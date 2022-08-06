ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

DroneFOX: West County Center

A beautiful look at the West County Center in Des Peres, courtesy of our Clement AutoGroup DroneFOX. Blair’s Social Second: Do you ever actually celebrate …. Amber Alert: Toddler found safe in St. Louis County. 280 pounds of marijuana seized in Godfrey, Illinois …. 19-year-old shot and killed near...
DES PERES, MO
KMOV

Mission to preserve St. Louis’ historic gospel ties revived in Central West End

CENTRAL WEST END, Mo. (KMOV) – Church bells once echoed hourly in the Holy Corners Historic District in the Central West End where six sacred temples outline the intersection of Kingshighway Boulevard and Washington Avenue. The vacant multicolored brick Second Baptist Church remained dormant for years. That is ... until a local film producer with eyes set to transform the Italianate Gothic-style church into a Gospel Music Hall of Fame (GHOF).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

STL Moms: Nearsightedness increase in children amid pandemic

One thing we learned during the pandemic is that Covid-19 affects people in various ways. STL Moms: Nearsightedness increase in children amid …. More flood aid relief is available to flood victims …. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The importance …. Teenager dies from fall while hiking in St. Charles...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOMU

Landlord tries to force tenants out after flooding, despite the building not being condemned

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Shin-deep water, feces coming up from sewer water and damaged goods. It’s the experience one West End apartment complex is dealing with after the flooding two weeks ago. However, that’s not all. This past weekend, tenants were given a 72-hour notice to leave the property, turn in their keys, sign a release, and never come back.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
nextstl.com

$1.2B Gateway South Project planned at Chouteau’s Landing/Kosciusko

A resolution for consideration by the St. Louis Port Authority at its August 11th meeting reveals hints of plans for redevelopment of Chouteau’s Landing and areas to the south in the Kosciusko neighborhood. Good Developments Group (the “Developer”) owns or controls approximately 50 acres out of a potential development...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Blues at the Arch

Metro Bus driver loses control, crashed into East St. Louis home. A driver of a Metro Bus lost control and crashed into a home in East St. Louis late Thursday night. New resource center to open after residents were turned away Thursday. Flood victims in St. Louis are still hoping...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KMOV

St. Peters school remains closed as flood clean up continues

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The rain and flood waters damaged hundreds of homes and businesses across the St. Charles and St. Louis region and many are working to pick up the pieces, including The Center of Autism Education in St. Peters. “It was filled with muck and gunk and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

DroneFOX: Westport Plaza

A stunning view of Westport Plaza in Maryland Heights, courtesy of our Clement AutoGroup DroneFOX. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The importance …. Teenager dies from fall while hiking in St. Charles …. SSM Ask The Expert: Preparing kids for back to school. Sports Complex Groundbreaking-Chesterfield. Blair’s Social Second: In...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis County Attempts to Get Interview Footage From KSDK

The St. Louis County Counselor's Office has taken "unprecedented" measures to prevent one Webster Groves family and their lawyer from speaking to the media about ongoing litigation over a euthanized dog, according to the family's attorney. In recent weeks, a lawsuit brought by Erin Bulfin against St. Louis County has...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
feastmagazine.com

Festival of Nations returns to Tower Grove Park this August

After two years of pivoting due to COVID-19, St. Louisans will be glad to hear that Festival of Nations is finally returning to Tower Grove Park. On August 27 and 28, the park will hold one of the most diverse lineups of food in one place you'll probably ever find in the city; more than 40 different countries' cuisines will be represented.

