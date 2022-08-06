ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Attic Fire

2022-08-09@1:51pm–Firefighters were called for smoke in the attic on Cogswell Street. When they arrived they found a fire in the attic. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire with two hose lines. Everyone made it out of the two-family home safely and there were no reported injuries. DoingItLocal is run by...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Man stabbed at Southbury construction site: State police

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating after two men were restrained, assaulted and robbed at a construction site in Southbury. One of the men was hospitalized with a stab wound. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a woman who said she was stopped by...
SOUTHBURY, CT
WTNH

Crews respond to fire at Wallingford Popeyes

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Crews are responding to a fire at North Colony Road in Wallingford Tuesday morning. The fire broke out in a Popeyes kitchen in Wallingford. There is no word yet on the severity of the blaze or what may have caused it. Fire officials said they are on the scene but have […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, CT
Fairfield, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
News 12

Flames break out of building on Fairfield Ave. in Bridgeport

A fire broke out in a building in Bridgeport just after 9 p.m. Monday. It happened on the third floor of 1430 Fairfield Ave. About 30 people needed to be evacuated from the building. The American Red Cross is assisting those individuals. Fire officials say that there may be some...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police: One hospitalized after Route 7 crash in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — One person was extricated from an overturned vehicle and transported to the hospital Monday morning following a two-vehicle collision on Ethan Allen Highway. The crash happened near the Wooster Hollow Cafe around 9:40 a.m., according to Ridgefield Police Capt. Jeff Raines. He said the driver extricated from...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
WTNH

East Haven police investigating shooting on Coe Avenue

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Coe Avenue Tuesday morning. At 10:13 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Coe Avenue and William Street after a report of gunfire, police said. Responding officers determined through video surveillance that a dark-colored SUV was traveling Southbound in […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Biker, passenger still in critical condition after Fairfield crash

FAIRFIELD — A rider and passenger remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday after a weekend crash involving a van, police said. A southbound motorcycle on Coolidge Street collided with a van heading west through the Coolidge Drive intersection around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Fairfield police said. The motorcyclist and their...
FAIRFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Commerce Drive#Ct#I 95
Eyewitness News

Firefighters called to home in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a home in West Haven on Tuesday morning. The scene was on Admiral Street. The building was a three-story home. A Channel 3 crew on the scene noticed that the front door appeared to be forced into. The fire was out.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Two Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries In Fairfield Crash

Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Fairfield County. Police responded to the crash in the town of Fairfield at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Investigators found that a...
FAIRFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

ID Released For Woman Killed In Monroe House Fire

Fire officials have released the name of a Fairfield County woman who died after a house fire. Sarah Cotter, age 69, of Monroe, was killed shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5 during the fire in the 100 block of Bagburn Hill Road, said Monroe Fire Marshal Bill Davin. Firefighters...
MONROE, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport PD investigate early morning shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are investigating an early morning shooting that occurred on Sixth Street and Stratford Avenue on Monday. Officers said they responded to a 911 call that came in just after 2 a.m. on Monday morning, which reported that the caller’s family member had been shot in the neck. The caller […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

New Haven motorcycle crash kills North Branford man

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A North Branford man has died after a motorcycle crash late Saturday. Police said they were called at 10:35 PM, to a motorcycle crash on Middletown Avenue, between Front Street and the Interstate 91 ramp. The motorcycle operator, Raymond Sobask, 22, of North Branford, was found unresponsive in the street. He was pronounced dead on scene.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
mycitizensnews.com

New Milford man admits to robbing borough bank, others

NAUGATUCK — A Milford man accused of robbing a People’s United Bank inside a Stop & Shop July 27 confessed to robbing other supermarket banks in the state as well, according to a police report. Michael T. Alldredge, 43, is being held on $750,000 bond following his arraignment...
NAUGATUCK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy