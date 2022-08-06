PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is adding Phoenix, AZ, as the airline’s latest destination, with twice-weekly service to both Charleston, SC, and Provo, UT, with fares from just $29* one way. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005571/en/ Nice, Nicer, Nicest (Graphic: Business Wire)

PROVO, UT ・ 22 MINUTES AGO