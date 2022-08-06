Read on www.postandcourier.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
Newport News Mayor to host 7th Annual Play Ball event
Mayor Price is hosting Newport News' 7th Annual Play Ball event Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Chesapeake woman chosen as NSA Hampton Roads’ Junior Civilian of the Quarter
A Chesapeake woman was named Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads' Junior Civilian of the Quarter.
Chesapeake native appears on Celebrity Family Feud, donates money to CHKD
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk is the latest recipient of winnings from the ABC TV show Celebrity Family Feud. "Saturday Night Live" alum Jay Pharoah, who appeared on the latest episode of the show on August 7, was born and raised in Chesapeake. He's a graduate of Indian River High School.
Fundraiser Tuesday in Virginia Beach will support future removal of abandoned boats
Wasserhund Brewing Company in Virginia Beach is hosting a fundraiser Tuesday night. A portion of proceeds will support future removal of abandoned and derelict boats.
31Heroes host ‘Workout to Remember’ event in Virginia Beach
30-service military members and a military K-9 were killed in action when a CH-47 Chinook helicopter was shot down over Afghanistan.
13newsnow.com
Fleet Park makes Norfolk very proud
NORFOLK, Va. — Hundreds gathered at the Azalea/ Fleet Park baseball complex Sunday afternoon to welcome home some young heroes who put Norfolk on the map, representing the city in an unbelievable way. Many community members gathered including Mayor Kenny Alexander who even passed on the keys to the city, something he's never done before because no one has yet to be deserving enough, until now.
13newsnow.com
Making history on the links and going pre- med: How does Shreya Ganta do it?
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Shreya Ganta knows a thing or two about sibling rivalry and it all started when her dad took her brother golfing. "I got a little bit jealous so I was like 'No, take me along with you,' so that's kind of how it started. My brother was better then me initially and I couldn't have that being the older sister," she joked.
New baby siamang at Virginia Zoo needs a name
The Virginia Zoo has a new siamang and it needs name!
Looking for a Laugh? Comedy Club Opens in Downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire
When strolling around downtown Portsmouth, it’s hard not to peek into the shops and eateries and liken it to Harvard Square or New York City’s Greenwich Village. And now, Portsmouth has yet another attraction for which said other neighborhoods are famous for: a comedy club. The Music Hall...
peninsulachronicle.com
New Children’s Play Café Coming To Greater Williamsburg Later This Fall
WILLIAMSBURG-Back in 2018, when Lillian Wilborne’s first child was two years old, she struggled to find a place where she could meet with friends for their children to play, a place where both the kids and adults could be comfortable and enjoy themselves. Wilborne decided to take matters into...
Message to incarcerated teens: “Think B4U Move!”
Members of a local mentoring program are gearing up to start playing chess, again, with incarcerated teens.
howafrica.com
HBCU Student Once Abducted From Campus Now Owns a Thriving Black-Owned Real Estate Firm
During her sophomore year at college, Lisa Grant was abducted at gunpoint near a female dorm at Hampton University in Virginia. As the perpetrator asked for directions, he forced her into the car, held a gun to her head, and drove off campus. Lisa pled for her life and jumped out of the moving car onto a busy highway.
More than 400 people attend Newport News trade fair, searching for jobs, classes
Nearly 400 people came to a trade fair in Newport News Monday in search of jobs, classes and trainings.
ALRE improves carrier support, ship availability
NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– ALRE is working to improve Nimitz-class carrier support by making holistic changes to the way all launch and recovery products and systems are tracked and planned. By reexamining relationships with external ALRE stakeholders and ship availability schedules, product teams are improving scheduling and embracing new rigor in getting […]
‘Get Ur Vote On’: Street named after Missy Elliott on the table in Portsmouth
Portsmouth City Council is expected to vote Tuesday to permanently change an existing street name to “Missy Elliott Boulevard".
sancerresatsunset.com
Chowning’s Tavern in Colonial Williamsburg
The polished wooden tables gleam in the candlelight. The air is rich with the mingled aromas of meaty, 18th-century fare and the plentiful colonial libations of beer, ale, and rum. A roving musician plays the fiddle. Chowning’s Tavern is a rebuilt ale-house at Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia. It offers three...
Man visiting Virginia Beach wins Virginia Lottery game top prize
An Alexandria man's visit to Virginia Beach was life-changing.
Norfolk mayor gives first key to the city to Fleet Park Little League
The Fleet Park Little League is back in the Mermaid City after losing the Senior League World Series Saturday night against Puerto Rico.
peninsulachronicle.com
New Bake Shop And Cafe Opening In Toano
JAMES CITY-Those who live in Toano in James City County will soon have a new option for coffee and baked goods. A new bakery and cafe called Hohl is set to open on Richmond Road later this week. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log...
tornadopix.com
Lasagna at Anna’s Kitchen in Virginia Beach is a must-have thing – Daily Press
My introduction to Italian food was very primitive and sparse. Originating in the American South in the late ’60s and early ’70s, there weren’t an abundance of Italian restaurants. More importantly, my grandmother – who raised me since childhood – always viewed anything other than the dishes I grew up on as fishy.
