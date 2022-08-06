Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is on pace to etch his name among the home run hitting greats this season. With a little less than two months left in the MLB regular season left, Judge has already hit 43 home runs this season, and he doesn’t seem intent on slowing down anytime soon. As Judge continues to hit bombs on a nightly basis, many have begun to wonder just how many homers Judge will finish with this season.

