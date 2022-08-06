Read full article on original website
Related
Monroe County executive Adam Bello announces service to properly dispose of vape devices
City officials advise the public that these devices should be handled with nitrile or latex gloves and should be delivered to the eco-park in a leak-proof container — with leaking cartridges being kept in a sealable bag.
WHEC TV-10
Gov Hochul signs legislation to help parolees keep jobs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a new legislative package to quote "restore dignity" for parolees and incarcerated people. The first move changes the word "inmate" in state law with "incarcerated individual." The second will help parolees keep jobs and continue their education by expanding the hours they can go to required community supervision programs.
Pot Sales In Gorham Up To Voters Today
Gorham residents are headed to polls today to determine if the Ontario County Town will join others in New York offering marijuana for sale. The town board last year voted to opt out of allowing adult retail sales and on site consumption of pot. Gorham residents then decided they wanted...
Pembroke family’s insurance claim denied as house continues cracking
A family in Pembroke is trying to figure out how they'll cover the loss of their home as the foundation continues to crack.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester homecare business erroneously violates labor laws, owes 2 years overtime
TruCare now owes over $228,000 in back pay to employees who worked between 40 and 44 hours and did not receive overtime.
wxxinews.org
New paper straw company in Rochester started by a mother-daughter team
There’s a new company in town whose owners say it is one of only a handful of paper straw manufacturers in the U.S. The mother-daughter team of Kathryn and Karrie Laughton have opened Roc Paper Straws, which makes a variety of what they call high quality, eco-friendly paper drinking straws.
Engineers, geologists investigate cracks in the ground and foundation of home in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, N.Y. — A technical and scientific investigation is underway in a Genesee County community to find out why large cracks are appearing in the ground and the foundation of at least one expert and officials in the town of Pembroke are trying to figure out how this might impact other homes as well.
wxxinews.org
Levine Center surveys residents on the ‘State of Hate’ in Rochester
In the last year, Karen Elam and her colleagues at the Levine Center to End Hate have been surveying people across the nine-county region on discrimination. Elam said what stands out so far is this: Most Black people surveyed (62%) are feeling the brunt of discrimination, and most people surveyed who are not Black (31%) don’t see it here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gun violence state of emergency continues in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city of Rochester continues dealing with historic levels of deadly violence. Now two and a half weeks after the mayor of Rochester declared a gun violence state of emergency, he provided an update to the public on the city's progress on Tuesday. Rochester Police Chief...
RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
Uniting and Healing Through Hope prepares for ‘Stop the Violence’ event at Highland Bowl
The organization's 'Stop the Violence' event at Highland Bowl is a family affair. It runs on August 13 and 14.
rochesterfirst.com
Large police investigation along Roycroft Drive in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There is a massive police presence along Roycroft Drive in Rochester into the overnight hours Tuesday. Police were called to the scene shortly after 10:30 p.m. Officers blocked off a number of roadways in the area. Investigators have not shared any further information. This is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Panhandling Proposals: Politicians Pretending to Do Something
The most recent public discussions about panhandling remind me of the great sage Yogi Berra’s reference to “deja vu all over again.” We’ve done this before. Commissioner Montagnino’s New and Apparently Useless Penal Code Proposal to Stop Panhandling Gets Rejected by Council. Saratoga Springs Public...
WHEC TV-10
Trolley rides through Genesee Valley Countryside to begin
RUSH, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York Museum of Transportation in the town of Rush will once again operate its popular electric trolley rides through scenic Genesee Valley countryside. The 2-mile round trips depart the museum at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and...
How the Northeast Safety Committee used a community-based approach to keep festival after party civil
Any violations of city ordinances during these celebrations could result in a municipal code ticket or traffic ticket being given out that carries fines.
Heavy police presence on Pennsylvania Avenue in Rochester
The area has been blocked off to traffic by police tape as officers and vehicles surround the area.
Irondequoit man accused in gruesome murder of girlfriend returns to court
The Irondequoit man is currently held on murder charges for the gruesome murder of his girlfriend Lisa Shuler back in May of 2021.
Deputies identify body recovered from depths of Canandaigua lake
Canandaigua Lake, N.Y. -- A 61-year-old man who went missing in Canandaigua Lake several days ago was recovered Monday, deputies said. Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton in Queens, was reported missing after he entered the lake from a boat and never resurfaced around 1:40 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
Body of missing swimmer recovered from Canandaigua Lake
His body was recovered by a diving crew from NYSP on Monday and was transported to the Geneva General Hospital to determine the exact cause of death.
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 5