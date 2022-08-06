Dr. Gary Senn: Director of Ruth Patrick Center a leader in science and education at USC Aiken

Thirty years ago Sept. 1, Dr. Gary Senn began his employment at USC Aiken.

He plans to stay there until he retires.

“This is the best place to work in the universe,” Senn said. “I love what I do, so there hasn’t been a reason to look elsewhere. It’s been very gratifying.”

Senn serves as the director of the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center on USC Aiken’s campus and its DuPont Planetarium.

In addition, he is the director of both the Center of Excellence in Middle-level Interdisciplinary Strategies for Teaching and the Center of Excellence in Educational Technology.

Senn also is a tenured professor in the School of Education.

“I enjoy being able to infuse a love for science, technology, engineering and mathematics in people of all ages,” he said. “I like to see the light that comes on when they understand a little bit more about the world around them.

“Science is a wonderful thing,” he continued. “Some people are afraid of it. Some people don’t like it. But I think if they can be introduced to it in a fun, engaging and meaningful way, they will have a better appreciation for it.

“I think science is important to everybody, no matter what their career or what their interests are,” Senn added. “We are all involved in science whether we know it or not. We have bodies that are science. We use technology. Even if it’s just a videotape, it’s still technology.”

Senn said his mission also includes encouraging people to “appreciate the life around us.”

The Ruth Patrick Center’s resident animals include Ruth, a gopher tortoise, and other reptiles along with Raleigh, a barred owl.

“One of kind of my subgoals is to try to get people to see a snake and not think they immediately need to kill it,” Senn said.

When he was younger, Senn developed an appreciation for creatures of all kinds.

He was born in Virginia, but was mostly raised in Connecticut.

Senn’s father was a submariner in the U.S. Navy.

He later worked for a power company and then got a job at a nuclear power plant that was being decommissioned.

As for Senn’s mother, she was a homemaker before she furthered her education in order to become a nurse.

Some of the money she made was used “to put me through college,” said Senn, who has two younger brothers.

The neighborhood where Senn’s family resided in Connecticut was small and friendly.

“It was a great place to grow up,” Senn said. “We had a number of immigrant families from Italy, and most of them were related. They sort of adopted us. I spent the holidays with my Italian brothers and sisters. We would have picnics at various houses around the neighborhood. It was fun.”

Senn also was an eager explorer of a nearby forest.

“There was about 4,000 acres of woods behind our house, and that always intrigued me,” Senn said. “I spent a lot of time out in the woods just on my own, learning and observing. I think that was an important part of my interest in science.”

His other outdoor activities included sailing and boating.

In high school, Senn excelled as a science student.

“I considered becoming a teacher because when I learned things, I was really very interested and excited in sharing what I learned with other people,” he said. “But my guidance counselor and other people encouraged me to look at something else maybe more science-related because they thought that maybe education wasn’t the right thing to do.”

Following his graduation, Senn enrolled in the Florida Institute of Technology, where he earned five degrees, beginning with a bachelor of science in marine biology and ending with a doctorate in science education, biology and technology.

The years Senn attended Florida Tech weren’t uninterrupted. There were breaks during which he worked at a salmon hatchery in Connecticut and taught at the high school and junior high levels.

Senn also got certified as a principal.

But before he received his doctorate in 1992, Senn decided that a career in education at the college level appealed to him most.

“I applied to a number of universities and I was offered three positions,” Senn said. “One of those was at USC Aiken.”

During a visit to Aiken, Senn was impressed.

“The other two universities were in big cities,” he said. “I grew up in a small town, and I just liked the small town atmosphere better. I really fell in love with Aiken. I thought it was a wonderful place.”

Senn began what has turned out to be a long stint at USC Aiken as the Ruth Patrick Center’s technology director. He became the facility’s director in 2004.

The Ruth Patrick Center offers a variety of programs and camps. Their focus is the education of K-12 students, but there also are plenty of opportunities for those who are older to learn.

“We have worked with well over a million people since I’ve been here,” Senn said. “I’ve kept the statistics each year since 1992.”

During the time he has been at the USC Aiken, numerous improvements have been made at the Ruth Patrick Center.

Among them are the addition of a rooftop observatory, the opening of the DuPont Planetarium in 1995 and a 2017 upgrade of the planetarium’s system from a Digistar 2 to a Digistar 6.

“The observatory was something that I had a vision for early on, and I pushed to have it on the roof,” Senn said. “It came to pass thanks to (funding from) Bechtel (an engineering company).”

During an expansion in the late 1990s, the Ruth Patrick Center’s size increased from 11,000 square feet to 44,000 square feet.

In the future, “we’re looking at expanding the second floor in the (11,000-square-foot) original building,” Senn said. “It will cost $300,000 in all, but we’re still $50,000 short to be able to start that project.”

Making the Ruth Patrick Center bigger, however, isn’t Senn’s only goal.

“The good thing about education and inspiring others is that there are always new people coming (to visit) and there are new children being born,” he said. “We want to find new ways to meet their needs, and as we do that, we constantly will be making adjustments.”

Senn is especially proud of the events that the Ruth Patrick Center has offered to view celestial phenomena such as comets and lunar and solar eclipses.

“I would like to highlight that,” he said. “I think it has been a pretty significant thing. I remember when there was a partial solar eclipse on Christmas Day one year. I came out here to let people come out and look through telescopes, and they did come out.”

Jeff Priest was the Ruth Patrick Center’s director in 1992 when Senn was hired at USC Aiken. He believes the future is bright with Senn at the Ruth Patrick Center’s helm.

“Gary has done a fantastic job,” said Priest, who was USC Aiken’s executive vice chancellor of academic affairs when he retired in 2018. “He has continued to move the center forward, and he always has the teachers and the students’ best interests in mind in all the programs at the center.

“He’s a good grant writer, which is necessary for the center function,” Priest added. “He’s an excellent educator, and he also is very dedicated to what he does.”

Senn and his wife, Mandy, have two children, Keryn and Ryan.

When not at the Ruth Patrick Center, Senn enjoys geocaching, an outdoor recreational activity.

He also is an elder at New Covenant Presbyterian Church.