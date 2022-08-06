Louisville mayoral candidates address city concerns with Metro Board of Health

Read on www.wave3.com
wdrb.com
Bullitt County students head back to class Aug. 10 amid staffing challenges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students in Bullitt County Public Schools head back to classes Wednesday. Superintendent Jesse Bacon said the school year is expected to look more normal post-COVID, but staffing has been a challenge. District officials expect about 9,000 students to ride the bus. The district said if there...
Wave 3
Donations for Eastern Kentucky accepted at all Jefferson County DMVs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As recovery efforts continue for flood victims in Eastern Kentucky, Jefferson County Clerk Offices are stepping in to help. Starting Monday, Aug. 8 through Aug. 10, people can drop off donated items to any of the eight Motor Vehicle Branch locations across the country. “No matter...
wdrb.com
Bullitt County Public Schools needs more bus drivers as 2022-23 school year looms
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Like other school districts around Kentucky and the U.S., Bullitt County Public Schools could use more drivers behind the wheels of its buses when the 2022-23 school year begins. "We really would love to have 10 or 20 drivers," BCPS Transportation Director David Phelps said Tuesday,...
wdrb.com
Louisville-based BluMine Health opens new clinic in Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new health clinic is open in Bardstown, Kentucky. Louisville-based BluMine Health is now offering services at its 12th clinic in the tri-state area. The Bardstown Care Clinic is located on Portland Avenue near the Bardstown Primary School. The 3,400-square-foot facility has four exam rooms, a...
Wave 3
Watson Lane Elementary prepared for re-opening as new JCPS school remains under construction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Teachers spent the past week at Watson Lane Elementary preparing their classrooms, putting finishing touches on a warm welcome that wasn’t expected. Watson Lane Elementary was previously closed at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, and students who attended the elementary school were expected to attend the new Wilkerson Elementary School this year.
Wave 3
New Bullitt County elementary school not ready for first day of school
MT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The new Old Mill Elementary building will not be ready for the start of the school year. It is still undergoing construction at this time. The school was originally supposed to be open at the start of the year and Bullitt East High School was going to absorb the original building.
Tenants in southwest Louisville apartment complex forced to go days with no running water
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents at Newberry Parc, an apartment complex in southwest Louisville, said they are nearing three days with no running water in one of their buildings. Louisville Metro Code Enforcement told WHAS11 News the residents must leave in 24-hours, but they can't force the landlord cover the costs.
wdrb.com
JCPS principal has 'no concerns' about starting school year in Watson Lane Elementary building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an unexpected turn of events this summer, teachers and staff at one Louisville public school are preparing to start the new year in an older building, instead of a new one. The opening of the new multimillion-dollar Wilkerson Elementary School was delayed after the building...
wdrb.com
John Hardin High School in Elizabethtown awarded $48K grant to advance agriculture program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the eve of its first day back in the classroom, John Hardin High School was given thousands of dollars for its program aimed at teaching students about agriculture. The school's Agriculture Education department was awarded a $48,071 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and...
wdrb.com
Bullitt County delays opening of brand new elementary school
Wave 3
JCPS opens new elementary school in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools opened the newest elementary school in the district on Monday. Students will fill the classrooms by Wednesday. The near completion of the school marks the first school to open out of the four different schools currently under construction in the district. However,...
wdrb.com
Oldham County Schools changes start time for middle, high school students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools changed its start times for middle and high school students amid a bus driver shortage. When school returns Wednesday, middle and high schools will begin at 9 a.m. and dismiss at 4 p.m. Doors will open for middle and high school car riders...
Real News Network
‘Progressive’ Louisville coffee chain fires only Black manager in ongoing union battle
Heine Brothers’ Coffee—a local chain in the Louisville, Kentucky, area with a reputation for being a progressive, socially conscious business—continues to fight its workers’ efforts to establish a union. Despite facing what they allege to be blatant union busting by the company, Heine Brothers’ workers have persisted with their organizing and have now filed for an election to have their union formally recognized and represented by the National Conference for Firemen and Oilers 32BJ, Service Employees International Union (NCFO 32 BJ SEIU); they are also pursuing action against the company for labor violations. The union filed charges on July 21 with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) addressing four alleged violations of the Unfair Labor Practices Act. These violations include the closure of the Douglass Loop location in retaliation for union activity, the interrogation and surveillance of employees regarding union activity, retaliation against an individual employee for union activity, and forcing employees to attend “captive audience” meetings.
Wave 3
Louisville security teams hold free crisis management training
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville security business held a free training event at a local community center on Monday. This course was developed by experienced military and government agents to help people learn to develop a mindset to use if confronted with a dangerous situation. “I fully understand, if...
Wave 3
Federal grant helps John Hardin High School Agriculture Department grow
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A grant from the United States Department of Agriculture is helping John Hardin High School’s agriculture curriculum grow. The grant will add a few more hydroponic systems to their already successful setup and expand the curriculum over the course of two years. Students currently experiment...
Wave 3
Some JCPS parents face back-to-school jitters ahead of first day
President Biden visits Eastern Kentucky to survey storm damage. Students will fill the classrooms by Wednesday. Ask WAVE: Why are bumpers sometimes left at the scene of a crash?. Updated: 6 hours ago. Ask WAVE: Why are bumpers sometimes left at the scene of a crash?. ‘They came out with...
WHAS 11
Pandemic-era free school lunch waiver ends
Legislators decided not to renew the program. Some Jefferson County Public Schools automatically qualify students for free or reduced lunches.
Oldham County Schools says masking 'optional' as first day approaches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oldham County Schools has released more information about masking ahead of the first day of classes. The district has announced masking would be optional in school buildings and buses. District officials said they made the decision with the county’s health department. If a student tests...
wdrb.com
Louisville private school returns to class Monday in new building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local private school welcomed students to a new home Monday. It was the first day of school for students at Coleman Preparatory Academy. Last year, the school was inside a church on East Broadway. But it recently moved to the third floor of Lyles Mall on West Broadway.
k105.com
ECTC hires Meade Co. man as workforce liaison. Will work with Grayson Co. employers.
Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC) Workforce Solutions has announced the appointment of Mike Barbieri as a Workforce Solutions liaison. Barbieri comes to ECTC from Doe Valley Golf Club in Brandenburg where he served as general manager. ECTC Workforce Solutions liaisons work hand in hand with regional employers to tailor...
