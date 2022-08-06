Warren, a Purple Heart City, unveils veterans memorial

Trumbull County – What do you get when you mix Meadow Green, Prairie Gold, and silver together? You get three of the tractors that are under the umbrella of the Agco Corporation. They are also the featured tractors of the 27th annual tractor show of the Antique Tractor Club of Trumbull County. The show grounds are located at 1653 Ridge Road, Vienna, Ohio 44473. This is easy access off of State Route 11, exit 54, King Graves Road, the Air Force Reserve, and Youngstown – Warren Regional Airport exit. Follow the signs to the show. This year’s show will be held on August 19, 20, and 21.

TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO