Warren, a Purple Heart City, unveils veterans memorial

Newly named Purple Heart City celebrates with memorial
The city of Warren held a Ceremony to proclaim the community as a Purple Heart City and a part of the Purple Heart Trail.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 10th
Vindicator file photo / August 7, 1982 | Sharon Mayor Robert Price, center, and Tony Butala of The Lettermen, left, tap the first keg to kick off the eighth annual Bavarian Fun Fest in Sharon 40 years ago. Butala was the Festmeister. August 10. 1997: Browning Ferris Industries' Carbon Limestone...
Confusion over local JD Vance event: Owner of event venue says it ‘will not be happening’ there
The operator of Youngstown’s Blue Wolf Events at the Maronite Center says a Friday, August 19, campaign rally involving Republican Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “will not be happening” at his venue.
Several back-to-school giveaways this weekend in Youngstown
Several back-to-school giveaways will be taking place in Youngstown this Saturday.
WFMJ.com
YSU receives $5 million total in gifts from Marion G. Resch Foundation
Youngstown State University has reaches $5 million in total donations from the Marion G. Resch Foundation. The Foundation reached this threshold with its most recent gift of $400,000 designated for scholarships in the 2022/23 academic year. For the past 20 years, these funds have supplied scholarships to approximately 2,500 students.
WFMJ.com
Newton Falls residents may hear blasts sounds near Camp James A. Garfield Wednesday, Thursday
If you live or work near Camp James A. Garfield in Newton Falls and hear blast noises Wednesday August 10 and Thursday, August 11, there's no need to panic. That's because explosives will be used during training for soldiers taking the combat engineer course conducted by the Ohio National Guard's 147th Regiment during these days.
Struthers building to become event hall, hotel
Co-owner of Selah Restaurant Brian Palumbo has plans for the two-story building at 126 S. Bridge St. in downtown Struthers. He purchased the building, which is right next to the restaurant, a couple months ago.
WFMJ.com
Canfield native, one of the last soldiers out of Afghanistan, receives honor
A Canfield native who the Army says was one of the last soldiers to leave Afghanistan has been honored for his work in that country as it fell to the Taliban in August. Canfield High School graduate and 1991 YSU graduate Colonel Ralph “Mac” Crum has been awarded the Maj. Gen. Nathan Towson Medallion.
Frenchko ‘tests’ fellow commissioners on signing before reading
Monday evening, Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko released a document attached to an email in which she states that she "tested" fellow commissioners Mauro Cantalamessa and Frank Fuda by submitting a resignation agreement for them to sign, and -- according to Frenchko -- they signed it.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Lifeguard Academy, City partner to bring back 'Senior Learn to Swim' after 40 years
A partnership between the Youngstown Lifeguard Academy and the Youngstown Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back a program after a 40-year absence. The two groups will partner to bring Senior Learn to Swim back to the Northside Pool. The Youngstown Lifeguard Academy will teach the class starting on August...
weeklyvillager.com
Antique Tractor Club of Trumbull Hosts Annual Antique Tractor Show
Trumbull County – What do you get when you mix Meadow Green, Prairie Gold, and silver together? You get three of the tractors that are under the umbrella of the Agco Corporation. They are also the featured tractors of the 27th annual tractor show of the Antique Tractor Club of Trumbull County. The show grounds are located at 1653 Ridge Road, Vienna, Ohio 44473. This is easy access off of State Route 11, exit 54, King Graves Road, the Air Force Reserve, and Youngstown – Warren Regional Airport exit. Follow the signs to the show. This year’s show will be held on August 19, 20, and 21.
Major renovations happening at the Buhl Club in Sharon
From the outside, the Buhl Club on East Street in Sharon looks like it did when it opened in 1903. Big and stately -- something you'd expect from a steel baron like Frank Buhl. Inside, a lot of it was original, too. But now -- 119 years later -- the Buhl Club is in the midst of a major renovation.
Humane agents respond to Youngstown home with 14 dogs
Agents found at least six adult dogs and 11 puppies.
Electric bikeshare program coming to Youngstown
The program will be the first of its kind in the city, making 30 e-bikes.
WYTV.com
‘Horrendous conditions;’ AWL raids foster-based rescue in Niles; seizes cats
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – So far in two days 44 cats were removed from the rescue’s care, and humane agents say they still need to go back to get more. Humane agents with the Animal Welfare League are continuing their investigation after removing more than three dozen cats from a home on Higley Avenue in Niles.
Local family reunited with missing pet after 1 month
A Trumbull County family was reunited with their beloved pet after the dog had been missing for almost a month.
WFMJ.com
Stop the violence pray for peace walk sees more teens and kids join, Youngstown - OH
In Youngstown, the series of marches to take back the city and to stop the violence continues to grow. More than 100 people took part in today's anti-violence walk on the city's north side. The events have been growing with more kids and teens taking part. Pastors, Youngstown's police chief...
Charges pending after neglected dog found wandering in Boardman neighborhood
The Mahoning County Dog Warden was called to do a welfare check on Melrose Avenue in Boardman on Friday because a neighborhood dog was running loose.
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Former President Donald Trump says in a lengthy statement that the FBI is conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate. Youngstown Area Jewish Federation stands with Israel following rocket attacks. More than 600 rockets have been fired into Israel, starting Friday...
Mercer County judge’s calling hours Tuesday
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) -- A longtime Mercer County judge's calling hours are Tuesday.
