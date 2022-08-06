Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour: 5 biggest names who lost their Tour cards
Rickie Fowler may have squeezed his way into the FedEx Cup Playoffs by making the top 125 in the PGA Tour 2021-22 standings, but others were not so fortunate including three English players. Former Masters champion Danny Willett, four-time DP World Tour winner Matt Wallace and former World No.1 and...
Golf Digest
Pray for Collin Morikawa's golf clubs after they fell onto the middle of the tarmac
There have been no shortage of terrifying travel stories regarding lost golf bags of late. In fact, it's possible that half of the world's clubs are stuck at either Heathrow or Edinburgh airports right now. And now you can add Collin Morikawa to the long list of airline victims. Only...
Golf Channel
Rickie Fowler parts ways with longtime caddie Joe Skovron
Rickie Fowler has parted ways with longtime caddie Joe Skovron, Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis first reported Tuesday. Skvoron had been on the bag since Fowler turned pro in 2009. As a team, they won five times on the PGA Tour, including the 2015 Players Championship. "It happened Friday night...
golfmagic.com
Tommy Fleetwood withdraws from PGA Tour's first FedEx Cup Playoff event
England's Tommy Fleetwood has withdrawn from the PGA Tour's first FedEx Cup Playoffs event following the death of his mother. Fleetwood, 31, took to social media on July 21 to confirm the sad news. This is the full message Fleetwood posted:. Now Fleetwood understandably has decided that he will not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Wyndham Championship
The final round of the final regular-season event on the PGA Tour always brings with it plenty of drama as players make their last bids to improve their positions on the FedEx Cup points list in hopes of earning a spot into playoffs … or hang on to their place inside the top 125 … or improve their standings to advance farther into the playoffs. But this year’s final round at the Wyndham Championship looks to have an extra wrinkle given the wet weather that’s already hit the Greensboro, N.C., the past two days and what’s forecasted on Sunday. As the leaders scramble Sunday morning to complete their third rounds, the threat of the final round potentially drifting into Monday with thunderstorms in the afternoon forecast lingers.
GolfWRX
Caddie forced to wade through nettles after bizarre blunder at Women’s Open
In just her second professional start, 22-year-old Louise Duncan finished inside the top-20 of the AIG Women’s Open, but the Duncan team experienced far more than just her first proper paycheck. In 2021, the Scot won the Women’s Amateur Championship by a record margin (9&8) before nabbing a top-10...
LIV Golf rumors: Cam Smith, Marc Leishman gone from PGA Tour
The latest LIV Golf rumors about Cam Smith and Marc Leishman appear to be true as a fellow Australian PGA Tour player confirmed they’re gone. All of the news recently surrounding LIV Golf and, by proxy, the PGA Tour has concerned the antitrust lawsuit filed by the Greg Norman-led startup league. What’s gone under the radar as a result of that, however, is that the movement of players from the longstanding Tour to the Saudi-backed league is still very much in focus.
WATCH: Sir Nick Faldo Has Emotional Send-Off in Final CBS Golf Broadcast
After 16 years in the broadcast booth, Sir Nick Faldo has put on the headset for the final time. Sunday marked the conclusion of Faldo’s 16-year career in broadcasting for CBS Sports. He has served as one of the top analysts in golf and became one of the permanent fixtures in the game.
Golf Digest
Joel Dahmen takes dig at Bryson DeChambeau and LIV Golf lawsuit with another pizza “analogy”
A few weeks back, at LIV Golf’s Trump Bedminster exhibition, former PGA Tour pro Bryson DeChambeau sat down with political firebrand Tucker Carlson to discuss the state of the current LIV Golf-PGA Tour impasse. In that interview, DeChambeau, perhaps a little hangry ahead of a late lunch, likened the complex, potentially precedent-setting legal situation to two rival pizza parlors. One has been in town for many years, DeChambeau explained. The other just opened. But now the old slice shop is banning customers who visit the new pie joint, and suddenly a pizza war has broken out, pitting brother against brother, man against wife. Here’s how he explained it.
Golf.com
PGA Tour fires back with 13 ‘mischaracterizations’ LIV pros made in lawsuit
Last week, LIV’s players — and its legal team — had their say. On Monday, it was time for the PGA Tour — and its own legal team — to fire back. The Tour’s legal eagles filed their response on Monday morning to Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) plaintiffs Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones, each of whom was suspended from the PGA Tour and is seeking to play in this week’s FedEx Cup Playoff event in Memphis.
LIV Golf's Lawyer Reveals Bombshell Player Salary News
LIV Golf is currently in the process of seeking an emergency injunction to prevent the PGA Tour from barring its golfers from participating in the FedEx Cup. During the court proceedings, one of the attorneys for LIV let loose an admission that caught the attention of many. According to his...
golfmagic.com
Antitrust lawyer says LIV Golf players' TRO request "not for rich golfers"
LIV Golf players Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones have been accused of "fabricating an emergency" over their desires to play the forthcoming FedEx Cup Playoffs. The first postseason event is scheduled to take place at TPC Southwind next week for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. There is a...
golfmagic.com
Rickie Fowler scrapes in FedEx Cup Playoffs despite missing Wyndham cut
Rickie Fowler faced a nervous wait over the weekend in North Carolina to see if he would miss the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the second year in a row. The 33-year-old missed his ninth cut of the season at the Wyndham Championship. He entered the week 123rd in the FedEx Cup standings, so his fate was now out of his hands.
LIV Golf Lawyer Reveals Stunning Secret About Player Earnings
LIV's lawyer revealed players' earnings count against their initial payout for joining the tour.
golfmagic.com
Gary Player issues strong statement on trophies auctioned by his own son
Nine-time major winning golf legend Gary Player has issued a strong statement concerning the auction of "several trophies and other pieces of memorabilia" from his career. In his statement on social media, Player reveals that the items were put up for auction by his son Marc who is also his ex-manager. The 86-year-old said he is in the process of recovering the items.
PGA Tour responds to lawsuit that would allow three LIV Golf players into FedEx Cup Playoffs, points out 'falsehoods'
After 11 LIV Golf players sued the PGA Tour last week, with three of them seeking entry into the Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs that start this week, the Tour on Monday sent to the U.S. District Court of Northern California a 32-page response plus a separate seven-page example of what it calls mischaracterizations and mistruths presented by the LIV players.
Golf Digest
Tom Kim teaches us an important lesson, Dustin Johnson plays boat bartender, and Nick Faldo’s (surprisingly) emotional farewell
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’ve really got our hands full on a 24/7 basis these days. There’s just so much going on all over, and another bombshell could drop at any moment, so you have to be on your toes at all times. Yep, potty training is tough. And nope, it doesn’t get any easier with kid No. 2—especially when kid No. 1 decides it’s time to try ditching the diapers at night. What? You thought I was talking about all the golf drama these days? Well, there’s plenty of that going around as well, so let’s get to it. We should have a few minutes in the clear. I think.
Golf Digest
Watch an emotional Nick Faldo struggle through tears as he signs off after 16 years as CBS’ lead golf analyst
There was a symmetry to Nick Faldo making the Wyndham Championship his final broadcast as an analyst for CBS Sports. It was the same tournament 43 years earlier that the six-time major winner made his tour debut as a player, the event then known as the Greater Greensboro Open. While...
