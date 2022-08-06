Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Browsers for Streaming Twitch
With tons of options present in the market, it's tough to choose a perfect web browser for streaming Twitch. Some offer full HD support but consume a lot of system resources, whereas others are battery-efficient but don't allow streaming in the highest quality possible. To help you make an ideal...
makeuseof.com
How to Hide Your Listening Activity From Friends on Spotify
Spotify offers different social features, like sharing music with friends, combining music tastes into a single playlist using Blend, playing music together using remote sessions, and more. Social features are good, but you don't always want your friends to see what you are listening to on Spotify. There are two...
makeuseof.com
7 Ways to Improve Amazon Alexa's Communication Skills
In everyday use, Amazon's Alexa is pretty good at communication. But more often than not, there are things that become repetitive or unnecessary as we become more experienced with the smart home assistant. If you’re finding yourself becoming frustrated with Alexa's responses, it’s time to take action. Here are some...
Google just put Apple on blast over its messaging: 'It's time for Apple to fix texting.'
Google calls on Apple to "fix texting," Elon Musk sells $6.9 billion of Tesla shares, and we outline the companies Amazon could acquire next.
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
6 Important Factors to Consider When Choosing a Linux Distro
Linux is a modern operating system that shares many similarities with Unix. Linux is fast, reliable, and very stable. It is also easy to use and is suitable for both home and professional usage. With hundreds of Linux distros available online, it is not always easy to find the perfect...
makeuseof.com
How to Convert MKV to MP4 in Windows
MKV is a multimedia container format that often stores multiple audio and subtitle tracks. However, since it is not as popular as other video file formats, such as MOV and MP4, playing an MKV file can become challenging on a Windows computer. If your device doesn’t support the MKV format,...
makeuseof.com
How to Select All the Files in a Folder in Windows 11's File Explorer
When you need to delete or move a lot of files within Windows 11's File Explorer, you need not do so one at a time. There are numerous ways you can select all or multiple items within a folder. Selecting multiple files will enable you to delete or move selected groups more quickly.
makeuseof.com
How to Create Dark Mode in React Without Using React Context
It’s become popular for applications to have a setting that lets you toggle between dark and light modes. Maybe it’s due to the popularity of dark UIs, maybe it’s because apps are gradually becoming more configurable. React context is an easy way of sharing data globally, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Create Taskbar and Menu Entries for Linux Applications
Sometimes Linux applications aren't available from your distro's repositories and software stores, or as downloadable DEB or RPM packages. Many times apps are only available as AppImages or old-school tarballs. These standalone executables don't actually install, they just run. The problem is, with no installation, you don't have taskbar or...
makeuseof.com
How to Uninstall the macOS Ventura Beta
Every year, Apple releases beta versions of its upcoming operating systems so that developers can prepare their apps and beta testers can provide feedback and report bugs. The macOS Ventura beta has been available since July 2022, giving Mac users access to a host of new features ahead of the public.
makeuseof.com
5 Features That iPhones Do Better Than Android Devices
Choosing a specific smartphone brand or operating system is often a personal decision based on your preferences or past experience. But if you’ve been with one brand for a long time, you might not realize how it compares to others. For example, how do iPhones compare to Android devices these days?
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best Free Linux Firewall Tools
Setting up a firewall is key to securing your network perimeter. A firewall blocks sensitive ports and filters incoming and outgoing traffic to thwart malicious connections and ensure there is no unsolicited exchange of data. In the world of FOSS, there are plenty of firewall solutions to choose from. Here's...
makeuseof.com
How to Create Photo Collages in Windows 11
A photo collage is a single image that contains multiple pictures within a grid layout. Many users set up slideshows to show off their snapshots on Windows PCs. However, creating photo collages is a good alternative way to showcase your photography. Yet, Windows 11 doesn’t include any built-in app or...
makeuseof.com
How to Use the Novelist App to Plan and Write Your Book
Among the many services around that can help you write and publish a book, the Novelist app is one to pay special attention to, thanks to its multiple useful features. Novelist has a bit of a learning curve, so here are the basic steps you should know to make writing your book a breeze.
makeuseof.com
How to Use localStorage in JavaScript
The localStorage mechanism provides a type of web storage object that lets you store and retrieve data in the browser. You can store and access data without expiration; the data will be available even after a visitor closes your site. You’ll normally access localStorage using JavaScript. With a small amount...
makeuseof.com
Why You Should Use Groove Music as Your Default Windows Music Player
Today’s music market is dominated by streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music. So much so that people often forget the benefits of a minimalist music player or media manager. Groove Music is one such music player, offering a free and simplistic method of playing music on your personal computer.
makeuseof.com
Is Mercari Legit? How to Tell if a Mercari Seller Is Genuine
Mercari is an online platform for buying and selling used items. It originated in Japan and has become a lot more popular internationally. It offers a similar service to eBay, but is marketed with an emphasis on selling items that you no longer need. If you're trying Mercari for the...
makeuseof.com
How to Get a List of All the Apps Installed on Your Android Device
With the continuous evolution of smartphones, you’ve become more and more dependent on mobile apps to accomplish your day-to-day tasks. There is an app for everything—from watching a movie to handling your finances. But as your phone gets old, keeping track of all the apps installed on it...
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Search for All Your Video Files on Windows
Are you tired of browsing folders and manually searching for your videos? Are you looking for quick ways to find all the video files on your Windows device? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ll show you how to use File Explorer’s search bar and some...
makeuseof.com
Apple Is Planning to Bring the Full-Sized HomePod Back From the Dead
Apple has been lagging behind both Google and Amazon with a slower pace of smart home product introductions. But that could soon change. We’ll take a closer look at the latest Apple rumors. A New Full-Sized HomePod Is in the Works. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman ran down all the Apple...
Comments / 0