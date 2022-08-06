Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
CBS Sports
Roger Maris' son doesn't want Aaron Judge to break father's AL home run record
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is having a historic season so far. So historic that he has a chance to break Roger Maris' single-season franchise home run record this season -- which also happens to be the American League single-season home run mark. However, Roger Maris' son, Kevin Maris,...
‘That’s what’s in the history books’: Aaron Judge sets record straight on Barry Bonds, home run record chase
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is on pace to etch his name among the home run hitting greats this season. With a little less than two months left in the MLB regular season left, Judge has already hit 43 home runs this season, and he doesn’t seem intent on slowing down anytime soon. As Judge continues to hit bombs on a nightly basis, many have begun to wonder just how many homers Judge will finish with this season.
MLB games today: MLB schedule, TV info, scores and key dates
Our MLB Games Today schedule is back for the 2022 MLB season. Major League Baseball ended its lockout in March,
NFL・
Watch: Scary Hit-By-Pitch During Little League World Series
An Oklahoma little leaguer got hit in the helmet by a pitch during the Southwest Regional Championship on Tuesday. The Texas East pitcher accidentally threw a wild pitch and he's lucky that it didn't hit the batter directly in the face. The batter was able to jog to first base...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Browns' Greg Newsome II had older sister move in: 'I'm trying to be more of a pro'
BEREA — When Greg Newsome II was growing up, his older sister by 18 months mapped out their living arrangements for adulthood. Zakiya Newsome had it all figured out, despite her brother protesting. ...
Silver Lake Buying Endeavor’s Minor League Baseball Teams
Click here to read the full article. Silver Lake is buying Endeavor’s recently assembled clutch of minor league baseball teams, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday. The private equity giant will pay $280 million for Endeavor’s 10 minor league ballclubs, which are being sold less than a year after Endeavor began assembling its baseball portfolio. Publicly traded Endeavor bought six clubs for an undisclosed price in December, then added three more clubs this spring for $47 million before spending another $17 million on a tenth team. The baseball properties, named Diamond Baseball Holdings, were an expansion of Endeavor’s burgeoning sports portfolio,...
MLB・
FOX Sports
Field of Dreams Game 2022: Everything you need to know
Major League Baseball is heading back to Iowa for the second consecutive summer. After last year's smashing success, the Field of Dreams Game returns to Dyersville, Iowa, where the classic movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed. The Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds will face off in this year's version...
Klay Thompson Says He 'Feels Like a Kid Again' Watching Brother Trayce Play at Dodger Stadium
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson and his brother, Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Trayce Thompson, are part of an elite club, as siblings who both broke through into professional sports. And now, the two get to enjoy seeing each others' successes on the field at Dodger Stadium or on the Chase Center court.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
FOX Sports Energized for Its Return To Iowa and MLB at Field of Dreams
LOS ANGELES – The month of August means the corn is at optimum height and the FOX MLB team is set for a return to Dyersville, Iowa for year two of the magical MLB AT FIELD OF DREAMS GAME PRESENTED BY GEICO, with the Chicago Cubs taking on the Cincinnati Reds in a regular-season matchup on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7:00 PM ET on FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app. Last year’s inaugural presentation on FOX won the 2021 Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Live Special.
Comments / 0