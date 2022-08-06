Read full article on original website
Best Niche Search Engines to find content not available on Google Search
If you want to find something that is very specific, then we suggest taking advantage of niche search engines that were designed for such things. Now, because they focus on a particular topic, for example, coding, one should be able to find relevant content more so than when Google or Bing are used.
Best Chrome, Firefox, and Edge Extensions for Programmers
A developer or program would spend as much time on a browser as they would on an IDE. To assist you in programming, we have a list of some of the best Chrome, Firefox, and Edge extensions for Programmers. All of these extensions are free and if you are someone who writes or wants to write code, try adding a few extensions from the list to your browser.
How to enable or disable Menu Bar in Firefox on Windows 11/10
This tutorial will show you how to enable or disable Menu Bar in Firefox on Windows 11/10. The Menu Bar in Firefox contains File, Edit, View, Tools, Bookmarks, and other tools, which include options to show all the bookmark history, find in a webpage, show history and bookmarks in the sidebar, open import settings and data wizard, etc. You can access or show Menu Bar using the right-click menu of tab row, Customize toolbar menu, Alt key, etc. Though Menu Bar contains important options, such options can also be accessed in other ways. Therefore, those who don’t use it or want to hide/disable Menu Bar completely can try two built-in features of Windows 11/10.
Bless Unleashed Crashing or Freezing on Windows PC
Is Bless Unleashed crashing or freezing on your system? If yes, then we are here with some remedies. Bless Unleashed is having performance issues on many computers; usually, it’s because of the lack of resources, but the issue has been noted on some superior computers as well. In this post, we will discuss this issue and see how you can fix performance issues in Bless Unleashed.
Disco Elysium keeps crashing or freezing on PC
In the genre of role-playing video games, Disco Elysium has amassed a sizable fan base. However, some players experience compatibility problems and are unable to play the game. We have discussed potential solutions to the problem in this post. This post is for you if Disco Elysium keeps crashing or freezing on your Windows computer.
How to Reset Illustrator Preferences on Windows PC
The Preferences in Adobe Illustrator allow you to make changes that will fit your needs. There are default preferences that come with Illustrator; however, the user can make changes to the panel settings and commands in Illustrator by going to Preferences. When you open Illustrator, the positioning of panels and commands are stored in the Illustrator preferences file. In addition, numerous program settings are stored in the preference file, including general display options, file-saving options, performance options, type options, and options for plug-ins and scratch disks. Most of these options are set in the Preferences dialog box. Preference settings are saved each time you quit the application.
Windows Subsystem for Android vs BlueStacks
If you are a long-time Android and Windows user, you must be familiar with BlueStacks, an Andoird emulator that lets you run Android apps on a Windows computer. With the introduction of the Windows Subsystem for Android, there is a big question that needs to be answered, which is Windows Subsystem for Andriod vs BlueStacks, which one is better? In this post, we are on a mission to find the answer to this question. So, put your reading glasses on and start reading.
How to import Internet Explorer Favorites to Edge browser
The Internet Explorer has been a big part of Microsoft’s rich history for over 30 years. When Microsoft came out with Windows 11, one of the biggest departures from its ecosystem was that of Internet Explorer. They hadn’t completely gotten rid of it then, but since the discontinuation of its last rendition, the IE 11, Microsoft no longer supports Internet Explorer. This makes life especially difficult who conducted their day-to-day browser activities on Internet Explorer and had saved bookmarks on it. In this tutorial, we will see how you can move your Internet Explorer Favorites over to Microsoft Edge in Windows 11/10.
Conflicting Software Detected: Incompatible version found in Steam
After launching Steam, if you see the Conflicting software detected error, the solutions provided in this article may help you fix the problem. This error makes the Steam application unusable because when users click OK in the error window, the Steam application closes. Opening Steam again shows the same error message again.
How to turn off Application Telemetry in Windows 11/10
At times, apps gather usage data anonymously from your system. However, if you do not want that to happen, you can turn off Application Telemetry in Windows 11/10, using the Local Group Policy Editor and Registry Editor. What is Microsoft application telemetry?. According to the official statement, Microsoft “Application Telemetry...
Remo Recover Review – A Data Recovery Software for Windows
If you have ever experienced a sudden disk failure or disk error that resulted in data loss, then data recovery software is the only solution. Data recovery software helps you to recover deleted, inaccessible, lost, corrupted, or formatted data. And there are many data recovery software available on the internet. However, today we will talk about the new Remo Recover Windows software – Version 6.0. It is one of the best solutions available and comes with tons of features that make recovering data easy.
Best websites to download old PC games free
PC gaming on Windows 11/10 is very important to Microsoft, and that’s because the Windows operating system has long been the best place to play. Now, gaming is not just about getting involved with modern titles, but older ones as well. Millions of people around the world enjoy playing older PC games for more reasons than one. With that in mind, we have decided to list the best websites where gamers can download old PC games free of charge.
How to fix Low Headset Volume on Xbox
If you experience low headset volume on Xbox, the solutions provided in this article may help you fix the issue. The users who experienced this issue reported that despite setting their headsets to the maximum volume, they were not getting the desired sound output. Some users connected another headset but to no avail. Incorrect audio settings in Xbox and outdated firmware are some of the possible causes of this issue.
Brave browser high CPU and Memory usage [Fixed]
This article talks about the possible fixes that you can try if the Brave browser consumes high CPU and Memory on your system. When a particular program consumes high resources, it directly impacts the system’s performance. Due to this, users may experience frequent crashes or freezing issues. There are several causes of high CPU or Memory consumption by the Brave browser like bad cookies or cache, corrupted user profile, conflicting extensions, etc.
How to combine Multiple PDFs into one PDF
If you need to combine or merge multiple PDF documents into one PDF, then this post will help you. Files packaged in a PDF are easy to share across devices, occupy minimal space and maintain file quality. As a student, it is common for me to want to put together a bunch of scanned documents together in one PDF file. In this post, we are going to be looking at several ways to combine multiple scanned documents into one PDF file.
How to send a Calendar Event as an attachment in Outlook
In Microsoft Office, a Calendar is a component of Outlook that is integrated with email, contacts, and other features. Calendars in Outlook help users to create appointments and events, organize meetings, view group schedules, view calendars side by side, and send the calendar to anyone through email. In this post, we will see how to send a Calendar Event as an attachment in Outlook.
Shell Infrastructure Host high CPU and Memory usage in Windows 11/10
If Shell Infrastructure Host or Sihost.exe is using high CPU and Memory on Windows 11/10 PC, you can follow these suggestions to resolve the issue. At times, this service or process may consume more resources than usual on your computer due to some internal reasons. If so, it is recommended to go through these troubleshooting suggestions to fix the problem.
Increase Data Transfer Speed in External Hard Drive [It works!]
If you often face slow data transfer speed or the process gets stuck multiple times when you copy or transfer items to and from the external hard disk drive, then this post can be helpful. In this post, we have covered some simple solutions to increase data transfer speed in an external hard drive on Windows 11/10. After trying these solutions, instead of waiting longer than expected for the data transfer process to complete, you may see some improvements in your external hard drive data transfer process.
Word documents not printing correctly or properly
If your Microsoft Office Word documents are not printing correctly or properly, here are some solutions you can try to fix the problem. The problem could be a driver issue, font problem, the Word document itself, or even a general PC issue. However, before we go ahead, we suggest you go to System > Troubleshoot > Other Troubleshooters. Click the Printer Troubleshooter option, and then click on the Run button. Then try to print and see if it works. If it doesn’t, go ahead with the advanced troubleshooting.
Stop unwanted websites opening automatically on startup
If you find that unwanted websites open automatically on startup when you start browsing, then this post will help you. This can happen on any browser and is mostly an adware issue that can be very annoying. If you also face this problem on your Windows computer, you are not the only one. Besides, there are a few ways you can employ to eliminate the issue completely on your PC, and we are going to cover it in this article. These fixes are for both users who encounter this issue whenever they boot their computer or open a browser on it.
