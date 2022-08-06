Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
25newsnow.com
A few rain chances to start the work week
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This morning a storm system passing north of the viewing area brought some showers and isolated thunderstorms to those along and north of 74. The clouds associated with this system have been stubborn to exit, so that has helped keep highs and feel-like temps lower than forecast. No complaints for dodging another round of excessive heat.
hoiabc.com
Scattered showers & storms possible Monday, followed by a cool down
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - This morning a storm system passing north of the viewing area brought some showers and isolated thunderstorms to those along and north of 74. The clouds associated with this system have been stubborn to exit, so that has helped keep highs and feel-like temps lower than forecast. No complaints for dodging another round of excessive heat.
Central Illinois Proud
Water main break causes boil order for some Bloomington businesses
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents in part of Bloomington are being instructed to boil their water before use due to a water main break that occurred Tuesday morning. The break in question occurred on East Empire Street. Currently the water main in the area is shut off in order to perform the repair.
Central Illinois Proud
National average gas price falls to $4/gallon
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices have declined for the eighth straight week as the average gas price in the city fell 24.7 cents this week to an average of $4.21 per gallon Monday. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 71.0 cents...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1470 WMBD
Fire displaces Peoria residents early Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called to home on W. Harper Terrace, near W. Hamilton Place, by residents reporting a fire in their kitchen Saturday morning. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said just before 5:30 a.m., first responders found black smoke coming from the front door and flames in the back of the home.
25newsnow.com
Normal Police looking for missing, possibly endangered woman
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Police in Normal are asking for the public’s help in finding Brittany Mitchell - a missing and possibly endangered woman. Police say she was last heard from August 7. It is unknown what she was last wearing, but she wears glasses and has pierced...
hoiabc.com
Two displaced after Bloomington mobile home fire
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two people were displaced after a mobile home caught on fire Sunday morning. Just after 9:00 a.m., Bloomington firefighters responded to 15 Harry Drive for a report of a mobile home fire with possible occupants still trapped. Crews quickly searched the home and determined...
wcbu.org
Report: Black drivers are nearly 7 times more likely to be stopped by Peoria police
Black drivers are far more likely to be pulled over by Peoria police than white drivers — 6.8 times more likely, to be exact. That's according to the 2021 Illinois Traffic and Pedestrian Stop Statistical Study conducted by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). Peoria police reported 61% of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wglt.org
Lots of new restaurants popping up around Bloomington-Normal
Eleven new restaurants have opened, or are in the process of opening, in Bloomington-Normal. One of the most notable is Pop-Up Chicken Shop. The restaurant, known of course for its chicken, but also for its tasty burgers, is relocating from the VFW building on East Lincoln Street to the former JP Wheel and Alehouse establishment on North Hershey Road in Bloomington.
25newsnow.com
25 Sports Tuesday - Peoria High preview, plus day two of high school football practice and Sunday Morning League baseball
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Tuesday marked the second day of high school football training camp in Illinois. Plus, our 25 Sports Tour spots at Peoria High to preview the Lions.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Lunch At First Bite - This Week @: Castle’s Patio Inn!
Castle’s Patio Inn re-opened after the pandemic shutdown last year under new ownership with a little re-modeling and it’s started a new chapter for this legendary Peoria tavern that’s been serving up food and drinks on this corner since the ‘60’s. Speaking of chapters, rumor...
25newsnow.com
Springfield Road garage sales this weekend
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Anyone looking for some hidden gems may want to head up Springfield Road this weekend for the community garage sales. The community sale starts on Springfield Road at East Washington Street and extends through Groveland and the side streets along the way, according to the group on Facebook.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
aledotimesrecord.com
47 holes 'consistent with a shotgun blast' found on exterior of Galesburg home
GALESBURG — A northeastern Galesburg residence was reportedly damaged by gunfire Thursday morning. Officers were called to the home in the 900 block of Bateman Street at 9:01 a.m. where the residents showed officers damage to the front of the home, consistent with shotgun damage. A total of 47...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington approves annual road resurfacing
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington city council signed off on $5 million worth of road resurfacing for the fiscal year 2023. This is the city’s public works department’s annual resurfacing project; they do this sort of general resurfacing work yearly. Engineering staff drive the streets and use a system that rates the roads based on wear and tear as well as other factors.
25newsnow.com
Juvenile shot in hand Monday night in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A juvenile man was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand Monday night. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says the juvenile told police the incident happened in the area of Frye and Wisconsin. He told police he heard a group...
hoiabc.com
Two seriously injured in three-vehicle Peoria accident
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say two males were seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning. The accident happened around 11:20 a.m. at the corner of North Knoxville and East Maywood Avenues. Police say one of the males had to be extricated from their vehicle. As of...
Central Illinois Proud
Help NPD find missing, possibly endangered woman
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Brittany Mitchell, who is missing and possibly endangered. Mitchell was last heard from on Aug. 7. Police do not know what clothes she was wearing at the time of her disappearance but she is known to wear eyeglasses and has pierced ears.
25newsnow.com
Two armed robberies reported in Peoria since late Sunday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating an armed hold-up in which the victim said two gunmen robbed him in an alley. It was the second armed robbery in less than a day in Peoria, but police said they have so far determined the two crimes are not related.
hoiabc.com
Unwelcome housewarming for a Peoria apartment’s new tenants
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Part of the ceiling fell on two Peoria women in an upstairs apartment Monday night. Peoria fire crews were called just after 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Peoria Avenue, near East Ravine Avenue and north of OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
hoiabc.com
Man critically injured in early-morning Peoria stabbing
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a man was critically injured in a stabbing early Sunday morning. Just before 4:30 a.m., Peoria Police were called to a local hospital regarding a victim of a stabbing that arrived by private vehicle. Police say the victim, an adult male, arrived...
Comments / 0