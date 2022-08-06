Not Just Bread and Beer: Microbes Can Ferment Carbon Dioxide To Make Fuel

Read on scitechdaily.com
Salt Might Be the Key to Extraterrestrial Life
New research suggests that salt might be critical to life on Earth and beyond. The composition of the atmosphere, particularly the abundance of greenhouse gases, has an impact on the Earth’s climate. Purdue University researchers led by Stephanie Olson, assistant professor of earth, atmospheric, and planetary sciences, have discovered that the presence of salt in seawater can also have a significant impact on the habitability of Earth and other planets.
Extinct Pathogens Ushered The Fall of Ancient Civilizations, Scientists Say
Thousands of years ago, across the Eastern Mediterranean, multiple Bronze Age civilizations took a distinct turn for the worse at around the same time. The Old Kingdom of Egypt and the Akkadian Empire both collapsed, and there was a widespread societal crisis across the Ancient Near East and the Aegean, manifesting as declining populations, destruction, reduced trade, and significant cultural changes.
Why Do Plants Grow Towards Light?
An international team is now one step closer to explaining a central observation. Charles Darwin has had a greater influence on science than most. Though his research on the Galápagos Islands and his theories on evolution are widely known, fewer people are aware of his contributions to plant science. A multinational research team has now achieved a significant advancement in the explanation of a key observation that dates back to Darwin.
Scientists Discover That Cellulose-Producing Bacteria Can Survive on Mars
A team of researchers from Göttingen University investigates kombucha cultivation in extraterrestrial environments. The possibility of kombucha cultures surviving under Martian-like environments has been studied by an international research team that includes the University of Göttingen. Kombucha, also known as tea fungus or mushroom tea, is a popular beverage that is made by fermenting sugared tea using kombucha cultures, a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast.
Unconventional Superconductor: Unusual Superconductivity in Twisted Trilayer Graphene
So-called “magic-angle twisted graphene” provides the ability to turn superconductivity off and on with a literal flip of a switch. This has allowed engineers at Caltech to observe an unusual phenomenon that may shed new light on superconductivity in general. The research was recently published in the journal...
Planetary Defense: Study Finds That NASA’s DART Spacecraft Could Obliterate Asteroids
University of Bern researchers simulate planetary defense. The world’s first comprehensive planetary defense test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth is being conducted by NASA as part of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) project. Researchers from the University of Bern and the National Centre of Competence in Research (NCCR) PlanetS have now shown that the impact of the DART spacecraft on its target might render the asteroid almost unrecognizable rather than leaving behind a relatively tiny crater.
Critical Research Under Way on Space Station Benefiting Humans on and off Earth
A busy week of critical research benefitting humans living on and off the Earth kicked off for the seven Expedition 67 residents of the International Space Station (ISS). The orbital residents also continued supporting the ISS’s vast array of flight, research, and life support systems. Astronauts Bob Hines of...
Experts Warn Against Using Air Conditioners Because They Are Horrible For the Environment
Experts say we need to find another solution amid heat waves as air conditioners take a huge toll on the environment. Air conditioners worldwide are expected to triple by 2050, and experts warn that we need to rethink this. Source: MinuteEarth/Youtube. As the planet continues to warm up, people everywhere...
Overcoming the “Impossible” With DNA to Building Superconductor That Could Transform Technology
Could let computers work at warp speed, save energy, and even make trains fly. Scientists have used DNA to overcome a nearly insurmountable obstacle to engineering materials that will revolutionize electronics. Published in the journal Science on July 28, the work was performed by researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and their collaborators.
Reversing Paralysis: “Dancing Molecules” Can Fix Spinal Cord Injuries
Following a novel treatment developed with the help of the Advanced Photon Source, paralyzed mice can now “walk” once again. A new injectable treatment for spinal cord injury makes use of specially created molecules that prompt spinal cells to respond by healing. The scientists used X-ray characterization at the Advanced Photon Source (APS). This allowed the scientists to ascertain the structure of these molecules as they combined to create small fibers in a liquid solution.
Offspring of Centenarians Have Genetic Advantages
Centenarians’ offspring have genetic expression patterns similar to centenarians and are less frail. Children of centenarians have a unique genetic profile that may account for why they are less frail than children of non-centenarians of the same age. This is the main conclusion of research conducted by the Health Research Institute (INCLIVA), the University of Valencia (UV), and the Spanish CIBER Consortium on Frailty and Healthy Ageing (CIBERFES), which was published in The Journals of Gerontology.
Powerful Radio Pulses Originating Deep in the Cosmos Probe Hidden Matter Around Galaxies
Powerful cosmic radio pulses originating deep in the universe can be used to study hidden pools of gas cocooning nearby galaxies, according to a new study that was published last month in the journal Nature Astronomy. So-called fast radio bursts, or FRBs, are pulses of radio waves that typically originate...
How to Increase Your Dopamine Levels Naturally
Dopamine is the neurotransmitter that controls your feelings of motivation and reward. Too much or too little dopamine causes immediate imbalances in your health and mood. Long-term, a dopamine imbalance can raise your risk for diseases. As you age, your brain’s ability to uptake dopamine can diminish, causing an age-related dopamine deficiency. You can promote balanced dopamine levels naturally by sticking to the right lifestyle choices and habits.
World’s Fastest 2-Qubit Gate: Breakthrough for the Realization of Ultrafast Quantum Computers
A research team succeeded in executing the world’s fastest two-qubit gate (a fundamental arithmetic element essential for quantum computing) using a completely new method of manipulating, with an ultrafast laser, micrometer-spaced atoms cooled to absolute zero temperature. For the past two decades, all quantum computer hardware has been pursuing...
