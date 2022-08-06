ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend Post

KSNT News

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – U.S. Marshals have announced that they have arrested a man wanted for multiple crimes out of Shawnee County. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, on Aug. 9 members of the U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, Kansas Highway Patrol, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Police Department, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office […]
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas City police rescue murder suspect from river

KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed in the August 5, fatal stabbing of a Kansas City man's former girlfriend, Latoya Brown, outside a Raytown nursing home, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andre M. Williams, 49, faces requested charges of murder 1st degree and armed criminal...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KAKE TV

Inmate killed at Lansing prison

A registered sex offender died at Lansing Correctional Facility and his death is being investigated as a homicide. Fred Patterson III died Sunday. The apparent cause of death is homicide, pending the results of an autopsy. Patterson, 56, violated his parole and was placed in Lansing in May. His offenses...
LANSING, KS
KCTV 5

1 dead, 1 injured following shooting at park in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting at a park in Kansas City, Kansas, left one young adult dead and another injured. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday at City Park near N. 32nd Street and Ford Avenue. One person...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSN News

Man caught in Kansas with 35 pounds of meth sentenced in connection to an international drug ring

KANSAS (KSNW) – A Mexican national man has been sentenced in connection to an international drug ring that distributed “large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana from Mexico in the Kansas City area.” According to a news release sent out by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 48-year-old Aron Rodriguez-Posada pleaded guilty to one […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

KCPD identify victim in deadly apartment complex shooting

Kansas City, Missouri, police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting at an apartment complex that occurred Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. at the Willow Creek apartments near 99th Street and Walnut. Police responded to multiple calls about sounds of gunfire, they found a man shot inside...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown The post Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Kansas woman stole mail, went shopping

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating mail theft and have two suspects in custody. On Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received notification of a mail theft that occurred on Tuesday at a residence on SW 69th Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the...
AUBURN, KS
St. Joseph Post

FBI Fugitive task force makes arrest in Kansas gas station killing

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park on Sunday have a suspect identified as 24-year-old Zarrell Finley of Kansas City in custody. Just before 4:30p.m. July 31, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College...
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas Man Hurt In Jet Ski Accident At Smithville Lake

A Kansas man was left with moderate injuries after a pair of personal watercrafts collided Sunday afternoon at Smithville Lake. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol 26-year-old Kanas City resident Andrew W. Reeves was operating a 2018 Seadoo and 50-year-old Edgerton, Kansas resident Aaron J. Cooper was operating a 1996 Polaris at 5:25 P.M. on Smithville Lake about one and a half miles northeast of the W Highway bridge at 5:25 P.M. when the Seadoo struck the Polaris causing extensive damage to both vehicles and sinking Connor’s Polaris.
SMITHVILLE, MO
Great Bend, KS
