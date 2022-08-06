Man pulled from water at Breeds Pond in Lynn

GREENLAND, NH – A school bus driver has been arrested, accused of stalking and terrorizing an 8-year-old boy and his family on his bus route. Federal prosecutors accuse 39-year-old Michael Chick of giving the boy gifts, letters and cell phones. The family reported multiple incidents, eventually leading to an investigation. Chick has only been charged with interstate stalking. He is in custody pending a hearing to decide if he's too dangerous to be released on bail. When Chick began giving gifts to the 8-year-old on his school bus and asking to attend his Little League games in April, the boy's...
