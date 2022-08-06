Read on www.wave3.com
Health experts encourage parents to keep kids home if they’re sick
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The back-to-school season can be exciting, but health experts encourage parents to pay attention to their child’s health once they return to the classroom. ”If you feel sick, don’t go to school,” UofL Health Chief Medical Officer Jason Smith said. “Don’t try and tough through...
Louisville church offers students free haircuts ahead of first day of school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A church in the Newburg neighborhood provided students with a free, fresh haircut to look their best ahead of their first day back to school. The Newburg Church of Christ, located on 4700 East Indian Trail, hosted their free haircutting event on Tuesday. It was the...
Louisville-based BluMine Health opens new clinic in Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new health clinic is open in Bardstown, Kentucky. Louisville-based BluMine Health is now offering services at its 12th clinic in the tri-state area. The Bardstown Care Clinic is located on Portland Avenue near the Bardstown Primary School. The 3,400-square-foot facility has four exam rooms, a...
JCPS principal has 'no concerns' about starting school year in Watson Lane Elementary building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an unexpected turn of events this summer, teachers and staff at one Louisville public school are preparing to start the new year in an older building, instead of a new one. The opening of the new multimillion-dollar Wilkerson Elementary School was delayed after the building...
Some JCPS parents face back-to-school jitters ahead of first day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The countdown to the start of school for Jefferson County Public Schools is on, with just one more day of summer vacation left. Wednesday will be a big step for first-time mother Ava Slayter. “He’s very excited, he wants to make friends,” Slayter said. “I think...
'Too much going on': Crowds overflow, tempers flare at back-to-school giveaway on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A back-to-school giveaway hosted by a local business in the Highlands of Louisville brought in hundreds of families over the course of Tuesday afternoon -- perhaps more than they expected for the first-time event. Huge crowds packed the inside of Oneness Boutique and the outside sidewalk...
5 things JCPS families need to know as 2022-23 school year begins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Classes begin Wednesday at Jefferson County Public Schools, and much has changed at Kentucky's largest school district since schools closed for summer break. Here are five things JCPS families should know for the start of the 2022-23 school year:. Masks are back. With Jefferson County in...
Man serving at addiction center that helped get his family back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Every day is a good day to help someone on their road to recovery. “It changes clients’ lives,” said Chris Maguire. Ladies of Promise is an addiction treatment center in Louisville’s West End. It provides addiction education, counseling and transitional living. Chris...
John Hardin High School in Elizabethtown awarded $48K grant to advance agriculture program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the eve of its first day back in the classroom, John Hardin High School was given thousands of dollars for its program aimed at teaching students about agriculture. The school's Agriculture Education department was awarded a $48,071 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and...
Louisville private school returns to class Monday in new building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local private school welcomed students to a new home Monday. It was the first day of school for students at Coleman Preparatory Academy. Last year, the school was inside a church on East Broadway. But it recently moved to the third floor of Lyles Mall on West Broadway.
St. Joseph's Picnic For the Kids returns in-person after 2-year hiatus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The St. Joseph 173rd Picnic For the Kids celebration is going to be extra special this year as the event goes back to being an in-person event for the first time since 2019. Organizers are excited to reconnect with people in person after having to shut...
JCPS opens new elementary school in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools opened the newest elementary school in the district on Monday. Students will fill the classrooms by Wednesday. The near completion of the school marks the first school to open out of the four different schools currently under construction in the district. However,...
Pandemic-era free school lunch waiver ends
Legislators decided not to renew the program. Some Jefferson County Public Schools automatically qualify students for free or reduced lunches.
Kentucky Humane Society Gathering Resources For Pets
Organizations and volunteers across the country are stepping up to help people impacted by the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky. Here in Louisville, the Kentucky Humane Society is gathering resources for their pets. To learn more, head to kyhumane.org.
‘Progressive’ Louisville coffee chain fires only Black manager in ongoing union battle
Heine Brothers’ Coffee—a local chain in the Louisville, Kentucky, area with a reputation for being a progressive, socially conscious business—continues to fight its workers’ efforts to establish a union. Despite facing what they allege to be blatant union busting by the company, Heine Brothers’ workers have persisted with their organizing and have now filed for an election to have their union formally recognized and represented by the National Conference for Firemen and Oilers 32BJ, Service Employees International Union (NCFO 32 BJ SEIU); they are also pursuing action against the company for labor violations. The union filed charges on July 21 with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) addressing four alleged violations of the Unfair Labor Practices Act. These violations include the closure of the Douglass Loop location in retaliation for union activity, the interrogation and surveillance of employees regarding union activity, retaliation against an individual employee for union activity, and forcing employees to attend “captive audience” meetings.
Oldham County Schools changes start time for middle, high school students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools changed its start times for middle and high school students amid a bus driver shortage. When school returns Wednesday, middle and high schools will begin at 9 a.m. and dismiss at 4 p.m. Doors will open for middle and high school car riders...
Louisville security company teaches average citizens how to react in traumatic situations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police officers often undergo training for active shooting situations, and now, a local security company is providing similar training for average citizens. Jarl Security said there have been more than 300 mass shootings so far this year. The company defines mass shootings as incidents where three...
Watson Lane Elementary prepared for re-opening as new JCPS school remains under construction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Teachers spent the past week at Watson Lane Elementary preparing their classrooms, putting finishing touches on a warm welcome that wasn’t expected. Watson Lane Elementary was previously closed at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, and students who attended the elementary school were expected to attend the new Wilkerson Elementary School this year.
Bullitt County students head back to class Aug. 10 amid staffing challenges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students in Bullitt County Public Schools head back to classes Wednesday. Superintendent Jesse Bacon said the school year is expected to look more normal post-COVID, but staffing has been a challenge. District officials expect about 9,000 students to ride the bus. The district said if there...
Donations for Eastern Kentucky accepted at all Jefferson County DMVs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As recovery efforts continue for flood victims in Eastern Kentucky, Jefferson County Clerk Offices are stepping in to help. Starting Monday, Aug. 8 through Aug. 10, people can drop off donated items to any of the eight Motor Vehicle Branch locations across the country. “No matter...
