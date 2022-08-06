ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Boston, VA
Virginia State
Hampton, VA
Connecticut State
13newsnow.com

Fleet Park makes Norfolk very proud

NORFOLK, Va. — Hundreds gathered at the Azalea/ Fleet Park baseball complex Sunday afternoon to welcome home some young heroes who put Norfolk on the map, representing the city in an unbelievable way. Many community members gathered including Mayor Kenny Alexander who even passed on the keys to the city, something he's never done before because no one has yet to be deserving enough, until now.
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Making history on the links and going pre- med: How does Shreya Ganta do it?

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Shreya Ganta knows a thing or two about sibling rivalry and it all started when her dad took her brother golfing. "I got a little bit jealous so I was like 'No, take me along with you,' so that's kind of how it started. My brother was better then me initially and I couldn't have that being the older sister," she joked.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Jesus
C. S. Lewis
Johannes Kepler
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

ALRE improves carrier support, ship availability

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– ALRE is working to improve Nimitz-class carrier support by making holistic changes to the way all launch and recovery products and systems are tracked and planned.  By reexamining relationships with external ALRE stakeholders and ship availability schedules, product teams are improving scheduling and embracing new rigor in getting […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
sancerresatsunset.com

Chowning’s Tavern in Colonial Williamsburg

The polished wooden tables gleam in the candlelight. The air is rich with the mingled aromas of meaty, 18th-century fare and the plentiful colonial libations of beer, ale, and rum. A roving musician plays the fiddle. Chowning’s Tavern is a rebuilt ale-house at Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia. It offers three...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

New Bake Shop And Cafe Opening In Toano

JAMES CITY-Those who live in Toano in James City County will soon have a new option for coffee and baked goods. A new bakery and cafe called Hohl is set to open on Richmond Road later this week. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log...
TOANO, VA

