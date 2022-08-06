ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Donations pour in after Washington boy was ripped off with counterfeit bill at his lemonade stand

By CLAUDIA DOMINGUEZ, CNN
KSLTV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on ksltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
97 Rock

Have You Seen These 10 Missing Washington State Kids?

There are too many children missing in Washington State. Keep an eye out for any of these missing kids in our State right now. Please look through this list and then go to their website to look at the kids missing I did not post here. Information and Details: Sofia...
ABERDEEN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Lemonade Stand#Cable News Network
610KONA

WA Lawsuit vs. Providence Hospitals Expanded by Attorney General

The original lawsuit, filed earlier this year, included facilities in Walla Walla, as well as Kadlec in Richland. Earlier this year, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a consumer protection lawsuit against a total of 14 hospitals that are under the Providence, Swedish, or Kadlec systems. The suit claimed they failed to notify eligible clients they could potentially qualify for what's called charity care.
WASHINGTON STATE
KSLTV

Good Samaritan helps couple finish hike in Southern Utah

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — A Texas family is searching for a Good Samaritan who gave them their extra pair of hiking shoes while on a trail in St. George. A stranger on the trail helped the Bush family finish a hike last month in Calf Creek near Capitol Reef National Park.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KSLTV

Weber Fire District deploys crews to two states for wildfires

WEBER, Utah — Crews from the Weber Fire District left for Texas and Idaho Tuesday to help battle wildfires. One crew left for the “Moose Fire” burning near Salmon, Idaho. That 17,000-acre blaze lit up three weeks ago. It’s just 18 percent contained. The Moose Fire...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Idaho teens travel to Ukraine, gift families new homes amid war

MAKARIV, Ukraine — Three Ukrainian families have new homes thanks to a group of Idaho teens who raised $50,000 for the humanitarian trip. Chase Miller, Lachlan Haacke, Landon and Jaden Murphy spent nearly a week in Ukraine putting the final touches on modular homes they purchased using the donations they raised. The teens said it was a life-changing experience.
IDAHO STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why

BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
BENTON CITY, WA
98.3 The KEY

5 of the Oldest Best Restaurants in Washington State

There are a lot of amazing restaurants all over Washington State. One of my favorite things to do when we visit a new town or city is go eat at the local "spot" everyone talks about. There is nothing like experiencing the food at a restaurant that has been made the same way for multiple generations. Here is a small list of 5 old restaurants you have to visit if your near them in Washington State.
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Traffic Alert: WSP On scene of Motorcycle Collision on I-182 Bridge

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle, injury collision of the Richland side of the Columbia River Bridge on I-182. A white pickup truck made an illegal turn in the median causing the accident around 7:25 a.m. If anyone has any information concerning this...
RICHLAND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy