08.08.2022 | 12:57 AM | NORWALK – Cypress Police attempted to make a stop on a possible stolen vehicle around Katella and the 605 Freeway. The vehicle fled and officers went into pursuit. The pursuit then exited the freeway at Hoxie Ave./Imperial Highway where it ran a red light and crashed into an innocent person's vehicle. The vehicle crashed into a pole trapping the driver while the suspects' vehicle crashed, and five male suspects jumped from the vehicle as the car caught fire. Firefighters arrived and cut the victim out of the car he was trapped in. He was then transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The five suspects were taken into custody, no other injuries were reported.

NORWALK, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO