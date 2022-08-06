Read full article on original website
Related
KCBY
Oakridge on alert as Cedar Creek Fire burns 12 miles away
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The town of Oakridge is once again watching as a large fire burns near them. We spoke to the mayor and fire crews about their fears as the fire remains zero percent contained. At Oakridge Elementary, a fire base has been set up to give residents...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR TRESPASS AFTER TUESDAY FIRES
A Roseburg man was charged with criminal trespass in the second degree, following fires east of Gaddis Park Tuesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said the 40-year old was contacted as he walked away from the two fires along the railroad tracks east of the 800 block of Northwest Highland Avenue at about 6:00 a.m. The suspect denied any involvement in starting the fires but was on the railroad tracks near them. He also had a warrant for his arrest.
kezi.com
Cedar Creek Fire expands, officials commit more resources to containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- The Cedar Creek Fire burning near Oakridge is burning 3,234 acres as of Monday morning, but officials say more crews and equipment is on the way to battle the blaze. Officials said that on Sunday, August 7, the fire was burning most intensely on its northwest and...
kqennewsradio.com
OAKLAND TEEN DIES IN HIGHWAY CRASH
An Oakland teen died in a crash on Highway 138W, seven miles west of Sutherlin, on Monday afternoon. An Oregon State Police report said at about 2:30 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the single vehicle crash near milepost 17a. A preliminary investigation revealed that a sedan operated by a 17-year old female, was eastbound when it failed to negotiate a curve. The sedan left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Some fire-damaged areas reopen in Willamette National Forest
DETROIT, Ore. — Parts of the Willamette National Forest have just reopened after being shut down by the devastating wildfires of 2020. The U.S. Forest Service is welcoming visitors back, but urging them to be aware of hazards that remain. The Willamette National Forest covers a lot of the...
kezi.com
Teenage girl dead after car crash, OSP says
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Oregon State Police say a 17-year-old girl is dead after her car wrecked on Highway 138 West on Monday. According to OSP, they responded to the scene of the crash at about 2:30 p.m. on August 8. They say an investigation revealed a 17-year-old girl from Oakland was driving eastbound on Highway 138 West. OSP said when she unsuccessfully attempted to negotiate a curve near milepost 17, her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree. Emergency personnel pronounced the girl deceased at the scene.
kptv.com
Teen dies after crashing into tree in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager died Monday following a crash on Highway 138W in Douglas County, according to Oregon State Police. The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. near milepost 17A. OSP said an investigation revealed that a Honda Civic was eastbound when it failed to negotiate a curve. The car left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
kezi.com
One male body found in Willamette River
EUGENE, Ore.-- A male body was recovered in the Willamette River Sunday morning, Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed. The body was found floating in the river near River Wood Park in Eugene around 10:20 a.m. At this time, it is unclear what the person was doing in the water and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kezi.com
Progress made in containing Windigo and Potter Fires
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Despite high temperatures and changing winds in the area, fire lines held against the Potter and Windigo Fires over August 6 and August 7 and containment efforts are continuing apace, according to officials. Officials said progress on containing the Potter and Windigo Fires was made over...
kezi.com
Suspect still at large after multi-agency search
NOTI, Ore. -- A suspect remains unapprehended after several law enforcement agencies carried out a search on Highway 126 West on Monday morning. According to the Oregon State Police, a trooper attempted to stop a red Suzuki Aerio for speeding and reckless driving on Highway 126 West near Noti Lane at about 8:40 a.m. on August 8. OSP says the driver, who remains unidentified, stopped the car, got out and ran away on foot. Officials say OSP troopers and personnel from several other law enforcement agencies carried out an exhaustive search of the area that included police dog units from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, but were unable to locate the suspect.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident, Douglas Co., Aug. 8
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – A single vehicle crash on Rock Creek Road in Idleyld Park resulted in the death of a Roseburg man Thursday evening. On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 4:30 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single vehicle crash in the 6000-block of Rock Creek Road. The Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with Glide Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and a law enforcement officer from the United States Forest Service. Deputies determined 81-year-old Leonard Lemings of Roseburg had been traveling south on Rock Creek Road in his 1999 Subaru Legacy when the vehicle struck the end of a bridge and rolled. Lemings was not wearing his safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office responded and is investigating the death. Next of kin has been notified. Anyone who witnessed Lemings driving immediately prior the crash is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-3253.
kezi.com
Volunteer divers in Lane County find lost wallet stuck in river for five years
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- A group of volunteer divers with the Lane County Sheriff's Office does a river clean-up every year, and each time, they find some of the most interesting items. Jim Emery, one of the volunteer search and rescue divers, said they use this opportunity to train. "You...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oregontoday.net
Traffic Enforcement Increases in Roseburg, Aug. 9
During July through September the Roseburg Police Department will have some extra patrols out working traffic enforcement, with a specific focus on safety belt use, distracted driving and speeding. These focused patrols are made available due to grants received from Oregon Impact and the Oregon Department of Transportation. In 2017 alone, seat belts saved an estimated 14,955 lives and could have saved an additional 2,549 people if they had been wearing seat belts. Seat belts have been proven to be one of the best ways to save your life in a crash. Yet many still don’t buckle up. Worse still, not wearing a seat belt is a habit that will pass on to impressionable youth, who in turn will think it’s safe to not buckle up. Distracted driving is one of the fastest growing safety issues on the roads today. Distracted drivers aren’t just a threat to themselves: they’re a danger to everyone else on the road. The national distracted driving effort focuses on ways to change the behavior of drivers through legislation, enforcement, public awareness, and education.
kqennewsradio.com
RPD WITH TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT PATROLS
Through September, the Roseburg Police Department has extra patrols working traffic enforcement, with a specific focus on safety belt use, distracted driving and speeding. Sergeant Daniel Allen said in 2017 alone, seat belts saved an estimated 14,955 lives and could have saved an additional 2,549 people if they had been wearing seat belts. Allen said seat belts have been proven to be one of the best ways to save a life in a crash.
kqennewsradio.com
COMMISSIONERS ANNOUNCE NEW RV DUMP STATION
Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress, have announced the opening of a new modern full-service RV dump station at Salmon Harbor Marina in Winchester Bay. A release said it is located at the north end of Salmon Harbor on Ork Rock Road. The station has been...
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY TO A MOTOR VEHICLELE
Roseburg Police jailed a man after alleged unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle on Saturday night. An RPD report said shortly before 10:00 p.m., 28-year old Nickolas Kaisershot allegedly entered a victim’s van without permission at the duck pond in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. Kaisershot reportedly took a blowup doll and set it on fire in the parking lot of the duck pond. He was charged with unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, second-degree counts of criminal mischief and for reckless burning.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN AFTER ALLEGED TRESPASS
Roseburg Police jailed a woman after alleged trespass incidents on Saturday. An RPD report said just after 1:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of West Oriole Drive, West Kildeer Street and West Broccoli Street for a report that 30-year old Marlene Hickey was trespassing on numerous properties. She allegedly entered a garage on Oriole, attempted to enter a residence on Kildeer, and was on the front porch looking through a window on Broccoli.
kezi.com
Parts of Douglas County forests closed for firefighter, public safety
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Parts of the Umpqua, Deschutes, Willamette and Fremont-Winema National Forests have been closed to the public to help with fire suppression efforts, the United States Forest Service said. The USFS says a large portion of the Diamond Peak Wilderness and Summit Lake area, the northern part of...
kezi.com
New night club aimed at students sobering up before heading home
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene residents Mark Rogers and Brittny Fergason saw a different vision for their new nightclub in the University District, one without alcohol. "Our thought process is to provide a safe place for the students and student-athletes to come and hang out," Rogers said. Starting at 8 p.m....
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER REPORTED ASSAULT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man after a reported assault incident early Saturday. An RPD report said shortly after 12:00 a.m. the suspect and the victim were involved in a physical altercation that started at the duck pond and ended up in the parking lot of Fred Meyer on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The 26-year old allegedly swung a machete at the victim which severed a finger, before running from the scene.
Comments / 0