent) or even using a whole can of bug spray all at once (43 percent).
Q106.5
Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2