Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
Austin Runners Club launches program to help community stay active, healthy
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Runners Club has been helping people get in stride since 1974 with its mission to build a healthier and more active community. It's looking to expand on that mission with the launch of its "New to Running" program. It kicks off on August 15 and ARC is inviting those new to the sport, or those who've been sidelined for a while, to join.
fox7austin.com
Austin 4-year-old celebrates being cancer free with trip to Florida
LEANDER, Texas - On Tuesday, a special party was thrown in Leander in honor of young Josie. Josie just had a birthday, but the celebration was two-fold. At 4-years-old, Josie has already gone through something many adults haven’t. "It was a long year of chemo every week, and she...
Seventh The Austin Stone Community Church campus coming to South Austin
The future site of The Austin Stone Community Church south congregation is at 11726 Manchaca Road. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Austin Stone Community Church is opening a new location at 11726 Manchaca Road, Austin. The opening date is still unknown; however, construction will start in 2023. According to Communication...
This Killeen, Texas Hip-Hop Artist Wrote A Country Song That Has The City’s Attention
The talent on display in Killeen, Texas is, in my opinion, is absolutely underrated and often overlooked. We've had singers make it on national TV and athletes go on to the major leagues, so it's no surprise that an artist from our town is bringing attention to the community with a creative endeavor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox7austin.com
Organic, sustainable food brought to your door by Farmhouse Delivery
AUSTIN, Texas - The school year is upon us, and it can be a busy time for families. One local company can help you take one thing off your plate by helping you figure out what you're going to put on one for lunch or dinner. Farmhouse Delivery gets produce,...
Eater
New Truck Full of Little Mexican Fried Sandwiches Will Open in Austin
A new food truck dedicated to Nuevo Progreso, Mexico-style sandwiches is opening in Austin. Lonche Bar is planning on opening at a location to be determined still somewhere in the city by the end of August. The star of the truck’s menu is touting miniature lonches, which are small fried...
Austin Habitat for Humanity gets multimillion-dollar loan
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Community Fund awarded Austin Habitat for Humanity a $4 million loan to be paid back over the next two years, the Austin American-Statesman reported. The low-interest loan will go toward the construction of 30 homes in Austin ISD and 120 homes in southeast Austin.
Manor ISD superintendent to resign in June 2023
Manor Independent School District's Superintendent Andre D. Spencer will resign at the end of June 2023, according to a letter on the district's website.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox7austin.com
Making food with Farmhouse Delivery
Schedules are going to fill up quickly now that the school year is upon us, and one local business is hoping to make things easier by helping you with what you're going to eat. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details.
KWTX
‘Taste of Africa’ brings traditional African culture to Killeen for fifth year
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A sample of African culture could be experienced today in Killeen as the Taste of Africa event held their fifth annual celebration while also raising funds to benefit youth in the area. Traditional African garments, art and cuisine are just some of the things that were...
Austin oncologist shares melanoma prevention tips and treatment options
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the sunshine we have been seeing this summer in Central Texas, oncologist Dr. Jeff Yorio with Texas Oncology said you need to be protecting your skin. He said that Texas is ranked third in the nation for the incidence of melanoma. Dr. Yorio treats...
fox7austin.com
First day of school for Del Valle ISD students
There's a lot of changes for kids starting classes today in Del Valle ISD. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has more from Smith Elementary, the district's newest school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cedar Park nonprofit Austin Steam Train Association commemorates railroad history with hill country rides
The Austin Steam Train Association is leasing this HZRX Diesel 3134 locomotive while its diesel engine is undergoing restoration work. (Claire Shoop/Community Impact Newspaper) As the only nonprofit railroad in Texas, the Austin Steam Train Association, based in Cedar Park, invests in restoring, preserving and showcasing vintage train cars and...
‘Flee Texas’ service launches to help LGBTQ people leave state
Lauren Rodriguez credits the political climate in Texas and restrictions pursued by the state legislature related to the transgender community for cementing her decision to seek a life outside the U.S.
Here’s why school districts aren’t offering free meals to all kids this year
A federal program that funded free school meals for students regardless of income has ended this year, meaning families may have to apply for free or reduced-cost lunches.
Huh? Beautiful Tudor in Austin, TX Takes a UNIQUE Turn Once You Look Inside [PHOTOS]
At first glance, this $1.5 million dollar Tudor home nestled in the lovely Northwest Hills neighborhood in Austin, TX, is simply beautiful. However, once you walk through the front door... Let's just say it takes an interesting, and perhaps, surprising turn. Personally, I like it. Quite a bit. (Mostly, anyway.)...
roundtherocktx.com
Puppy Adoption Day at Anchor Bar Round Rock
This coming Saturday, August 13th, Anchor Bar Round Rock will be having another adoption day! This time it’s benefiting Last Centurion Rescue and Central Texas Ruffugees. Stop by Anchor Bar between 2pm and 4pm, meet the adoptable dogs, and purchase something from the Pup Menu. Proceeds from the Pup Menu purchases will be donated to the organizations.
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
fox7austin.com
Austin-Travis County EMS starting pay could increase amid medic shortage
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin City Council is drafting the city's budget for the next fiscal year. That could include action on the shortage of medics. Council members met Tuesday and will meet again on Thursday. Austin-Travis County EMS is understaffed by almost 25 percent while the starting pay is...
Comments / 0