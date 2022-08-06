Read on greatbendpost.com
Related
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – U.S. Marshals have announced that they have arrested a man wanted for multiple crimes out of Shawnee County. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, on Aug. 9 members of the U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, Kansas Highway Patrol, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Police Department, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office […]
Authorities identify man shot, killed by KCPD near 55th Street, Prospect Avenue
A man who was shot and killed by Kansas City, Missouri, police after allegedly attempting to run over an officer has been identified.
KVOE
Independence woman and Olathe man jailed on alleged drug and gun charges in Osage County Monday
Two people were arrested for alleged drug and firearms violations in Osage County Monday. According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, deputies conducted a traffic stop just before 10:10 am Monday on Interstate 35 at milepost 157. During the stop, deputies allegedly located illegal narcotics and an illegal firearm in the vehicle.
Kansas City police rescue murder suspect from river
KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed in the August 5, fatal stabbing of a Kansas City man's former girlfriend, Latoya Brown, outside a Raytown nursing home, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andre M. Williams, 49, faces requested charges of murder 1st degree and armed criminal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAKE TV
Inmate killed at Lansing prison
A registered sex offender died at Lansing Correctional Facility and his death is being investigated as a homicide. Fred Patterson III died Sunday. The apparent cause of death is homicide, pending the results of an autopsy. Patterson, 56, violated his parole and was placed in Lansing in May. His offenses...
KC man accused of killing neighbor after years of fighting
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting on Sunday of Warner Alexander Trotter inside a residence in the 3500 block of Garfield Avenue in Kansas City, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Samuel Avery, 42, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed...
KCTV 5
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting at park in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting at a park in Kansas City, Kansas, left one young adult dead and another injured. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday at City Park near N. 32nd Street and Ford Avenue. One person...
Police ID victim in double shooting at City Park in KCK
The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. near N. 32nd Street and Ford Avenue at City Park.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-70
A pedestrian was killed Sunday night on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County.
Man caught in Kansas with 35 pounds of meth sentenced in connection to an international drug ring
KANSAS (KSNW) – A Mexican national man has been sentenced in connection to an international drug ring that distributed “large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana from Mexico in the Kansas City area.” According to a news release sent out by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 48-year-old Aron Rodriguez-Posada pleaded guilty to one […]
1 injured in Independence house fire
One adult has moderate injuries after a house fire early Tuesday morning in the 3300 block of Willis Avenue in Independence, Missouri.
KMBC.com
KCPD identify victim in deadly apartment complex shooting
Kansas City, Missouri, police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting at an apartment complex that occurred Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. at the Willow Creek apartments near 99th Street and Walnut. Police responded to multiple calls about sounds of gunfire, they found a man shot inside...
Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown The post Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Suspect in fatal shooting of 2 KC-area teens turns himself in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two teenagers were killed in a shooting in a Kansas City suburb Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported shortly after noon Sunday in Raytown, Missouri. Raytown Police Corporal Jeffery Peterman told the Kansas City Star that officers found two teenagers with gunshot wounds when they...
Sheriff: Kansas woman stole mail, went shopping
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating mail theft and have two suspects in custody. On Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received notification of a mail theft that occurred on Tuesday at a residence on SW 69th Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the...
KCPD officers shoot, kill person at 55th Street, Prospect Avenue
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers were involved in a fatal shooting at 55th Street and Prospect Avenue Sunday night.
FBI Fugitive task force makes arrest in Kansas gas station killing
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park on Sunday have a suspect identified as 24-year-old Zarrell Finley of Kansas City in custody. Just before 4:30p.m. July 31, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College...
Teen dies days after being shot on his birthday in Kansas City
Teen dies from injuries after being shot last week.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Man Hurt In Jet Ski Accident At Smithville Lake
A Kansas man was left with moderate injuries after a pair of personal watercrafts collided Sunday afternoon at Smithville Lake. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol 26-year-old Kanas City resident Andrew W. Reeves was operating a 2018 Seadoo and 50-year-old Edgerton, Kansas resident Aaron J. Cooper was operating a 1996 Polaris at 5:25 P.M. on Smithville Lake about one and a half miles northeast of the W Highway bridge at 5:25 P.M. when the Seadoo struck the Polaris causing extensive damage to both vehicles and sinking Connor’s Polaris.
2 juveniles killed in Raytown shooting
Two juveniles were killed in a shooting around noon Sunday in Raytown. Police responded to the 8700 block of James A. Reed Road on a shots fired call.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0