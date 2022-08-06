Report: Denzel Mims not planning to request trade

Jets WR Denzel Mims has been the subject of trade speculation lately, including a recent article by Brian Costello of the New York Post, suggesting the Jets should strike a trade while the iron is hot.

But a recent report may throw some water on that fire. Connor Hughes of SNY reported that Mims has not requested a trade and does not plan on requesting a trade.

There was a report earlier Saturday from Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline that Mims’ agent visited Florham Park and was rumored to have requested a trade for his client. Hughes has apparently shot down that report.

Things may still be fluid regarding Mims and the Jets, though Mims is arguably having his best camp of his career so far and is hoping to parlay that momentum into the regular season and be a strong contributor to the offense.