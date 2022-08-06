Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
FOX2now.com
DroneFOX: West County Center
A beautiful look at the West County Center in Des Peres, courtesy of our Clement AutoGroup DroneFOX. Blair’s Social Second: Do you ever actually celebrate …. Amber Alert: Toddler found safe in St. Louis County. 280 pounds of marijuana seized in Godfrey, Illinois …. 19-year-old shot and killed near...
KMOV
Flood victims turned away again from resource system because of overwhelming demand
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A multi-agency resource center that was set up to help flood victims reached its capacity by noon and had to turn away some flood victims on Tuesday. The resource center at Friendly Temple Church was scheduled to be open three days this week because the center had reached capacity each day last week.
KMOV
Mission to preserve St. Louis’ historic gospel ties revived in Central West End
CENTRAL WEST END, Mo. (KMOV) – Church bells once echoed hourly in the Holy Corners Historic District in the Central West End where six sacred temples outline the intersection of Kingshighway Boulevard and Washington Avenue. The vacant multicolored brick Second Baptist Church remained dormant for years. That is ... until a local film producer with eyes set to transform the Italianate Gothic-style church into a Gospel Music Hall of Fame (GHOF).
Contact 2 helps save Ferguson woman from foreclosure
A volunteer from FOX 2 Contact 2 helps a Ferguson homeowner save their home from foreclosure.
FOX2now.com
STL Moms: Nearsightedness increase in children amid pandemic
One thing we learned during the pandemic is that Covid-19 affects people in various ways. STL Moms: Nearsightedness increase in children amid …. More flood aid relief is available to flood victims …. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The importance …. Teenager dies from fall while hiking in St. Charles...
KMOV
Honor roll student home for the summer is latest victim of violent crime in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A mother’s pain is turning into a plea after her son was shot and killed after being robbed while taking a nap in his car. Demario Smith was a University City High School honor roll student, he was murdered weeks before his sophomore year at Morehouse College.
KOMU
Landlord tries to force tenants out after flooding, despite the building not being condemned
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Shin-deep water, feces coming up from sewer water and damaged goods. It’s the experience one West End apartment complex is dealing with after the flooding two weeks ago. However, that’s not all. This past weekend, tenants were given a 72-hour notice to leave the property, turn in their keys, sign a release, and never come back.
KMOV
Reckless driving continues to plague St. Louis, as illegal drivers use Chippewa and other streets as speedways
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Live, work, or play, St. Louis residents know the city has serious issues on its roads. New demands for the city and police to stop the reckless behavior on the streets are coming after another crash involving a pedestrian. One area in question, of course,...
nextstl.com
$1.2B Gateway South Project planned at Chouteau’s Landing/Kosciusko
A resolution for consideration by the St. Louis Port Authority at its August 11th meeting reveals hints of plans for redevelopment of Chouteau’s Landing and areas to the south in the Kosciusko neighborhood. Good Developments Group (the “Developer”) owns or controls approximately 50 acres out of a potential development...
KMOV
Blues at the Arch
Metro Bus driver loses control, crashed into East St. Louis home. A driver of a Metro Bus lost control and crashed into a home in East St. Louis late Thursday night. New resource center to open after residents were turned away Thursday. Flood victims in St. Louis are still hoping...
KMOV
St. Peters school remains closed as flood clean up continues
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The rain and flood waters damaged hundreds of homes and businesses across the St. Charles and St. Louis region and many are working to pick up the pieces, including The Center of Autism Education in St. Peters. “It was filled with muck and gunk and...
St. Louis leaders condemn downtown loft, ordering management to answer safety issues
ST. LOUIS — Video circulated on social media earlier this year showed hundreds of people taking over a community room at the Ely Walker Lofts, reportedly part of a short-term rental party that overwhelmed the Washington Ave. space. It's the same building where, in March, bullets shattered the front...
showmeinstitute.org
Where Is Robertson Fire District, and Why Do They Take So Much of Hazelwood’s Tax Money?
Over the past two decades, a smoldering fire has been slowly burning in North St. Louis County. No, I’m not talking about the Bridgeton landfill fire; I’m talking about the Robertson Fire District (Robertson). A few decades back, the City of Hazelwood annexed some adjoining land into the...
FOX2now.com
DroneFOX: Westport Plaza
A stunning view of Westport Plaza in Maryland Heights, courtesy of our Clement AutoGroup DroneFOX. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The importance …. Teenager dies from fall while hiking in St. Charles …. SSM Ask The Expert: Preparing kids for back to school. Sports Complex Groundbreaking-Chesterfield. Blair’s Social Second: In...
Friendly Temple Church helps hundreds of flood victims
Hundreds of flood victims lined up Saturday at the Friendly Temple Chuch in north St. Louis to get some much-needed help.
MoDOT hiring workers for maintenance crews
MoDOT is offering a starting wage between $17.55 and $18.25 per hour.
Nonprofit hands out essential items, food for University City flood victims
Leaders from Harrison's Referral Services, a St. Louis nonprofit, spent their Saturday helping out flood victims in need of essential services.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis County Attempts to Get Interview Footage From KSDK
The St. Louis County Counselor's Office has taken "unprecedented" measures to prevent one Webster Groves family and their lawyer from speaking to the media about ongoing litigation over a euthanized dog, according to the family's attorney. In recent weeks, a lawsuit brought by Erin Bulfin against St. Louis County has...
feastmagazine.com
Festival of Nations returns to Tower Grove Park this August
After two years of pivoting due to COVID-19, St. Louisans will be glad to hear that Festival of Nations is finally returning to Tower Grove Park. On August 27 and 28, the park will hold one of the most diverse lineups of food in one place you'll probably ever find in the city; more than 40 different countries' cuisines will be represented.
missouribusinessalert.com
Black businesses are rising, and three St. Louis women are helping drive that growth
At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Ronda Walker worked as the nursing director at a nursing home in the St. Louis region. Walker soon began planning her exit strategy, because she could not face seeing clients die and nursing staff fall seriously ill. The final straw was the day she suffered a stroke in early summer 2020.
