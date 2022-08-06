ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Man pulled from water at Breeds Pond in Lynn

LYNN -- A man was pulled from the water at Breeds Pond in Lynn Saturday afternoon.

Police confirmed he was rushed to Salem Hospital.

His current condition is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

