FSU football: 5-star WR Hykeem Williams wait officially on
FSU football is in the mix for one of the most sought-after players in the 2023 class. Five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams is arguably the most important recruit left on FSU’s recruiting board, and he’s set a commitment date. The news comes on the heels of Williams spending...
FSU announces hiring of Brad Vanderglas as assistant baseball coach
Florida State officially announced the addition of Brad Vanderglas to Link Jarrett's baseball staff at Florida State on Tuesday. Vanderglas is another member of Jarrett's staff from Notre Dame that is joining him in Tallahassee, alongside recruiting coordinator Rich Wallace and pitching coach Chuck Ristano. The full release from FSU...
Popular Panhandle band returning after more than 50 years
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panhandle band is heading back to where they first performed after more than 50 years. The Villagers got their start performing in Blountstown in the early 1960s. Lead singer Cliff Ellis is no stranger to big stages. He has spent the last 50 years coaching college basketball at Auburn, […]
utv44.com
Univ. of South Alabama Police Chief resigns
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Zeke Aull resigned as University of South Alabama Police Chief Monday. The university put him on administrative leave in June “pending the resolution of a personnel matter.”. An email that was sent out through the university’s mass email system provided no additional details about...
WCTV
An historically-black nursing home in Tallahassee facing financial hardship
Leon County Schools seeing surge in enrollment, causing delays in processing. Gayle said the district is getting an influx of new students from out of state and out of county. Mike’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Tuesday, Aug. 9. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. We'll likely...
WEAR
Over 100 teaching jobs unfilled as Northwest Florida school year set to begin
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- As summer break comes to a close, the number of open jobs in Northwest Florida school districts are alarming. More than 100 teaching jobs are still available from Escambia to Okaloosa County Schools. From English, Math, Science and Reading, the state of Florida is in dire...
ecbpublishing.com
BIG TRUCKIN’ TROUBLE
Speculation and awe grew throughout the community on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, as an enormous tanker made its way painstakingly around the courthouse circle. Members of the small community gathered throughout the morning around the circle to look on as a big rig pulling a massive cylinder inched its way around the narrow roundabout, causing major traffic delays and confusion.
getthecoast.com
Superintendent Marcus Chambers talks new school in Crestview, plus major construction plans
During a recent Republican Club town hall in Niceville, Okaloosa Superintendent of Schools Marcus Chambers addressed the district’s plans to build new schools in Okaloosa County, in addition to renovating existing facilities. He was asked the following question from a member in the audience:. Do aging school buildings need...
getthecoast.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints 3 to the Northwest Florida State College District Board of Trustees
On Friday, August 5, 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jack “Tanner” Peacock and Dr. Jon Ward and the reappointment of Lori Kelley to the Northwest Florida State College District Board of Trustees. Lori Kelley, of Fort Walton Beach, is a certified public accountant at Warren...
WCTV
Miracle Hill nursing home in need of a miracle to save facility
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Efforts were underway to save a beloved Tallahassee nursing home as the facility has faced problems paying its bills. The pandemic has put the center in a financial bind, officials at Miracle Hill said. Because of that, it’s now up for possible sale. Leaders have...
wuwf.org
Republicans Calkins and Rudman square off for Florida House District 3
There will be at least one new face representing Northwest Florida in Tallahassee following the 2022 Election. The Florida House of Representatives District 3 seat is up-for-grabs, with incumbent Jayer Williamson announcing in January that he would not seek re-election. Now, two Republicans and one write-in candidate are vying to...
getthecoast.com
Best drive-thru in America is in Okaloosa
School starts Wednesday! For those of us with kids in the school system, that means it’s back to another year of getting ready for school, getting to school on time, homework, and watching our kids do their very best. For those of you without kids in the system, you...
Bear-resistant trash cans offered in northwest Florida
MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Black bear videos are constant on a northwest Florida social media feed. Waste Management customers in the area now have another option when it comes to bear sightings and security in neighborhoods. WM is offering bear-resistant trash carts in Okaloosa County. The city of Mary Esther said WM received an […]
Aldi, other stores coming to Crestview Commons
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Crestview confirmed to WKRG News 5 which stores are moving into the long-awaited Crestview Commons shopping center. Aldi fans, get your quarters ready. Stores for Crestview Commons: Aldi Ulta Marshall’s Five Below Burlington’s Coat Factory Chili’s Chance Leavins, public information manager for the city, said more store-front spots […]
wlrn.org
Teachers say political battles over race, LGBTQ issues, are driving them out of Florida classrooms
Florida’s new restrictions on discussions of race, diversity, and LGBTQ issues in classrooms have some teachers and school districts worried that partisan politics are seeping over into schools. Critics of those new policies say they’re contributing to a massive increase in teacher vacancies. Megan Grant taught English at...
Escambia Co. bus driver gaining fame through TikTok videos
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools bus driver and 2010 Pine Forest High School alumnus Cor’Darius Jones is gaining followers on social media for spreading positivity and bus safety. In 2018, Jones, a.k.a. ‘Mr. Bus Driver,’ was in between jobs after his grandmother passed away. While driving around to clear his head, he […]
WCTV
Man arrested in Chattahoochee for Marianna shooting
MARIANA, Fla. (WCTV) - A 28-year-old, Te’Arien Gordon, is facing several charges over his alleged involvement in a shooting in Marianna. Gordon was arrested on August 5, 2022 by Chattahoochee Police for an outstanding warrant out of Jackson County. According to the Marianna Police Department, in July 2022, Gordon...
Destin Log
Capt. Todd Allen of Big John says 'it's just time' to step away
After five decades of fishing, Capt. Todd Allen, whose roots run deep in the fishing village of Destin, will be fishing one last Destin Fishing Rodeo in October before putting the Big John up for sale. Allen, 61, has been fishing out of Destin as long as he can remember.
VIDEO: Navarre couple has baby’s gender revealed by Keith Urban
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a night to remember for Navarre resident Shawn Fogle and his wife, Miranda, when they were brought onstage by Keith Urban Saturday night at The Wharf. “This is what I love about you guys, you’re completely pregnant, you’re like, ‘Anyway, we are going to the concert, that’s what’s […]
Florida Grim Reaper Revived for Dems’ AG Primary
A costumed specter that appeared on Florida beaches in the early days of COVID-19 has come out of retirement to bolster the under-the-radar Democratic primary race for state attorney general. Northwest Florida lawyer and attorney general candidate Daniel Uhlfelder began a series of appearances Wednesday
