Man shot to death in Lynwood
LYNWOOD, Calif. – A 52-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday in Lynwood, and an investigation was underway. Detectives were sent to the 3500 block of East Imperial Highway at about 11:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The wounded man died at the scene, the sheriff’s...
LASD looking for suspects into June shooting in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for answers into the shooting death of a man in Compton back in June. Back on Saturday, June 11, deputies reported to the 4000 block of E. Pauline Street in Compton. When they arrived they found 50-year-old Lawrence Bullock had been shot and killed.
3 sought in Westlake Village home burglary: LASD
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects in connection with a residential burglary in Westlake Village. It happened Aug. 5 at a home in the 32000 block of Fallview Road. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspects were seen running...
Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area
COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
Cypress police blotter, August 1 to August 7, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. August 1, 2022. Suspicious Subject –...
La Palma police blotter, July 28 to August 7, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. July 28, 2022. Disturbance...
Murdered Pasadena Student: Reward Extended
On Tuesday, August 9, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the reward offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the persons involved in the heinous murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno. To report a tip or provide information...
Off-duty Monterey Park police officer shot, killed in Downey identified
DOWNEY, Calif. - An off-duty officer with the Monterey Park Police Department was gunned down in broad daylight in a busy parking lot just steps away from the entrance of LA Fitness in Downey, officials said. Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, the Downey Police Department responded to a call outside the...
Man shot to death at Lancaster shopping center ID’d
LANCASTER – The man found shot to death Sunday night in the parking lot of a Lancaster shopping center has been publicly identified. He was 46-year-old Gabriel Frias, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The shooting was reported around 11:12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the...
Pursuit Vehicle Runs Red Light & Hits Innocent Driver | Norwalk
08.08.2022 | 12:57 AM | NORWALK – Cypress Police attempted to make a stop on a possible stolen vehicle around Katella and the 605 Freeway. The vehicle fled and officers went into pursuit. The pursuit then exited the freeway at Hoxie Ave./Imperial Highway where it ran a red light and crashed into an innocent person’s vehicle. The vehicle crashed into a pole trapping the driver while the suspects’ vehicle crashed, and five male suspects jumped from the vehicle as the car caught fire. Firefighters arrived and cut the victim out of the car he was trapped in. He was then transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The five suspects were taken into custody, no other injuries were reported. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Authorities searching for couple who burglarized Sylmar mortuary
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for a pair of burglars who have broken into a mortuary in Sylmar on several occasions. Investigators say the two have gotten inside the structure where they drank alcohol and stole items from inside. The burglaries happened twice in July and again on Aug. 1, according to the […]
Man charged in series of BB gun shootings in Riverside County pleads guilty
A 35-year-old man charged in a string of BB gun shootings on Riverside County roadways has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, officials announced Monday. Jesse Leal Rodriguez of Anaheim entered into a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with each […]
Windsor Square Updates Residents on Shooting Incident Last Week
Last week, gunfire was reported in Windsor Square. The incident, which did not involve any residents, occurred mid-day on Monday, August , 2022 in the 600 block of Lorraine Blvd between two vehicles, a red minivan and a black SUV. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries. Today the...
Teen, father arrested in connection with fatal collision in La Habra
A 17-year-old was arrested today in connection with a deadly hit-and-run collision in La Habra, and his father was taken into custody on suspicion of helping him, police said.
Nurse facing murder charges in fiery 90 mph LA crash that killed 6
A 37-year-old nurse suspected of killing six people and injuring eight others when her speeding Mercedes-Benz plowed into several vehicles in a Los Angeles County intersection last week will be charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, officials announced Monday.
11-year-old boy reported missing in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find an 11-year-old boy who went missing in Compton over the weekend. Jose Daniel Bejar was last seen on Sunday at 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Peck Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Houston nurse in deadly LA crash that killed 6, charged with murder, vehicular manslaughter
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday announced charges against Nicole Lorraine Linton, the 37-year-old nurse from Houston who police say ran a red light and plowed her speeding Mercedes through a busy intersection in Windsor Hills causing a deadly crash. Six people were...
LAPD Seeking the Public's Help to Identify Woman Found in South LA
Authorities Monday sought the public's help to identify a woman in her 90s who was found walking alone in the south Los Angeles area.
Burglary investigation underway in West Los Angeles
Authorities were investigating reports of a burglary in West Los Angeles early Tuesday morning. The incident was first reported at around 4:30 a.m., after a business owner contacted Los Angeles Police Department to let them know that someone had broken into their business and tripped the alarm system. When officers arrived, there was no suspect on the scene. CBS reporters at the scene in the 11200 block of National Boulevard showed a large police presence as they scoured the area. It was unclear what, if anything, was taken from the business. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
