Omaha neighbors skeptical as city street becomes smoother
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A city street that’s more like a bad country road gets attention from Omaha Public Works. It comes not long after 6 On Your Side went on a rough ride. Ten days ago, a one-block stretch of the city street could have carried a nickname like bouncy Bancroft.
Omaha Everyday: Quest Forward Academy Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Quest Forward Academy in Omaha! They have a new building for this Fall, and a Block Party on August 11th from noon to 7pm. Find out more in today’s interview!
Nebraska Developer Gears Up to Win Approval for Proposed RV Park
The controversial RV park proposal along the Platte River (Nebraska) might still have a chance. As per a report, Brad Brown, a developer of high-end homes in the Omaha area, is expected to attempt next week to persuade the Valley City Council to approve his proposal to convert 92 acres of land along the river into an RV and airboat park.
10th annual Cruisin' for a Cure car show in Omaha
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Heat builds through the week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a couple of days in the 80s we’re getting ready for a warm up!. We’ll get warmer each day moving forward and a bit more humid. Get outdoors as early in the week as possible, we’ll become more uncomfortable each day as the heat and humidity intensify. 90s return by Wednesday but we’ll be very comfortable through the morning with aa start in the mid 60s and a climb near 90 by the early afternoon. We’ll reach a high of 92 in the Metro with low humidity.
Sections Of Omaha Riverfront Trails To Close
City of Omaha Parks and Recreation says the section of the North Omaha Trail from Lindbergh Drive to John J. Pershing Drive and the Paved Levee Access Road/Trail from Hickory Street to Missouri Avenue will be closed starting on Tuesday (August 9th) so the Omaha Public Works Department can mow the levee and do other landscaping and weed control work.
UNMC ‘Urban Heat Island’ study kicks off to explain why areas in North and South Omaha are hotter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Redlining is the now illegal practice of defining areas with predominantly Black and Brown people as unfit for investment, meaning loans were denied to people in areas based on race. Now that’s having real impacts on the heat index in North and South Omaha. “It’s...
Omaha Everyday: Remington Heights
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Remington Heights about their Around the World Open House on August 11th. Come tour the community, meet residents, and get a taste of countries around the world and find out about a one time open house special offered at event!
Corn and soybean ‘sweat’ helps make Nebraska summers more humid
ASHLAND, Nebraska — Nebraskans like to complain about the humidity this time of year. But some might not realize that the corn and soybeans that help power the state’s economy are part of what’s making farmers and their customers sweat. All plants release into the air much...
BREAKING: No special session in Nebraska on abortion laws
3 people sustain electrical burns at Google site in Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Three people were burned in an electrical incident at a Google facility on Monday. The Council Bluffs Fire Department was called to the Google data center, located north of Highway 275, at about noon. A spokesman told 6 News that they received a report of...
Lincoln dealer receives large shipment of new cars, sees opportunities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While driving by car dealerships in your area, you’ve probably noticed the empty lots. Dealers have good news for those looking to purchase a new vehicle, but they don’t expect the change to last long. Kia of Lincoln is experiencing its very first...
6 News On Your Side: New device allows more diagnosis
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - The last day below 90 degrees for a while
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s very refreshing out the door today with many temps in the 50s as the sun rises. Even with that cooler start, we’ll be able warm well into the 80s this afternoon. We’ll likely end up about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday. With...
Omaha parents face months-long waitlists for daycare
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Add finding a daycare with open spots to the list of struggles for new parents. Waitlists for daycares are looking months longer than they were a couple years ago. And it’s more than staffing shortages that are making it hard for new parents to find a spot for their baby.
Birds impacted by oil spill
Missouri River Reservoirs Falling
Dropping flood storage in the big Missouri River reservoirs may lead to higher flows from Gavins Point Dam, at least for a few more weeks. Mike Swenson with the Corps of Engineers in Omaha says flood storage continues to fall…. Swenson says Lake Oahe is expected to continue to...
No bond for alleged shooter of 18-year-old in Omaha
Omaha Public Schools enrollment fair
