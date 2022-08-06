ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Gov Hochul signs legislation to help parolees keep jobs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a new legislative package to quote "restore dignity" for parolees and incarcerated people. The first move changes the word "inmate" in state law with "incarcerated individual." The second will help parolees keep jobs and continue their education by expanding the hours they can go to required community supervision programs.
Pot Sales In Gorham Up To Voters Today

Gorham residents are headed to polls today to determine if the Ontario County Town will join others in New York offering marijuana for sale. The town board last year voted to opt out of allowing adult retail sales and on site consumption of pot. Gorham residents then decided they wanted...
New paper straw company in Rochester started by a mother-daughter team

There’s a new company in town whose owners say it is one of only a handful of paper straw manufacturers in the U.S. The mother-daughter team of Kathryn and Karrie Laughton have opened Roc Paper Straws, which makes a variety of what they call high quality, eco-friendly paper drinking straws.
Levine Center surveys residents on the ‘State of Hate’ in Rochester

In the last year, Karen Elam and her colleagues at the Levine Center to End Hate have been surveying people across the nine-county region on discrimination. Elam said what stands out so far is this: Most Black people surveyed (62%) are feeling the brunt of discrimination, and most people surveyed who are not Black (31%) don’t see it here.
Gun violence state of emergency continues in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city of Rochester continues dealing with historic levels of deadly violence. Now two and a half weeks after the mayor of Rochester declared a gun violence state of emergency, he provided an update to the public on the city's progress on Tuesday. Rochester Police Chief...
RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
Large police investigation along Roycroft Drive in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There is a massive police presence along Roycroft Drive in Rochester into the overnight hours Tuesday. Police were called to the scene shortly after 10:30 p.m. Officers blocked off a number of roadways in the area. Investigators have not shared any further information. This is...
Panhandling Proposals: Politicians Pretending to Do Something

The most recent public discussions about panhandling remind me of the great sage Yogi Berra’s reference to “deja vu all over again.” We’ve done this before. Commissioner Montagnino’s New and Apparently Useless Penal Code Proposal to Stop Panhandling Gets Rejected by Council. Saratoga Springs Public...
Trolley rides through Genesee Valley Countryside to begin

RUSH, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York Museum of Transportation in the town of Rush will once again operate its popular electric trolley rides through scenic Genesee Valley countryside. The 2-mile round trips depart the museum at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and...
Deputies identify body recovered from depths of Canandaigua lake

Canandaigua Lake, N.Y. -- A 61-year-old man who went missing in Canandaigua Lake several days ago was recovered Monday, deputies said. Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton in Queens, was reported missing after he entered the lake from a boat and never resurfaced around 1:40 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
