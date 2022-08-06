Read on www.wowt.com
WOWT
Omaha Police conducting death investigation in Benson
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police officers were investigating a death near the Benson Golf Course on Tuesday evening. An OPD spokesman confirmed to 6 News that the homicide unit was at the scene north of 72nd Street and Ames Avenue. — This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News...
News Channel Nebraska
Murder trial begins in drug robbery that turned deadly
OMAHA, Neb. -- The murder trial for Deontae Rush, an Omaha man, who is charged with killing a man in Lincoln in February of 2021 is underway. Rush is facing a first-degree murder charge. Prosecutors said Rush killed 33-year-old James Shekie during an attempted robbery. Rush's attorneys maintain that Rush...
KETV.com
Body found near Omaha's Benson Golf Course; police investigating incident
OMAHA, Neb. — A person was found dead near Benson Golf Course in Omaha on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the area north of 72nd Street and Ames Avenue for reports of a body in a creek. Authorities confirmed that a passerby found...
WOWT
No bond for alleged shooter of 18-year-old in Omaha
A Norfolk mother is accused of helping her daughter have an illegal abortion at home and bury the remains. With the back-to-school frenzy now kicking in we're reminded that all parents are not able to provide new clothes and school supplies for their kids. Updated: 7 hours ago. A fire...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Police looking for shooting suspect
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police say they are investigating an early Monday morning shooting. OPD said a shooting happened Monday around 1:25 a.m. in the 3900 block of Ames Ave. Authorities said they responded and found a 46-year-old victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to UNMC,...
OPD investigating Monday morning, non-lethal shooting
The Omaha Police Department sent out a news release about a shooting that happened early Monday morning.
iheart.com
Police Investigating Shooting Outside North Omaha Bar
(Omaha, NE) -- An investigation's underway after an overnight shooting outside a bar in North Omaha. Police say a man was shot outside Hank's 2.0 Bar at 3922 Ames Avenue around 1:00 a.m. He has non-life threatening injuries and no arrests have been made. Police haven't determined a motive.
klkntv.com
One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...
WOWT
Deontae Rush murder trial delayed due to COVID-19
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The murder trial for Deontae Rush, an Omaha man who is charged with killing 33-year-old James Shekie in Lincoln in February of 2021, has been delayed after the judge tested positive for COVID-19. According to the court, several other people involved in the trial also tested positive for the virus, including officers and witnesses. The court is expected to reconvene on Friday.
KETV.com
One person seriously injured in shooting outside Omaha bar
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person was injured in a shooting outside of a bar. James Anthony, 46, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound according to investigators. According to the Omaha Police Department, the shooting happened Monday at about 1 a.m. Police said Anthony was standing outside the...
Investigators investigating pair of shootings in Carson and Treynor
Small towns in the area are known for being safe but shock rippled through Carson and Treynor early Saturday morning after shots were fired at local homes.
WOWT
Update: Omaha police identify 18-year-old shot last Saturday
A Wednesday car crash has led to dozens of birds being treated by the Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. A cold front moving through this evening will finally bring some relief from the heat. Updated: 23 hours ago. Douglas County Sheriff's tell 6 News the body was found outside. 10th annual Cruisin'...
WIBW
Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
UPDATE: Omaha police arrest 3 suspects in relation to Saturday night homicide
OPD announced the arrest of three suspects they say were involved in a Saturday night homicide near 34th and Davenport Streets in Omaha.
WOWT
Three charged in connection to Omaha murder face judge for first time
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people arrested in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old faced a judge for the first time Tuesday. Jordan Humphrey, 21, Schuyler Buckingham-Yeoman, 18, and Alicia Granneman, 19, all received an update on bonds and preliminary hearings. Humphrey was denied bond, Buckingham-Yeoman and Granneman...
News Channel Nebraska
Platte County Sheriff: 22-year-old Schuyler man arrested after weekend pursuit
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A 22-year-old Schuyler man was arrested over the weekend after he reportedly fled from authorities and attempted to hide under a vehicle. Shortly after 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, a driver traveling through an alley in Columbus attempted to turn onto 26th Avenue. According to Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff, the driver of the vehicle had to take evasive action to avoid colliding with a sheriff's deputy on 26th Avenue.
1011now.com
Car lands on its side after crash on Highway 77
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash on Highway 77, south of West O Street on Tuesday at around 4:17 p.m. According to a witness at the incident, one of the cars in the crash landed on its side. This crash is currently under investigation. Stay connected...
WOWT
Fremont man arrested after fleeing Kansas authorities
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WOWT) - A Nebraska man was taken into custody in Richardson County, Neb., near the Kansas border, after authorities said he failed to pull over after then initiated a traffic stop. Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, was booked on traffic and drug charges following a chase...
thebestmix1055.com
Sheriff’s office announces arrests during grant period
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded grant funds for a speed enforcement from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety from July 20 to Aug. 14. Along with traffic stops for speeding, deputies have been working hard to get illegal narcotics off the streets. The following are significant arrests since the start of the grant time.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Arrests made in connection to Saturday night homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department and the Homicide Unit arrested three people in an ongoing investigation of a homicide Saturday night. OPD said 21-year-old Jordan Humphrey, 18-year-old Schuyler Buckingham-Yeoman, and 19-year-old Alicia Granneman were all charged in connection to the homicide of 18-year-old Dayton Wenz. The report said...
