CONFIRMED: Broadhead goes on loan to Wigan
Everton confirmed today that forward Nathan Broadhead has moved on loan to Wigan Athletic in the Championship. Sunderland Athletic, where he had much success last season on loan, were rumoured to be interested in buying him outright this summer, but instead chose to take Ellis Simms on loan. Per The Athletic, the Wales Under-21 international has also signed a contract extension with the Toffees before going out on loan since this was the last year of the two-year extension he signed last summer.
BBC
Blackpool 0-0 Barrow: League Two Bluebirds knock out Championship side on penalties
League Two Barrow made it to the second round of the Carabao Cup after a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout win over Championship side Blackpool. The Cumbrian side thought they had won it when goalkeeper Paul Farman saved Shayne Lavery's spot-kick. However a retake was ordered, which Lavery converted, before Harrison...
Manchester United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion: Ten Hag reign begins with defeat
As a wise man once said, you can lead Fred to water, but you can’t make him an elite Premier League midfielder. Manchester United’s new era got off to a stuttering start on Sunday, as they ushered in the new Premier League season with a 2-1 defeat to the impressive Brighton & Hove Albion.
Player Ratings: Bolton Wanderers 3-0 Wycombe Wanderers
That. Was. Brilliant. After years of watching dross Bolton performances with long-ball tactics, inept defending and insipid attacking, it feels as though we have a team that is actually capable of doing it all. Wycombe have been a massive bogey-team in the last few years and until this game we...
Soccer-Germany coach Flick delighted with Werner's Leipzig return
BERLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Timo Werner's return to his former club RB Leipzig is good news both for the league and for the player, who will continue competing at the highest level, Germany coach Hansi Flick said.
UEFA・
Is Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Uefa Super Cup
Eintracht Frankfurt seem likely to have the greater support, if somewhat less of an illustrious history, when they take on Real Madrid in the Uefa Super Cup on Wednesday.The teams meet in Helsinki as the winners of last year’s two main European competitions: Real beat Liverpool in the Champions League final, while Eintracht saw off Rangers on penalties in the Europa League final.While the Bundesliga side have already sold out their ticket allocation from Uefa - Real requested fewer than 2,000 in the end - memories of their fans’ trip to Barcelona in particular last term look set to be...
UEFA・
There is momentum behind the Lionesses’ plans to change the game
It took just seconds for Leah Williamson to make the switch. From creating history by becoming the first England captain since Bobby Moore to win a major international tournament, her head immediately turned to the future while everyone else was losing theirs at Wembley. “The legacy of this team is winning and this is the start of the journey,” Williamson repeated. It crystalised in a moment just what the Lionesses were playing for and what they had achieved when Chloe Kelly’s goal in extra time crossed the line.A week has now passed since England’s victory over Germany, watched by...
Klopp Talk: We Have Enough Midfielders
News broke on Monday that Liverpool’s star midfielder, Thiago Alcantara, will several important games after going off injured against Fulham on Saturday afternoon. The Spaniard joins fellow midfielders Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on injury layoff right now. This is a big problem for Klopp, whose group of eight...
Roker Roundtable: Do Sunderland have another gem in the shape of Ellis Simms?
Simms looks like another smart addition by the recruitment team, to complement our already formidable attacking force. The fact both of the clubs he’s been loaned to were desperate to get him back gave us an idea of the type of player we were getting, but I doubt many of us expected him to make that kind of impact on his debut.
Jamie Carragher On Liverpool’s Midfield Needs: “Don’t Panic”
Most people would likely say Liverpool’s options in midfield could be improved. The only real disagreement, it seems, is over how that rather self-evident statement should be followed up on in the final weeks of the transfer window. For some, it seems as simple as going out and yet...
Cardiff City Fans Verdict: Ince Jr Inspires Victory
After a loss last week and conceding a poor goal within the first four minutes on Saturday, I’m sure a few fans were fearing the worst - including myself. However, the Royals battled fantastically to come back and gain three crucial points. Although we’re only two games in, it...
Inter Milan willing to make €15m Cesare Casadei deal with Chelsea — reports
Inter Milan have rejected two bids of less than £10m from Chelsea for young midfielder Cesare Casadei, but we’re expected to return with a greatly improved third, and they are apparently willing to consider it, if it is at least £15m (£12m). That’s according to reports...
We Ain’t Got No Podcast — Episode 59: Full Points at Goodison Park!
We finally have meaningful football to talk about again!. We discuss Chelsea’s opening performance at Goodison Park. Chelsea’s new signings clearly sparkled among the squad, while the match itself was a bit of a marathon. Join us as we share our thoughts on what stood out for better/worse on opening day.
Paul Ince On A ‘Deserved’ Win Over Cardiff City
The Royals picked up their first three points of the season with a victory against Cardiff City at the SCL Stadium on Saturday. Callum O’Dowda gave the visitors the lead in the fourth minute but the Royals equalised in the 27th minute with a penalty through Shane Long, who started his first game of the season. Tom Ince scored a stunning goal to get our first win of the campaign!
The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: The Truelove / Clarissa Oakes (Book 15), Chapters 1-3 (pg. 4779-4868)
NB. For some reason, this book has different titles based on printing/edition. It’s called “The Truelove” in the US but “Clarissa Oakes” in the UK. Australia may be in the rear view, and Maturin may have made a full recovery from the platypus encounter, but Aubrey’s still not entirely happy. Maturin puts this down to a sort of midlife crisis / malaise, and gives him some happy pills. Not exactly a psychologist, this Stephen.
Gini Wijnaldum on Roma Goals and Mohamed Salah’s Role in Transfer
Gini Wijnaldum’s move from Liverpool to Paris Saint-Germain didn’t go to plan for the midfielder, who went from one of manager Jürgen Klopp’s most valued players to unregistered outcast over a year in France. Now, though, the 31-year-old Dutch international has joined Roma, moving to the...
Peterborough United confirm Chelsea interest in Ronnie Edwards
The latest highly promising prospect on the Chelsea radar is 19-year-old center back Ronnie Edwards, who already has a full year of senior professional football under his belt, last season with Peterborough United in the Championship (which ended in relegation, but that’s a minor detail). The U19 Euros winner...
Ben Chilwell and Reece James were not fully fit for Everton game
Chelsea’s win over Everton on Saturday at Goodison Park to begin the season was certainly welcome, but it was hardly a stellar performance — it was just “okay” as per the head coach — and it showcased a lot of familiar issues from last season, especially with the largely ineffective attack.
Liverpool Manager Klopp “Not Panicking” Over Midfield Injuries
With Thiago Alcantara suffering a hamstring injury in the opening game of the Premier League season against Fulham on Saturday afternoon, Liverpool look to be kicking off the 2022-23 campaign with something of a minor crisis in midfield. The Spanish international will be sidelined for an indefinite time and joins...
Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool Track Record Says Don’t Expect a Midfield Signing
Thiago Alcantara is set to miss around six weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered against Fulham in the opener of the Premier League season. While many fans on social media work themselves up into a frenzy over the need to strengthen midfield options, manager Jürgen Klopp has already said the club won’t make a panic signing because of it.
