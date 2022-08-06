ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘That’s what’s in the history books’: Aaron Judge sets record straight on Barry Bonds, home run record chase

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is on pace to etch his name among the home run hitting greats this season. With a little less than two months left in the MLB regular season left, Judge has already hit 43 home runs this season, and he doesn’t seem intent on slowing down anytime soon. As Judge continues to hit bombs on a nightly basis, many have begun to wonder just how many homers Judge will finish with this season.
Silver Lake Buying Endeavor’s Minor League Baseball Teams

Click here to read the full article. Silver Lake is buying Endeavor’s recently assembled clutch of minor league baseball teams, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday. The private equity giant will pay $280 million for Endeavor’s 10 minor league ballclubs, which are being sold less than a year after Endeavor began assembling its baseball portfolio. Publicly traded Endeavor bought six clubs for an undisclosed price in December, then added three more clubs this spring for $47 million before spending another $17 million on a tenth team. The baseball properties, named Diamond Baseball Holdings, were an expansion of Endeavor’s burgeoning sports portfolio,...
Field of Dreams Game 2022: Everything you need to know

Major League Baseball is heading back to Iowa for the second consecutive summer. After last year's smashing success, the Field of Dreams Game returns to Dyersville, Iowa, where the classic movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed. The Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds will face off in this year's version...
FOX Sports Energized for Its Return To Iowa and MLB at Field of Dreams

LOS ANGELES – The month of August means the corn is at optimum height and the FOX MLB team is set for a return to Dyersville, Iowa for year two of the magical MLB AT FIELD OF DREAMS GAME PRESENTED BY GEICO, with the Chicago Cubs taking on the Cincinnati Reds in a regular-season matchup on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7:00 PM ET on FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app. Last year’s inaugural presentation on FOX won the 2021 Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Live Special.
