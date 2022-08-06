ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville mayoral candidates address city concerns with Metro Board of Health

Wave 3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wave3.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Louisville-based BluMine Health opens new clinic in Bardstown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new health clinic is open in Bardstown, Kentucky. Louisville-based BluMine Health is now offering services at its 12th clinic in the tri-state area. The Bardstown Care Clinic is located on Portland Avenue near the Bardstown Primary School. The 3,400-square-foot facility has four exam rooms, a...
BARDSTOWN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Elections
Local
Kentucky Health
Louisville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Elections
Louisville, KY
Health
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Wave 3

Watson Lane Elementary prepared for re-opening as new JCPS school remains under construction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Teachers spent the past week at Watson Lane Elementary preparing their classrooms, putting finishing touches on a warm welcome that wasn’t expected. Watson Lane Elementary was previously closed at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, and students who attended the elementary school were expected to attend the new Wilkerson Elementary School this year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#University Of Louisville#Election Local#Metro Board Of Health#Wave Country
wdrb.com

Bullitt County delays opening of brand new elementary school

Bullitt County Public Schools needs more bus drivers as 2022-23 school year looms. “We really would love to have 10 or 20 drivers,” BCPS Transportation Director David Phelps said Tuesday, the day before classes start for the 2022-23 school year. “… I would love to have six or eight tomorrow ready to go.”
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

JCPS opens new elementary school in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools opened the newest elementary school in the district on Monday. Students will fill the classrooms by Wednesday. The near completion of the school marks the first school to open out of the four different schools currently under construction in the district. However,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Real News Network

‘Progressive’ Louisville coffee chain fires only Black manager in ongoing union battle

Heine Brothers’ Coffee—a local chain in the Louisville, Kentucky, area with a reputation for being a progressive, socially conscious business—continues to fight its workers’ efforts to establish a union. Despite facing what they allege to be blatant union busting by the company, Heine Brothers’ workers have persisted with their organizing and have now filed for an election to have their union formally recognized and represented by the National Conference for Firemen and Oilers 32BJ, Service Employees International Union (NCFO 32 BJ SEIU); they are also pursuing action against the company for labor violations. The union filed charges on July 21 with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) addressing four alleged violations of the Unfair Labor Practices Act. These violations include the closure of the Douglass Loop location in retaliation for union activity, the interrogation and surveillance of employees regarding union activity, retaliation against an individual employee for union activity, and forcing employees to attend “captive audience” meetings.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville security teams hold free crisis management training

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville security business held a free training event at a local community center on Monday. This course was developed by experienced military and government agents to help people learn to develop a mindset to use if confronted with a dangerous situation. “I fully understand, if...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Federal grant helps John Hardin High School Agriculture Department grow

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A grant from the United States Department of Agriculture is helping John Hardin High School’s agriculture curriculum grow. The grant will add a few more hydroponic systems to their already successful setup and expand the curriculum over the course of two years. Students currently experiment...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Some JCPS parents face back-to-school jitters ahead of first day

President Biden visits Eastern Kentucky to survey storm damage. Students will fill the classrooms by Wednesday. Ask WAVE: Why are bumpers sometimes left at the scene of a crash?. Updated: 6 hours ago. Ask WAVE: Why are bumpers sometimes left at the scene of a crash?. ‘They came out with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville private school returns to class Monday in new building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local private school welcomed students to a new home Monday. It was the first day of school for students at Coleman Preparatory Academy. Last year, the school was inside a church on East Broadway. But it recently moved to the third floor of Lyles Mall on West Broadway.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy