ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Luke Bryan Puts Concert on Pause to Break Up Fight

Starting his music career writing songs in 2007, it didn’t take long for the talent of Luke Bryan to go mainstream. No stranger to success, the singer is listed as one of the most successful country artists in the 2010s and 2020s. Not to mention he is one of the most awarded country artists as well. Between the award shows and studio time, Bryan loves to entertain the crowd when he is on tour. But during his recent show in Youngstown, Ohio, the songwriter stopped in the middle of a song as two individuals broke out into a fight.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Popculture

Luke Bryan Clears up Broken Finger Reports After Wife's Post

Luke Bryan wants everybody to know that he did not break his finger on a roller coaster. Following an Instagram post by his wife, Caroline, that claimed she had a twisted ankle and Bryan had a broken finger, the American Idol judge had to speak out. "I did not break...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Sandusky, OH
Entertainment
City
Sandusky, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Tate Township, OH
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Star Reveals She’s Homeless, Asks For Help

An “American Idol” alum is seeking help. As it turns out, former contestant Mishavonna Henson is asking for help amid a “life and death” crisis. On a newly-created GoFundMe page, season eight alum Henson is pleading for assistance as she’s currently homeless. In addition, the vocalist also revealed she’s been living out of her car. She’s also admitted that she’s been in and out of the emergency room several times this year.
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Peyton Manning
HollywoodLife

‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Reveals Daughter, 17, Is Why She Didn’t Move Back To Coyote Pass

Janelle Brown opened up on why she and her daughter Savannah didn’t move into their RV at the family’s land plot this summer, in an Instagram Live on Saturday, July 9. While the video was mostly a gardening update, the Sister Wives star also explained that Savannah had asked for them not to go for the whole summer, especially as she gets ready for her final year of high school.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Cma Awards#Adventure#Las Vegas#Cedar Point#Detroit Lakes#Farm Tour
Daily Mail

Country singer Amy Grant, 61, is rushed to the hospital after falling off her bicycle and suffering cuts and abrasions but is in 'stable condition'

Country singer Amy Grant was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital hospital in Nashville,. on Wednesday after she fell off her bicycle. The 61-year-old crooner spent the night in the hospital and is now in 'stable condition,' according to the musician's rep who spoke with People. The wife of 65-year-old singer Vince...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Predict a Season 11 Pregnancy Reveal for This Character

We saw handfuls of exciting, adrenaline-pumping fire calls during Chicago Fire‘s 10th season. However, many of the main storylines, especially toward the season’s end, surrounded the crew’s romantic endeavors. For weeks, we followed the steamy development between Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins and 51’s Violet Mikami. Viewers also watched what seems to be a painfully slow crumble between Sylvie Brett and the now-departed character Matt Casey. Topping it all off, the Chicago Fire season 10 finale served up one of the most memorable wedding events we’ve witnessed in 10 years of One Chicago. Now, we must await the NBC drama’s return on September 21st. In the meantime, fans are predicting one of Firehouse 51’s current couples will welcome a new baby.
CHICAGO, IL
Taste of Country

Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]

Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
DENVER, CO
Fatherly

Bindi Irwin’s Baby Daughter Gets The Best Nickname For Steve Irwin In Adorable Video

Bindi Irwin's 1-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, sadly won’t be able to meet her grandpa, the iconic Steve Irwin, aka the Crocodile Hunter, who passed away from an incident with a stingray. He died in 2006, 15 years before his daughter, Bindi, would go on to have a little one of her own. But even though he's not there physically with Bindi or Grace, Steve's very much in his granddaughter's life, and the young toddler even has an adorable nickname for him.
CELEBRITIES
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy