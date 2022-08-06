Villager who got lost while driving home loses license as result of DUI arrest

Read on www.villages-news.com
'It's senseless': Family of motorcyclist on life support reacts to arrest of alleged road rage driver
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A serious crash has sent a local family into a frenzy while they try to keep their loved one alive. "I got his picture. he was all purple, stitched up, out of it. Swollen with tubes and it was just heartbreaking," Dale Lamoreaux said. He...
Road Rage Incident Leaves Motorcyclist on Life Support
Kristopher Hite charged with Attempted Vehicular Homicide
Lady Lake K-9 assists in arrest of Daytona Beach pair with drugs
A K-9 assisted in the arrest of a Daytona Beach pair with drugs in Lady Lake. The pair had been traveling in a vehicle with an expired license plate late Sunday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when they were pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
Drunk driving suspect arrested in parking lot at Waterfront Inn in The Villages
A drunk driving suspect was arrested in the parking lot at the Waterfront Inn in The Villages. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy responded at about 2 p.m. Saturday to the hotel parking lot at Lake Sumter Landing to investigate a drunk driver complaint. The deputy found 29-year-old Kurt Stephan Simon Plaza of Leesburg leaning against a box truck. It appeared he had been drinking.
Citrus County Chronicle
Man accepts judge's 'absolute gift' to serve 10 years in prison for armed burglary, pursuit
A Crystal River man accepted what his prosecutor called “an absolute gift” of a plea offer from a judge for stealing a gun from a local home on camera before he led Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high-speed vehicle chase. In exchange for a minimum-mandatory...
Teen arrested after setting off fireworks atop historic train at museum
A teen was arrested after setting off fireworks atop a train car at the Lady Lake Historical Society Museum. Lady Lake police officers were at Wawa on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when they were alerted at about 11 p.m. Sunday to two individuals setting off fireworks on top of the historic railroad train near the Lady Lake Chamber of Commerce at Log Cabin Park. Police spotted two individuals setting off fountain-style fireworks on top of one of the railroad cars. One of the individuals was videoing the other attempting to “punch” the flames, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WCJB
Marion County man arrested for misusing a laser device
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after shining a laser pointer at a Marion County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Monday night. Antonio Marente, 37, is behind bars on a charge of misusing a laser device. Ocala Police say he directed a laser green laser pointer at a...
Villager sentenced in golf cart DUI after reportedly drinking at Cody’s
A Villager has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge after reportedly drinking at Cody’s Original Roadhouse at Lake Sumter Landing and then found sleeping at the wheel of his golf cart. Michael William Fuller, 61, of the Village of Pine Ridge, pleaded no contest last month in Sumter...
Resident says Marion County should notify citizens of upcoming loud noises
I called the Marion County non-emergency phone number (352-732-9111) to inquire about loud explosions that were shaking the windows in our house and causing our dog to shake and pant so bad that we had to put his Thundershirt on him. The dispatcher was not aware of any explosions, but...
Citrus County Chronicle
Trial date set for Crystal River woman accused of murdering husband
A date was set for a jury to hear the case of Victrina Crites-Worley, the Crystal River 52-year-old accused of stabbing her husband to death at their local home. “We’re coming to a point of final resolution pretty soon,” Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard told Crites-Worley Tuesday, Aug. 9, in court before scheduling her murder trial for the week of Nov. 7.
Lakeside Landings man escapes prosecution in arrest involving ‘hard to control’ child
A Lakeside Landings man is poised to escape prosecution in connection with a 2020 arrest involving a child he described as “hard to control.”. Craig Laurence Martin, 51, had been arrested in May 2020 on a felony charge of child abuse. However, last month in Sumter County Court, Judge Mary Hatcher signed off on a document indicating the case will not be prosecuted.
‘Trying to be a good citizen’: Woman fined $500 after taking lost dog to Lake County Animal Shelter
A Lake County woman says she’s facing a $500 fine after she tried to rescue a dog. Hunter File says she was just trying to do the right thing when she was on her way to Publix on the fourth of July and saw a dog in the middle of the road.
Village of Poinciana woman to lose license after overturning her golf cart
A Village of Poinciana woman will lose her driver’s license after overturning her golf cart in a crash earlier this year. Michelle Lynn Cangelosi, 50, pleaded no contest last month in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
Man arrested by Belleview police after robbing bank, making bomb threat
A 21-year-old Altoona man was arrested by the Belleview Police Department after he admitted to robbing a local bank and making a bomb threat. On Monday, August 8, BPD officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank located at 5407 SE 111th Street in Belleview in reference to a bomb threat. Upon arrival, the officers were notified by dispatch that the bank had been robbed by a white male who had left the area on foot.
Villager sentenced to jail time in attack on woman who fled to pool to seek help
A resident of The Villages has been sentenced to nine months in jail as the result of an attack in which a woman fled to a swimming pool to seek help. Michael Joseph Dimaulo, 43, who lives at 212 Montoya Drive in the Village of Rio Ponderosa, was sentenced last month in Sumter County Court on charges of false imprisonment, domestic violence by strangulation and intimidation. He was given credit for 188 days already served in jail.
Guest at hotel in The Villages arrested at Lake Sumter Landing square
A guest at a hotel in The Villages was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. A cleaning crew member flagged down a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy and pointed out a suspicious vehicle at a closed business at the square in the wee hours Tuesday, according to an arrest report.
Lake Panasoffkee woman seriously injured in crash on State Road 44
A Lake Panasoffkee woman was seriously injured in a crash early Tuesday morning on State Road 44 in Sumter County. The 64-year-old woman was at the wheel of a pickup truck at 6:42 a.m. heading westbound on State Road 44 east of County Road 247 near Rutland when she lost control of the vehicle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Her truck rotated to the center median, overturned and came to rest in the eastbound lanes.
Is this your pony? Pasco deputies are trying to find his owner
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Are you missing a small male pony?. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office Agriculture Unit found the tiny black steed around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. He was spotted trotting alone near Platinum Drive and Monteverde Drive in Spring Hill. Anyone who can provide proof of ownership...
1 shot to death in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – One person was shot and killed early Saturday in Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 4700 block of W Highway 318 in Citra around 1:48 a.m. and found one person dead. [TRENDING: Become a...
Let us introduce you to MCSO’s new K9 deputy: Albi
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Canine Albi is the newest deputy to join the School Resource Officer division with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The german short-haired pointer is the first of her kind in Marion County. She’s been trained to detect firearms, ammunition, bullet casings, post-blast residue, smokeless powder,...
