Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Austin Runners Club launches program to help community stay active, healthy

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Runners Club has been helping people get in stride since 1974 with its mission to build a healthier and more active community. It's looking to expand on that mission with the launch of its "New to Running" program. It kicks off on August 15 and ARC is inviting those new to the sport, or those who've been sidelined for a while, to join.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin 4-year-old celebrates being cancer free with trip to Florida

LEANDER, Texas - On Tuesday, a special party was thrown in Leander in honor of young Josie. Josie just had a birthday, but the celebration was two-fold. At 4-years-old, Josie has already gone through something many adults haven’t. "It was a long year of chemo every week, and she...
LEANDER, TX
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Eater

New Truck Full of Little Mexican Fried Sandwiches Will Open in Austin

A new food truck dedicated to Nuevo Progreso, Mexico-style sandwiches is opening in Austin. Lonche Bar is planning on opening at a location to be determined still somewhere in the city by the end of August. The star of the truck’s menu is touting miniature lonches, which are small fried...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin Habitat for Humanity gets multimillion-dollar loan

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Community Fund awarded Austin Habitat for Humanity a $4 million loan to be paid back over the next two years, the Austin American-Statesman reported. The low-interest loan will go toward the construction of 30 homes in Austin ISD and 120 homes in southeast Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Making food with Farmhouse Delivery

Schedules are going to fill up quickly now that the school year is upon us, and one local business is hoping to make things easier by helping you with what you're going to eat. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park nonprofit Austin Steam Train Association commemorates railroad history with hill country rides

The Austin Steam Train Association is leasing this HZRX Diesel 3134 locomotive while its diesel engine is undergoing restoration work. (Claire Shoop/Community Impact Newspaper) As the only nonprofit railroad in Texas, the Austin Steam Train Association, based in Cedar Park, invests in restoring, preserving and showcasing vintage train cars and...
CEDAR PARK, TX
roundtherocktx.com

Puppy Adoption Day at Anchor Bar Round Rock

This coming Saturday, August 13th, Anchor Bar Round Rock will be having another adoption day! This time it’s benefiting Last Centurion Rescue and Central Texas Ruffugees. Stop by Anchor Bar between 2pm and 4pm, meet the adoptable dogs, and purchase something from the Pup Menu. Proceeds from the Pup Menu purchases will be donated to the organizations.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin-Travis County EMS starting pay could increase amid medic shortage

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin City Council is drafting the city's budget for the next fiscal year. That could include action on the shortage of medics. Council members met Tuesday and will meet again on Thursday. Austin-Travis County EMS is understaffed by almost 25 percent while the starting pay is...
AUSTIN, TX

