Starting his music career writing songs in 2007, it didn’t take long for the talent of Luke Bryan to go mainstream. No stranger to success, the singer is listed as one of the most successful country artists in the 2010s and 2020s. Not to mention he is one of the most awarded country artists as well. Between the award shows and studio time, Bryan loves to entertain the crowd when he is on tour. But during his recent show in Youngstown, Ohio, the songwriter stopped in the middle of a song as two individuals broke out into a fight.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 21 DAYS AGO