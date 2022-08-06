ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wixom, MI

UPDATE: Samples from Hubbell Pond, Kent Lake detect traces of cancer-causing toxin after chemical leak in Wixom

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z4HPn_0h7dMrb000

MILFORD (WWJ) - Two water samples taken from waters in Hubbell Pond and one from Kent Lake picked up traces of hexavalent chromium released into the Huron River system by a Wixom manufacturing company, state officials said Saturday.

The test samples collected from Hubbell Pond in Milford on Thursday were at and below the state's vales to protect aquatic life, registering at 11 parts per billion (ppb) at the surface, and 9 ppb near the bottom, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed.

The sample from Kent Lake, which completed testing late Friday evening, registered at 5ppb.

The state’s chronic aquatic life value is 11 ppb.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) said more testing is needed to gather "a more complete picture" of the location and movement of the toxin that escaped into the Huron River last weekend from Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom.

The chemical, Hexavalent chromium, is a known cancer-causing agent and exposure through ingestion, skin contact or inhalation can lead to a number of adverse health effects, authorities said.

Crews with the EGLE worked to collect water samples from various locations in and around the pond on Friday and Saturday.

"Investigators are also testing sewage material within the Wixom treatment plant to determine if contamination remains bound up with the sludge inside the plant," MDHHS said on Saturday.

So far, state officials said only three out of 69 water samples collected throughout 42 miles of the Huron River system came back with the low-level detections of hexavalent chromium downstream from where the release occurred.

"More than 30 samples were taken from varying depths from near the point of release downstream to Barton Pond in Ann Arbor," authorities said in a press release.

MDHHS advised that people and pets avoid coming into contact with water in the Huron River system between North Wixom Road in Oakland County and Kensington Road in Livingston County, including Norton Creek downstream of the Wixom Wastewater Treatment Plant (Oakland County), Hubbell Pond (also known as Mill Pond in Oakland County) and Kent Lake (Oakland and Livingston counties).

MDHHS said recommendations may change as the results of other water samples are received, but so far as as follows:

• Don’t swim in, wade in, play in or drink water directly from the Huron River.
• Don’t water your plants or lawn with Huron River water.
• Don’t eat fish caught in this section of the Huron River. A do not eat advisory for PFOS is already in effect.

The EGLE said it is continuing it's investigation into what caused the release, how much of the chemical got into the water and the timeline of the incident.

State and local officials said public information and assistance is available to keep residents informed on the matter.

People in Oakland and Washtenaw county health departments can stay up to day through oakgov.com and washtenaw.org .

To reach the MDHHS’ MI Toxic Hotline for questions about potential health effects or exposures, dial 800-648-6942, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Extended hotline hours will be offered this weekend, Saturday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To learn more about the Huron River watershed, visit hrwc.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
City
Wixom, MI
City
Lake, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Waters, MI
City
Milford, MI
WILX-TV

Huron River no-contact recommendation extended

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The no-contact recommendation for the Huron River issued on Wednesday was extended Saturday until further notice. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy extended the recommendation Saturday after looking over water samples. Background: Residents warned to...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Macomb County developers fined $350k, agree to restore wetlands

MOUNT CLEMENS, MI — A southeast Michigan home builder has been fined $350,000 for illegally filling in wetlands while preparing a site for single family housing. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced the fine last week against developers with MJC Companies, who state regulators say dredged and filled nine acres of wetlands at 41700 Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Great Lakes#Public Water System#Water Testing#Water Contamination#Tribar Manufacturing#Hexavalent#Egle
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit man among 2 dead after Lake Michigan drowning

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Novi man and a Columbus, Mich. woman drowned in Lake Michigan at South Haven's South Beach on Monday. First responders were called to the beach just before 12:40 p.m. on reports of possible drownings. Bystanders had pulled two people from the water before police and EMS workers arrived.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
WILX-TV

Traffic alert: Grand River Avenue in Brighton to see lane closures for resurfacing project

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Livingston County who travel along Grand River Avenue might need to find a new route Tuesday. There will be traffic shifts and lane closures as the first phase of a project to resurface Grand River Avenue will begin Tuesday. As underground utility work is done during the daytime, Grand River Avenue will be reduced to only one lane in each direction.
BRIGHTON, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan man drowns near Lake Huron beach

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A 58-year-old Marysville man drowned Sunday afternoon off Lighthouse Beach, Port Huron, in Lake Huron. Donald Maul had arrived with his wife to Lighthouse Beach earlier Sunday, Aug. 7, officials said. While trying to set his anchors, he jumped into the water without a life jacket.
PORT HURON, MI
My Magic GR

Is This the Best Ice Cream Shop in Michigan?

Once again, a Michigan creamery has been ranked among the best in America. But what do you think, are there even better spots for ice cream in the Mitten State?. Don't get me wrong - I love Moomers Ice Cream in Traverse City! We actually got a multiple-tier ice cream cake from Moomers for our wedding! Highly recommend! Especially because prior to the wedding, we got to head out to their sprawling farm and creamery and try a TON of different flavors - yum!
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy