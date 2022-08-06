ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

FSU announces hiring of Brad Vanderglas as assistant baseball coach

Florida State officially announced the addition of Brad Vanderglas to Link Jarrett's baseball staff at Florida State on Tuesday. Vanderglas is another member of Jarrett's staff from Notre Dame that is joining him in Tallahassee, alongside recruiting coordinator Rich Wallace and pitching coach Chuck Ristano. The full release from FSU...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Popular Panhandle band returning after more than 50 years

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panhandle band is heading back to where they first performed after more than 50 years. The Villagers got their start performing in Blountstown in the early 1960s. Lead singer Cliff Ellis is no stranger to big stages. He has spent the last 50 years coaching college basketball at Auburn, […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
utv44.com

Univ. of South Alabama Police Chief resigns

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Zeke Aull resigned as University of South Alabama Police Chief Monday. The university put him on administrative leave in June “pending the resolution of a personnel matter.”. An email that was sent out through the university’s mass email system provided no additional details about...
MOBILE, AL
ecbpublishing.com

BIG TRUCKIN’ TROUBLE

Speculation and awe grew throughout the community on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, as an enormous tanker made its way painstakingly around the courthouse circle. Members of the small community gathered throughout the morning around the circle to look on as a big rig pulling a massive cylinder inched its way around the narrow roundabout, causing major traffic delays and confusion.
MONTICELLO, FL
WCTV

Miracle Hill nursing home in need of a miracle to save facility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Efforts were underway to save a beloved Tallahassee nursing home as the facility has faced problems paying its bills. The pandemic has put the center in a financial bind, officials at Miracle Hill said. Because of that, it’s now up for possible sale. Leaders have...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wuwf.org

Republicans Calkins and Rudman square off for Florida House District 3

There will be at least one new face representing Northwest Florida in Tallahassee following the 2022 Election. The Florida House of Representatives District 3 seat is up-for-grabs, with incumbent Jayer Williamson announcing in January that he would not seek re-election. Now, two Republicans and one write-in candidate are vying to...
FLORIDA STATE
getthecoast.com

Best drive-thru in America is in Okaloosa

School starts Wednesday! For those of us with kids in the school system, that means it’s back to another year of getting ready for school, getting to school on time, homework, and watching our kids do their very best. For those of you without kids in the system, you...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Bear-resistant trash cans offered in northwest Florida

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Black bear videos are constant on a northwest Florida social media feed. Waste Management customers in the area now have another option when it comes to bear sightings and security in neighborhoods. WM is offering bear-resistant trash carts in Okaloosa County. The city of Mary Esther said WM received an […]
MARY ESTHER, FL
WKRG News 5

Aldi, other stores coming to Crestview Commons

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Crestview confirmed to WKRG News 5 which stores are moving into the long-awaited Crestview Commons shopping center. Aldi fans, get your quarters ready. Stores for Crestview Commons: Aldi Ulta Marshall’s Five Below Burlington’s Coat Factory Chili’s Chance Leavins, public information manager for the city, said more store-front spots […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. bus driver gaining fame through TikTok videos

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools bus driver and 2010 Pine Forest High School alumnus Cor’Darius Jones is gaining followers on social media for spreading positivity and bus safety. In 2018, Jones, a.k.a. ‘Mr. Bus Driver,’ was in between jobs after his grandmother passed away. While driving around to clear his head, he […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Man arrested in Chattahoochee for Marianna shooting

MARIANA, Fla. (WCTV) - A 28-year-old, Te’Arien Gordon, is facing several charges over his alleged involvement in a shooting in Marianna. Gordon was arrested on August 5, 2022 by Chattahoochee Police for an outstanding warrant out of Jackson County. According to the Marianna Police Department, in July 2022, Gordon...
MARIANNA, FL
Destin Log

Capt. Todd Allen of Big John says 'it's just time' to step away

After five decades of fishing, Capt. Todd Allen, whose roots run deep in the fishing village of Destin, will be fishing one last Destin Fishing Rodeo in October before putting the Big John up for sale. Allen, 61, has been fishing out of Destin as long as he can remember.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Navarre couple has baby’s gender revealed by Keith Urban

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a night to remember for Navarre resident Shawn Fogle and his wife, Miranda, when they were brought onstage by Keith Urban Saturday night at The Wharf. “This is what I love about you guys, you’re completely pregnant, you’re like, ‘Anyway, we are going to the concert, that’s what’s […]
