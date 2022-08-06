Not Just Bread and Beer: Microbes Can Ferment Carbon Dioxide To Make Fuel

Centenarians’ offspring have genetic expression patterns similar to centenarians and are less frail. Children of centenarians have a unique genetic profile that may account for why they are less frail than children of non-centenarians of the same age. This is the main conclusion of research conducted by the Health Research Institute (INCLIVA), the University of Valencia (UV), and the Spanish CIBER Consortium on Frailty and Healthy Ageing (CIBERFES), which was published in The Journals of Gerontology.

SCIENCE ・ 20 HOURS AGO